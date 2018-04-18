Recent Purchase: Cisco Systems For Dividends And Return

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has long been a stock underperforming the market on concerns about declining revenues despite a spree of acquisitions. As Wall Street misunderstood the impact of Cisco's business transformation, shares traded at a discount. However, the last two earnings reports from Cisco have painted a different picture showing that the business transformation is succeeding and revenue growth is returning.

The stock rallied from the mid 30's into the mid 40's before increased volatility in the first quarter of 2018 has sent the stock wildly fluctuating in a range of $39-$45.

I had already bought more Cisco stock in February when it tanked below $40 and bought again in early April when it almost dipped below $40 again.

These momentary volatility-driven dips create attractive buying opportunities. With the business growing organically and via acquisitions and subscription-based revenues increasing their share in total revenues, the stock, despite its strong rally over the recent months, has more upside potential ahead. Here is why.

What is going on at Cisco?

With Cisco's latest earnings report for fiscal Q2 the company officially returned to revenue growth, posting a 2.6% Y/Y increase. Finally, after many quarters of revenue stagnation or contraction, that strong revenue performance really shows that Cisco's subscription story is fully intact and gaining momentum on the top line as well. More positive movement in the quarter came from a 9.3% increase in recurring revenue and a strong 10.5% gain in Non-GAAP EPS. Digesting these figures we can derive several key arguments why Cisco is a buy:

1) Recurring revenue is king: As Cisco transforms itself from traditional pricing to subscription-based offerings so does its revenue base change. By shifting towards subscription-based offerings, this means that initially Cisco's recognized and reported revenue will decline (due to accounting reasons only) while at the same time its deferred revenue will grow. For the latest fiscal Q2 Cisco's recurring revenue base has grown to 33%, up 2pp sequentially with deferred revenue up by 10% and totaling $18.8B now (+$0.2B sequentially). This strong growth is primarily driven as the company transforms towards subscription-based and software offers. Deferred revenue is not recognized on the income statement, instead its impact can be primarily seen on its balance sheet.

Here is a look at Cisco's recently reported balance sheet:

On Cisco's balance sheet, the item termed "deferred revenue" now stands at $18.8 billion, up $1.8 billion Y/Y. This represents a Y/Y increase of 10%, which in turn was primarily driven by "deferred revenue relating to recurring software and subscription businesses".

A year ago Cisco's FY2017/Q2 balance sheet showed a growth in deferred revenue of $1.8B as well.

So, it is really not the case that Cisco was not growing back then and has finally found some magic to turn on the revenue growth switch, instead it is simply a case of when these revenues are recognized.

2) Innovative cloud-based network architecture: Cisco has always had an edge in the business of developing, marketing and selling classical network hardware, i.e. routers and switches. It had acquired dozens of companies over the last decade but still its main revenue driver was the "old" hardware segment. Innovative competitors such as Arista Networks (ANET) have recognized this and attacked Cisco in that business segment by designing and selling next-generation cloud network architectures and equipment. This has catapulted Arista stock from $60 to more than $300 over just three years. Cisco had certainly missed that trend but being one of the largest technology companies with supreme financial resources and talent, it was only a matter of time until management came up with a smart strategy to respond to that changing market. Cisco has launched the innovative Cisco Catalyst 9000 Series Switches in June 2017 in what the company called "one of the most significant breakthroughs in enterprise networking". The company is having more and more success with this new product and management stated that

This is the fastest ramping new product introductions we have had in our history and a fantastic example of the innovation we've delivered over the past two years

On a sequential basis, Cisco doubled its customer base, and as the product is something like an enabler to Cisco's customers, it is also seeing strong adoption from customers in the area of multi-cloud strategy. Here Cisco has strong partnerships in place with Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) in order to best meet customer needs.

3) AT&T's push into network switches is dangerous and could add more uncertainty to Cisco's stock: It was big news when it was recently reported that AT&T (T) is working on the development of its own network switches. The telecom giant is rumored to replace older networking equipment with cheaper Asian-made hardware. AT&T is one of Cisco's major customers and as such a complete retreat of AT&T from Cisco's router sales would certainly be felt by Cisco. Overall, Cisco generates 45% of its revenues from routers and switches and if not only AT&T but other major customers opt for alternative network hardware the impact would be detrimental to Cisco's revenue trajectory as well. However, while Cisco could certainly lose sales in this segment, growth in its other business areas, most notably Cisco making strong inroads into subscription-based software offerings and the ever-rising demand for first-class security products, could offset these losses. Additionally, so far AT&T has not confirmed that it is actually pursuing such a route although it looks very likely as it makes economic sense.

What I take from this is that Cisco will likely have to cope with new competitors by either focusing more on its own growth areas or offering value-adding innovative products in the networking segment that existing and new customers such as AT&T cannot easily develop on their own. To put differently, as with the launch of the Catalyst 9000 Series, Cisco has to continue to innovate. It will be very interesting to hear management's comments on that AT&T rumor and if they decide to bake that into their guidance. This has the potential to crush Cisco's business in one area if it does not react properly to it and with uncertainty potentially increasing could create even more attractive buying opportunities.

4) Dividend Growth in action: Cisco raised its quarterly dividend by 14% in mid-February and is currently just yielding above 3% with a payout ratio of around 50%. As the company is guiding for revenue growth between 3% and 5% for fiscal Q3 the EPS-based payout ratio could actually come very close to 50% or even below. Any weakness in the stock on whatever news should quickly be made up for by Cisco's massive stock buyback program which allows the company to repurchase up to $30B over the next 24 months or around 15% of its market cap at current prices. Cisco's giant cash pile of $73.7B mostly held overseas may largely be repatriated back to the U.S., and it will be very interesting to hear management's capital allocation plans during the next management call in May.

The company went ex-dividend about two weeks ago on April 4 with payment scheduled for April 25. My current Cisco holdings will not allow me to drip any full shares but I am looking forward to see my share count and dividend income increase over time. To keep track of these ex-dividend and payment dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for April 2018.

Investor takeaway

The investment case for Cisco is as intact as ever before with the only difference being that now that the business transformation is gaining traction and positively impacting, in an accelerated fashion, Cisco's top line revenue figures, the market will finally fully appreciate Cisco's potential.

Cisco offers an expanding subscription-based business model in combination with strong orders, multiple future-oriented acquisitions and a juicy and strongly growing dividend. This new business model will help Cisco benefit from higher stability and less fluctuation in its sales, and investors will be rewarded with a solidly growing business with a very strong base of recurring revenue.

Despite the stock's strong rally, I remain very bullish on the stock and add on any dip.

What's your opinion on Cisco? Are you buying into the post-earnings rally or waiting for a dip first?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, T, ANET, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision