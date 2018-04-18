When To Believe Or Disbelieve The Message Of The U.S. Yield Curve: Is A New Regime At Hand?

The relationship between the global balance sheet and global bond yields became positive after June 2014. Further global QE pushes up rates, while reducing the balance sheet lowers global yields.

Stock and flows of the aggregate balance sheet of five large central banks are falling quickly. That allayed fears of sharp global inflation rise, which has implications to global yields.

But there are signs the relationship turned negative again. It's crucial to understand why this is happening, and if the change follows-through. The health of our portfolios maybe at risk.

There's a recent secret life of the US yield curve, especially relating to co-movements with the long bond yield - from a negative correlation to positive correlation after QE.

A lot of finance writers consider the yield curve as a lumbering, monolithic construct which forebodes doom once it gets “inverted”. The usual preamble to a story about yield curves cites “the fact is that an inverted yield curve preceded US recessions XX times during the past YY number of recessions”. The portrayal of the yield curve is of that of an un-remorseful ledger-like construct which tallies the pluses and minuses of the entire economy, and then spits out a prognosis of what happens 4 to 6 quarters later.

While that is not an inaccurate portrayal, there is a recent dramatic, secret life of the US yield curve, especially as it relates to the interaction with, and among, the elements which comprise it – a short-term rate, and a longer-term rate. For most of the almost-50 years that I have been in the market, these relationships were unchanged – to the point that the relationship of the yield curve and its components were like “first principles” - a term that was coined in physics to denote “fundamental” or even “immutable” relationship, e.g., between magnetism and electricity.

The yield curve universe is changing

However, things are changing in the yield curve universe – and those changes are coming fast. There is also an international dimension which no one should ignore, as it points to radically different outcomes relative to US-centric views. As investors, we’ve better be aware of those changes and differences – the health of our portfolios is at stake if the changes follow through.

When I was an FX-Bond analyst/trader in the late 1980s to late-2000s, one of the comovements I tracked was the tendency for the yield curve to steepen during bond (price) rallies and to flatten during (price) selloffs. Put simply, there was a NEGATIVE correlation between the 10yr yield and the slope of the 2y/10y yield curve. Described another way, when the 10yr yield starts falling, it won't be long before the yield curve steepens. It was a very useful market construct because at that time, changes in the 10yr yield tend to be ahead of the inflection points of the yield curve by about 1 to 2 months. The graph below shows this tendency.

The 10-year yield is on the right-hand axis and showed as inverted scale. The 2yr/10yr spread is on the left-hand axis. Another interesting feature of this negative relationship: not long after a major, simultaneous inflection of a steepening yield curve and a falling 10-year yield, a growth recession is not far behind. That was seen in the run-up to the double recessions of 1980 and 1981, in 1990, in 2001, and just before the 2007 recession that ushered in the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) (see graph above).

The 10yr-yield curve relationship is persistent (but not immutable)

Another feature of the pre-QE negative relationship was that once it starts to change direction, it tends to move towards the same direction with some persistence. The negative correlation between the long term rate and the yield curve tends to feed the inverse movements due to the following: (1) when the curve was steep, steepening trades (selling 10-year notes and buying duration-weighted 2-year notes, both repo-financed) tended to have positive carry, were easy to maintain and were therefore very popular, and (2) on the other hand, when the curve was flat, the opposite tended to be true and the opposite trade was executed. Michael Ashton, on the E-piphany blog, described the process very well.

Other factors may have determined the inflection points of both the long-term bond yield and the yield curve, but once the negative relationship got going, the movements tended to be fed by those lucrative trades. I had very satisfying (and very lucrative) experience in taking advantage of those relationships.

The end of easy money, hello volatility

Unfortunately, those easy, profitable trades disappeared once Quantitative Easing (QE) started in November 25, 2008, as the massive infusion of systemic liquidity and new monetary policy tools unleashed by the Federal Reserve sent the yield curve and bond yield comovements into a paroxysm of confusion and volatility. After the smoke cleared, the comovement had turned POSITIVE (see graph below).

Since November 2008, the curve has tended to flatten during bond price rallies (falling yields) and steepen during price selloffs (rising yields) - it was the complete opposite of what was seen pre-QE. True to the new form, when bond yields started to rise sharply after bottoming in July 2016, the yield curve dutifully steepened (see chart above).

Why did the relationship change after QE started?

Carry dynamics was not sufficient to explain the phenomenon, and in fact the new, positive comovement between the long-term yield and the curve runs counter to what carry dynamics would normally bring in such circumstances. That the phenomenon appeared exactly after Quantitative Easing series started, suggest that the policy to constrain the policy rate (and thereby, the short-end) had much to do in flipping the relationship. The humongous amount of liquidity floating inside the financial system likely reinforced the new regime.

Since the implementation of the QE programs, the short rate (the overnight rate as proxy) had been anchored. It was not the anchoring that made the difference - there were other times in the past when the overnight rate was anchored as well, and the relationship did not flip. It was the market's perception that, for the very reason that QE was full-blown, the Fed had very limited room to move very far from zero-bound. That differentiated from the other times when the policy rate was anchored, but was pinned at significantly higher levels (Michael Ashton).

Also, at those other times, the Fed had no similar constraints and could easily move away from the anchored level, even forcefully if they must. The QE, and the entire rationale for doing it in the first place, effectively pinned the short-end close to the zero-bound. The high levels of reserves provided the fuel for the unanchored element (the long-end- the sole, unpinned variable) to manifest the potential energy inherent in the system. It did so, with a vengeance.

With the Fed powerless, the market pre-empted it

It also spoke volumes about the market’s view of the central bank’s effort to redress the effects of the GFC. Since Q2 2009, investors and traders had essentially ignored the Fed's attempt to prevent them from appearing impotent and were therefore a credible force. The market knew it was just a show - the Fed had virtually no chance to make substantial policy changes during the early days of the GFC.

Accordingly, therefore, the roles played by short term and long-term rates switched. Historically, short interest rates have tended to move around much, and acted like the tail that wagged the dog; and long-term rates have tended to move around less. Before the GFC struck and QE was implemented, the market assumed (correctly) that the Fed will try to go ahead of the curve and keep longer-term inflation and interest rates in a reasonable range. In other words, the long-end was well anchored (Michael Ashton).

Fast forward after QE started: short term rates were anchored (don't move much) while longer-term rates bear the brunt of the markets' effort to reach equilibrium over duration periods longer than 2 years. During all that time, the markets dragged the Federal Reserve, kicking and screaming, into multi-level equilibrium levels via sharp changes in the long-term yields (see graph below).

The long-term yield had become the de facto policy rate.

New conundrum appears

Mystery solved; case closed – or was it?

We can’t become complacent because it looks like new trouble is brewing on the yield curve front. Have a second look at the zoomed version of the graph (below) that was shown earlier – the comovement between the yield curve and the 10-yr yield is turning NEGATIVE again!

If this was the only clue there is, I would not make too much fuss. But there were other instances of the same thread of events taking place. And I saw those changes taking place earlier at a global macro setting. This time, we are talking about really grand scale – as in the aggregate QE proceeds of the five largest, stimulus-addicted central banks of the world – the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the People’s Bank of China, and the Swiss National Bank (see graph below).

By June 2014, stimulus had no more effect on global rates

Much has been written about the impact of the asset purchases of the central banks (essentially just plain asset swaps) on a broad range of financial assets (specifically, the equity markets). Arguably, the effect of the huge reserves, transmitted via the portfolio balance channel and the signalling channel, did push up house and equity prices, and also lowered the path of short-term rates and reduced longer-term yields.

But, and this is crucial, the depressive effect on rates stayed in place only from November 2008 (when the Fed started QE) until June 2014, even if the equity and housing markets still continued to benefit from the central banks’ largesse.

I still have to find out what special event happened in June 2014 to bring the effect of the mountain of global reserves on rates to a shuddering halt, then reverse the process. At this time, all I know is that as from June 2014 onwards, further addition to the bank reserves drove long bond yields higher, and vice versa; reducing the bank reserves triggered declines in yields – not exactly what the Stimulators expected to see (see the two graphs below).

The phenomenon is global

Now, we have to dispel the idea that this phenomenon is local to the United States, because if it were, then we should not see the same effect in global long rates. But we do see it in the global yields versus the aggregated balance sheet: reduction of stock and falling flows in the global balance sheet were followed by falling yields (see the two graphs below):

Global Inflation at work (or not)

I have no idea if there was a specific event that triggered the flip-flop. But since the changes in rates synchronized with the changes in the central banks` aggregated balance sheets, I suspect that the evolution of GLOBAL INFLATION (actual and expected) may have been the culprit. I purposely included an inflation-linked instrument in the graph above (Barclays Global Inflation Bond Index, showing its Redemption Yield) and it does correlate well with the changes in the aggregated global balance sheet. To test this hypothesis further, we added a measure of expected inflation using the Citi G10 Surprise Inflation Index as proxy. We replicated the procedure used above to find the comovements - the results confirmed my fears. Global inflation expectations were driving the show (see the two graphs below)

After June 2014, the central banks overstayed their welcome

It is clear that global inflation expectations have been driving a large portion of the movements in global yields (as it should be), especially after June 2014. After that, rising amounts of global reserves drove both inflation expectations and global bond yields higher. The inverse was, of course, also true. After June 2014, reduction of global reserves was followed by lower inflation expectations and falling global bond yields.

Simply put, the central banks have overstayed their welcome. No wonder, the serial Stimulators have shifted their objective from keeping yields lower (and equity and house prices higher) to pushing up inflation to (or in the case of Japan, above) their inflation targets.

We can now make some notes and a few conclusions:

The market, as from June 2014, started to believe that more stimulus results in higher inflation down the road. Hence, after the global aggregates peaked in March 2017, global inflation expectations fell sharply.

The nominal amount (stock) and change rate (flow) of the aggregate global central bank balance sheet have been falling sharply for a few quarters now, since March 2017.

With those reductions well in place, actual GLOBAL inflation is expected by the market to fall further, following the sharp declines in inflation expectations since March 2017.

Global bond yields have been falling in cadence with the reduction in the flow of the global balance sheet and global inflation expectations (global yields lag the two variables by one quarter).

With recent declines in the balance sheet flow, global bond yields should continue to fall (based on this metric).

There is no empirical evidence which supports the market fear that reduction of the global balance sheet will cause global interest rates to rise.

Back to the US yield curve-10yr yield conundrum

But what is the linkage between the global picture and the new, negative divergence (since September 2017) between the US yield curve and the Treasury long bond yield?

It turned out that inflation expectations were the culprit there as well, but the thrust of the argument is towards the opposite direction – the market believes that US inflation will be rising sharply in the near-term at least. Hence, the long bond has been driven higher out of proportion to the delta of the near-term inflation expectations (see graph below). In other words, the long-end is now certifiably too rich.

The general market has been very sanguine insofar as inflation is concerned. On the other hand, the bond market has been more circumspect, and in fact downright dovish with regards to US inflationary pressures. Proof? The 10-year Treasury Term Premium has been falling in step-ladder basis – and the yield curve has basically kept pace with it on the way down. The 10yr term premium has even turned negative.

The bond term premium is the excess yield that investors require to commit to holding a long-term bond instead of a series of shorter-term bonds. It is a significant component of bond yields, and it changes over time. In the example we showed in the above graph, the term premium on the 10-year Treasury note depends crucially on financial market expectations about the course of shorter-term U.S. interest rates over the next ten years. It can be additive to, or subtractive of, the bond yield. Note that, along with expectations on the path of short-term rates, the term premium also takes in the fluctuations in long-term bond yields due to changes in market expectations about long-run inflation.

The general market worries about inflation; the bond market does not

In the current case of the negative divergence between the 10yr yield and the yield curve, it is obvious that the bond market is not so worried about the implications of long-run inflation on the valuations of long-term bonds. And the evidence is a negative term premium in the composition of the long-term bond yield.

So, the general market thinks inflation will be a huge problem down the road (overly rich 10yr yield). On the other hand, the bond market yawns and flattens the curve by having a negative term premium on the 10-year yield. Another point to consider is that global inflation expectations are heading lower (actual inflation follows to the downside after a short lag) – global bond yields should be declining further out.

I side with the bond market, which you can rely time and time again to get it right.

