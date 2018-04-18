ConocoPhillips: Green Shoots From 'Up-North'

ConocoPhillips' (COP) stock has been on quite a run since I upgraded shares from HOLD to ACCUMULATE in June of last year (see COP: Why I Am Finally Upgrading My Rating). Shares are up 50% since that article was published. Recent news about a very successful drilling program in Alaska, and a recent contraction in the WCS-to-WTI discount that is bullish for COP's Cenovus (CVE) assets, appear to have helped push shares higher. However, while I am bullish on COP's 2018 outlook, and think the Q1 EPS report (due out on April 26th) will be very strong, it appears the stock has run too far too fast. As a result, I am reducing my rating on COP from ACCUMULATE to HOLD.

Meantime, let's look at the green shoots spouting from "up north" this Spring:

Alaska

Source: February Presentation

As shown in the graphic above, COP has significantly increased its Alaska leasehold as compared to 2016. Just like in the Eagle Ford, COP assembled much of this leasehold, showed in orange on the above graphic, "on the sly" - before announcing some big new discoveries (see this article on the 300 million bbl Willow discovery).

COP had previously said that Willow may be a 100,000 bpd resource. Just to put this in perspective, COP pumped an average of 167,000 bpd in Alaska last year and its Alaska Segment earned $1.47 billion (more than $1/share). So if Willow reaches its potential of 100,000 bpd, it would be a big deal. Alaska production would grow by ~60% and it would obviously be extremely profitable growth considering Alaskan oil typically realizes Brent pricing. Meantime, Conoco says its cost of production on its Alaskan Great Moose's Tooth ("GMT") lease, where Willow resides, has fallen by 15%: from $40/bbl in 2016 to just $34/bbl last year:

Source: February Presentation

To put the size of Willow into perspective, 300 million bbls at 100,000 bpd of production means a production life of greater than 8 years.

Given the bullish potential of COP's Alaskan assets, it was a good day for shareholders this week when the company announced a very successful 2018 drilling and appraisal program in Alaska:

Original plan was to drill three exploration wells and two Willow appraisal wells.

Due to improved drilling efficiencies, the company was able to drill an additional Willow appraisal well (3 total) plus an additional sidetrack.

All six wells plus the sidetrack encountered oil and verified the potential of the play.

As part of the exploration program, five production flow tests were conducted. Results from all five tests were encouraging.

The three Willow appraisal wells support the previously announced ("at least"...) 300 million bbl recoverable resource estimate.

These results are a great relief to those of us who lived through a plethora of deepwater offshore dry-hole multi-million dollar write-offs that plagued COP over the past few years.

But more importantly, the 100% drilling success rate shows that COP really has come up with a seismic "recipe" that has been tuned to find the reservoirs that are typically prevalent in GMT geology. As a result, it will be very interesting to see what management has to say on the upcoming conference call a week from Thursday. I suspect that the resource estimate for Willow is likely to be increased as a result of the successful appraisal wells.

Canada

As I reported in a recent article on Cenovus, March 2018 WCS futures reached an astonishing $30/bbl discount to WTI (see Cenovus: Rule #1 - When You Are In A Hole, Stop Digging). Recently, as refineries have completed seasonal turnarounds and (hopefully...) rail transport is starting to reduce the oil sands glut in Western Canada, the WCS futures have improved quite dramatically:

Source: CME Futures

While the June $16.65/bbl discount is still quite large (especially considering June is considered summer driving season), it certainly is better than $30/bbl. More importantly for COP shareholders, WTI closing today at $66.67/bbl means WCS June futures are trading at ~$50/bbl. But that's $50/bbl in US dollars. In Canadian dollars (1$C=0.8$US) that equates to $62.50/bbl. And remember, the big oil sands agreement with Cenovus provided for CVE to pay COP "contingency payments" whenever WCS exceeds C$52/bbl. So COP looks like it is, finally, going to see some significant contingency payments from CVE for the oil sands production it bought from COP 1-year ago. Given the huge backup/glut in Canadian crude, this is an unexpected and very positive catalyst for COP shares. NOTE: the oil sands production (uncapped) contingency payments had a 5-year limit, and will therefore expire in March of 2022.

Another positive development is the recovery in CVE shares. CVE was trading at $8.49/share on the NYSE at the time of my February article. Shares have traded higher on the reduction of the WCS-to-WTI discount and closed today at $9.77. CVE shares still have a ways to go to get back to the $11+ level they were trading at prior to the big oil sands deal with COP, but the $1.25/share increase since February means COP's 208 million shares have increased in value by $260 million. That's not chump change even for a company the size of Conoco Phillips.

Summary & Conclusion

COP's Q1 EPS report due out a week from Thursday is likely to be very strong on the heels of strength in Brent, WTI, and Euro-Gas prices. Recent developments in Alaska and Canada also bode very well for COP's mid- to longer term future. That said, shares are up over 50% since my upgrade last June and may have run-up too far, too fast. As a result, I am reducing my rating from ACCUMULATE to HOLD.

