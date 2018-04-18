S&P 500 Revenue Growth - Recent Trends Encouraging

Here is a good graph of S&P 500 revenue growth, courtesy of David Aurelio of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Although it seems like ancient history, readers can see the burst in revenue growth after the Tech collapse in the early 2000s, and with the start of the Gulf War in March 2003, the US economy started to re-accelerate in terms of GDP growth, and S&P 500 revenue got a nice burst too.

I'm trying to think about what happened in 2010 and 2011, and again you could say the US economy re-accelerated off the March 2009 stock market low. But what is curious about the graph and the data set is that y/y S&P 500 revenue growth was actually the strongest in 2010-2011, particularly in Q3 '11, when the S&P 500 had just concluded a 20% correction that year.

The Energy sector was strong at this time, and I'm talking 2010-2012, when it was 14-15% of the S&P 500 by market cap. Looking at longer-term charts of WTI and Brent, both rallied sharply off the 2009 lows to the $100-110 area from 2010 to 2013, so Energy could have had a substantial impact on S&P 500 revenue growth, offsetting slower Technology and Financial Services growth during the post-2008 malaise.

Conclusion

Both the S&P 500 revenue beat rate (black bars) and the y/y growth (orange line) are trending in the right direction as we head into Q1 '18 earnings.

Looking at the weekend's earnings post, the expected Q1 and Q2 '18 revenue growth rates are expected at 7.4%, continuing some of the best revenue growth since 2010-2012. Energy is once again the sector leading the way. Here is a quick look at Q1 '18 revenue growth ranked by strongest to weakest sectors:

Energy: +14.3%

+14.3% Tech: +13.9%

+13.9% Materials: +11.8%

+11.8% Industrials: +7.7%

+7.7% Real Estate: +6.9%

+6.9% Consumer Discretionary: +6.6%

+6.6% Healthcare: +6.4%

+6.4% Consumer Staples: +4.4%

+4.4% Telco: +4%

+4% Financials: +3.4%

+3.4% Utilities: +1.7%

+1.7% S&P 500: +7.4%

Energy is way overbought here. Technology, Financials and Healthcare are still over 50% of the S&P 500 by market cap. Look for a little stronger revenue growth from Financials in Q1 '18. Goldman Sachs had a big revenue beat this morning.

The point of the blog post is that revenue growth matters, but like so many things in investing, "correlation is not causality". Still, the trend in revenue growth (see the spreadsheet from the weekend's earnings update linked above) is encouraging.

Thanks for reading...