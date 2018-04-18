Rounds Report: Sangamo Rallied While The Fundamentals Of Ultragenyx And Intercept Improved

Most frequently given of such reasons is the conviction that a general stock market decline of some proportion is somewhere in the offing. In the preceding chapter, I tried to show that postponing an attractive purchase because of fear of what the general market might do will, over the years, prove very costly. This is because the investor is ignoring a powerful influence about which he has positive knowledge through fear of a less powerful force about which, in the present state of human knowledge, he and everyone else is largely guessing. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 17, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an assessment of the overall bioscience market that seemingly made a robust comeback today. Of note, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $2.04 at $107.28 (for +1.94% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $2.22 higher at $91.12 (for +2.50% gains). Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

That being said, let’s dive into the first specific trade with Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), a gene-editing company that leverages on the zinc finger nuclease (“ZFN”) technology. As part of the rally for gene-based innovators, the stock traded $1.63 higher (for +9% gains) at $19.52. While there are ongoing debates - as to whether ZFN or Crispr/Cas9, an editing system employed by Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) work better - it’s dollars to donuts that both systems should deliver efficacious and safe results. As shown in figure 2, the molecules in development have the robust chances of positive data to warrant their approval.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Sangamo investor presentation)

Bioscience Catalysts

Today, the FDA announced the approval of burosumab (Crysvita), as the first therapy for the rare inherited form of rickets, X-linked hypophosphatemia (“XLH”). Manufactured by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Crysvita is indicated for the XLH treatment in both adults and kids (age 1 or older). XLH is due to genetic defects that cause a low level of phosphate (a key ingredient for normal bone growth). Consequently, these patients experience abnormal mineralization throughout their life. The deficiency is manifested as bowed or bent legs, short stature, bone pain, and severe teeth pain. Adults can have other symptoms such as impaired mobility, tooth abscesses, and hearing loss. Commenting on the recent development, Dr. Julie Beitz (the FDA Director), enthused,

XLH differs from other forms of rickets in that vitamin D therapy is not effective. This is the first FDA-approved medication for the treatment of XLH and a real breakthrough for those living with this serious disease.

Interestingly, Crystiva showed stellar phase 3 trial results that assessed its efficacy and safety in normalizing the blood phosphate level. Accordingly, the drug earned both the breakthrough and orphan designations. As an orphan molecule, Ultragenyx can charge a premium pricing (to offset the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Better yet, the agency granted the company a rare pediatric voucher that, in and of itself, can expedite the review process for the next medicine by half-a-year early. Instead of using the voucher, Ultragenyx has the option to sell it to another company for roughly $60M.

In the midst of such development, it’s interesting that the share price of the $2.7B market cap, only increased by $0.86 to close the session at $54.68 (for the meager +1.6% profits). As depicted in figure 3, the company is brewing a highly robust and enriched therapeutic pipeline. With the aforesaid approval, the binary risks are now significantly lowered, thereby warranting this stock as a speculative purchase.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Ultragenyx)

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market experienced a robust rally subsequent to the skittish trading behavior that painted Monday red. The gene-based innovators continued to make big waves with Sangamo that, in and of itself, topped our list. While there are always debates pertaining to ZFN or CRISPR/Cas9, it’s not far from the truth that both are quite efficacious and safe. Last but not least, Ultragenyx became a speculative buy recommendation after the firm secured an approval for Crysvita.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

