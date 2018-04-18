Rigel Overcomes Its First FDA Approval Barrier, Is There More To Come?

Recently, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for its drug fostamatinib. This approval comes on the heels just this past week when the company failed to achieve a primary endpoint for a phase 2 study treating patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). This can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote last week named "Rigel Fumbles A Phase 2, Can Stage A Potential Comeback With FDA Approval". In this article I wrote that despite fostamatinib not succeeding in its phase 2 study, there was a good shot that Rigel would obtain FDA approval. That's exactly what happened when the FDA cleared fostamatinib to treat patients with Idiopathic thromocytopenic purpura (ITP).

FDA Approval

The FDA announced that it had approved fostamatinib to treat patients with ITP as a second-line therapy. The drug is expected to be marketed by the name of Tavalisse. ITP is a rare blood disorder where excessive bruising and bleeding occurs due to very low levels of blood platelets. I knew that there was a high likelihood for FDA approval. That's because Rigel had three studies to support both the efficacy and safety of fostamatinib in treating patients with ITP. What also helped is the amount of patients that have been treated with fostamatinib across a host of many different trials. There had been 4,600 patients to date treated with fostamatinib. I believed that the FDA couldn't dispute such safety data, and would likely approve the drug. I was right about it not ignoring such a huge amount of patients that have been consistently treated with the drug without any major safety issues.

Market Opportunity

ITP is a rare disease with fewer than 200,000 patients in the U.S. each year. While not a big population like IgA nephorpahy is still holds a lot of potential. That's because Tavalisse (fostamatinib) is expected to produce about $500 million in sales targeting ITP. There is, however, another golden opportunity. An analyst believes that the second indication being targeted by Tavalisse as well, Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA), could possibly obtain an accelerated pathway towards approval. If AIHA is added to the mix then the potential revenue from Tavalisse could double to $1.1 billion according to BMO Capital analyst Do Kim. He has raised his price target from $6 to $8 per share and an outperform rating on Rigel's stock.

Financials

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $115.8 million as of December 31, 2017. The company believes that this cash should be enough to fund operations over the next 12 months. First and foremost I believe that the company will have to raise cash soon though, because of this FDA approval. The good news is that Rigel has stated that it will attempt to establish a distribution channel through a partnership. If that happens the cash concern could be alleviated through a collaboration. Otherwise, it is possible that it may have to raise cash as quickly as possible (a cash raise could be done as early as this week).

Conclusion

The FDA approval for fostamatinib in patients with ITP makes up for the trial failure last week in IgA nephropathy. Now, Rigel has the opportunity to launch its drug possibly sometime in Q2 2018. The biggest risk that remains is the cash position in order for Rigel to launch its drug. However, the company did mention before that it was seeking for a potential partner to alleviate such cash concerns. I believe that after this FDA approval, it will make it that much easier to find a potential partner that is willing to foot the bill. Another risk is the next indication that fostamatinib is targeting which is AIHA. The doubling of sales for Tavalisse to $1.1 billion is dependent upon the AIHA study moving forward. For now though, it important to see how the results turn out for this indication when the phase 2 data is released. Investors won't have to wait too long, because according to the clinicaltrials website, this phase 2 study is expected to release data by April of 2019. That is another potential catalyst to look forward to that could push the stock higher. For all these reasons, that's why I still believe that Rigel is a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.