Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them - we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

The sector continues to suffer at its lows and the current market conditions make the analysis of potential "Buys" the preferred option. We have a good fundamental and statistical foundation to think the period is convenient for "Long" additions to our portfolio.

I will not engage myself in predictions whether the price of the municipal CEFs will go down or will start a new upward trend just because I left my crystal magic ball at home today. All I know is that I did not manage to find reasonable "Sell" candidate to construct a potential pair trade between the funds.

The Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) will be my first choice of today's analysis. It offers the highest return in the sector and an attractive Discount which caught my attention. I also took into consideration its Z-score which is less than -1. Theoretically, this indicates a relative statistical edge if we take a long position:

Technically, the price of the fund is staying closer to the one year bottom which was formed several weeks ago. The fund average daily volume of 63,000 shares makes it relatively liquid for the sector. The credit quality of the fund seems good enough to me and there should not be much to worry about. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 92.01% and the transportation sector has the biggest weight of 14.76%.

Something interesting for me is to see how the price fluctuation can be explained by the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB):

The second fund that I consider as potential "Buy" is Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC). It is not among the top ten Muni CEFs which have the highest returns in the sector but its credit structure really impressed me.

From a price chart perspective, currently its trading in a range. The support level can be found around $13.30.

As I mentioned the credit quality of the portfolio was one of the biggest advantages. The investment with a rating of "AA" are 42.31% from the total portfolio. If you are seeking a fund which invests locally, Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC) seem a right choice. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 100%.

Conclusion

Municipal Bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. And there is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, EVN and NAC can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Long EVN.