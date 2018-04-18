Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: What To Expect From This Powerful Grower

But his very best questions always popped out of his mind, unprepared, never having been written down in advance because they were the angle he picked up on the fly, as he heard an answer to a lesser question. Those creative questions were the art. It is what, in my mind, made his querying great. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), a firm focusing on the therapeutic development to treat various cancers, has been witnessing a parabolic trading pattern in the recent months. Riding on the wave of the positive phase 3 data of the ADVANCE trial for Rolontis - and the robust early data for poziotinib - the said stock traded as high as $23.20 (back on Jan. 26, 2018). Similar to other bioscience stocks that experienced a strong appreciation, Spectrum gave up significant gains (as trader took profits). Accordingly, the shares exchanged hands as low as $14.31 on April 06. As the dust settled, Spectrum is riding on a strong turnaround due to the robust additional data reported for poziotinib. Notably, the stock continued its rally to trade $1.33 higher at $19.89 (for +7.17% profits) on April 17, 2018. In this research, we’ll provide investors with a summary of the upcoming catalysts that determine where the shares are heading.

Figure 1: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

As usual, we’ll briefly discuss the corporate background for new investors. Spectrum is headquartered in Henderson, NV; however, the company operates its research and development offices in Irvine, CA. Per figure 2, there are six FDA-approved medicines for the treatment of various cancers.

Figure 2: Approved therapeutics. (Source: Spectrum)

For a $2.0B market-cap bioscience, it’s arguably the case that Spectrum has a good number of drugs (far greater than other smaller firms). Despite that these molecules do not generate blockbuster sales, they are significant cash flow to nurture a robust pipeline of developing therapeutics (as depicted in figure 3).

Figure 3: Spectrum’s therapeutic pipeline (Source: Spectrum)

As alluded to, the recent rally is powered by the anticancer molecule (poziotinib). As the novel oral quinazoline-based tyrosine kinase irreversible inhibitor of HER1, 2, 4, and HER receptor mutations, poziotinib has a highly favorable chance of being eventually approved - for patients afflicted by non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with the EGFR with Exon 20 insertion mutation. We noted that cancers are highly adept at changing their cellular targets (via mutation) to confer themselves with drugs resistance properties (that induces relapses). By attacking multiple targets simultaneously, there is significantly less time for cancer to overcome the therapeutic effects of the aforesaid medicine. According to our prior research,

Equally important, poziotinib is advantageous in the treatment of EGFR mutated non-small cell lung cancers (“NSCLCs”), because such cancers tend to be resistant to currently available tyrosine kinase inhibitors. This is due to the limitation of such cancer medicines, namely their structural hindrance. In contrast, the design of poziotinib enables it to bypasses the structural blockage (or steric hindrance) created by the EGFR exon 20 mutations. According to the recent data, the poziotinib studies (i.e., the in vitro or test tube, and genetically modified mice investigations for the EGFR exon 20) showed that poziotinib is 100x and 40x more potent than osimertinib and afatinib, respectively. In addition, poziotinib also had 65x greater potency for the said defect compared to EGFR T90M mutation. Moreover, there is more than 85% tumor reduction in the mice.

Based on our data analysis, we prognosticated that poziotinib should be able to clear its phase 2 trial with 65% certainty. It is seemingly the case, as the recent interim data for the phase 2 trial studying poziotinib in NSCLC posted findings that exceeded the investigator’s expectation. Commenting on the recent event, Dr. John Heymach (Chair and Prof. of MD Anderson Cancer Center) enthused,

I am pleased to observe the preliminary confirmed objective response rate (“ORR”) and potential progression-free survival (“PFS”) benefit in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant NSCLC patients. In the first 11 patients, the confirmed ORR was 64%. This is very exciting because we were initially hoping to get response rates between 20% to 30%. I am encouraged to see that in these 11 patients, the median PFS has not been reached after a median follow up of 6.5 months. In addition, the two most common adverse events observed in the study to date are skin rash and diarrhea, which are known EGFR inhibitor-related toxicities. We are looking forward to presenting comprehensive data from this study at a major medical meeting later this year.

Notably, the phase 2 trial investigating poziotinib in NSCLC has the estimated primary and study completion dates in Oct. 2020 and March 2021, correspondingly. That’s not all! The company is investigating poziotinib in another phase 2 trial for advanced (metastatic) breast cancers.

With early excellent results, it’s not far from the truth that poziotinib will clear the phase 2 study for breast cancer with E20 mutation with flying colors. Again, the structural advantage and the simultaneous attacking of various targets are what enabled poziotinib to most likely deliver superb data for this franchise. Interestingly, investors do not have to wait long: we’ll know the endpoints of the aforesaid trial as early as in Dec. 2018. In eight short months, the major clinical catalyst is most likely to move Spectrum shares to the new high.

That aside, Spectrum has been brewing another potential blockbuster, eflapegrastim (Rolontis), a superb drug that is most likely to gain the FDA approval as a treatment for low white blood cells associated with chemotherapy (“CIN”). On Feb. 05, 2017, Spectrum announced the positive topline results for ADVANCE. As we forecasted, the study met its primary endpoint. The side effects profile was similar between the two treatment arms. Per the new President and CEO (Joe Turgeon),

The positive top-line data from our Phase 3 study is an important milestone for Spectrum as we continue to move our company forward. Also, the completion of enrollment of our second Phase 3 (RECOVER) study keeps us on track to file a BLA in the fourth quarter of 2018. ROLONTIS has the potential to be an important alternative for physicians and patients within this multibillion-dollar market.

Final Remarks

If Rolontis is approved, it will be the first novel medicine for CIN in the past 25-years. And, we assessed that it has a good chance of approval as well as to cut into at least 15% of the $6B market (to yield roughly $900M in sales for Spectrum). Furthermore, poziotinib will give the share price significant boosts by year-end as well as in 2020. Stay tuned to Spectrum, as the best is yet to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

