AGNC Investment's Q1 2018 And 4/17/2018 BV Projection (Includes MTGE And NLY BV Projection)

A severe negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during the first quarter of 2018. During April 2018 (through 4/17/2018), this relationship has been more “muted”.

My projection for MTGE Investment Corp.’s and Annaly Capital Management’s BV per common share as of 3/31/2018 is stated near the Conclusions Drawn section of the article.

My projections for AGNC’s BV per common share as of 3/31/2018 and 4/17/2018 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This projection is mainly due to material net price decreases in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons partially offset by a net increase in the company’s derivatives valuation.

I am projecting AGNC Investment Corp. will report a modest decrease in quarterly BV for the first quarter of 2018. Most sector peers will also experience a BV decrease (especially fixed-rate agency).

Focus of Article

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AGNC) book value (“BV”) per common share as of 3/31/2018. Prior to results being provided to the public on 4/25/2018 (via its quarterly press release), I would like to analyze the company’s BV as of 3/31/2018 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. A previous three-part article I wrote laid the groundwork for this BV projection. In that article, I projected/analyzed AGNC’s income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the first quarter of 2018. The links to that three-part projection article are provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q1 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 1 (Including Current Recommendation)

AGNC Investment's Q1 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 2 (Thank Goodness For Hedges)

AGNC Investment's Q1 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Notable MBS Price Decreases)

By understanding the trends that occurred within the company’s operations during the first quarter of 2018, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (NYSE:CHMI); 4) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics”, including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX); 2) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR); 3) MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA); 4) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT); 5) MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole. This article will also include a brief BV discussion/projection regarding AGNC’s affiliate MTGE and the company’s largest sector peer, NLY.

Overview of AGNC’s Projected BV as of 3/31/2018

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate AGNC’s BV as of 3/31/2018 come directly from its consolidated statements of comprehensive income, Table 1 is provided below. The table shows the company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income from a three months ended time frame. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must add certain account figures from the first quarter of 2018 for purposes of projecting a suitable BV as of 3/31/2018.

Table 1 - AGNC Three Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate the company’s projected BV as of 3/31/2018. This projection will be calculated in Table 2 below. AGNC, through its quarterly investor presentation slides (see link above), only provides the public with a “Book Value Roll Forward” slide. This specific slide uses information based only on a quarterly time frame. I perform a more detailed quarterly BV calculation/analysis based on the entire year. As such, there isn't an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data within Table 2.

Table 2 - AGNC Three Months Ended BV Projection (BV as of 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for the company’s projected BV as of 3/31/2018. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “three months ended” time frame. Let us take a look at the following figures in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 (next to the March 31, 2018, column): A) Operations; B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)); C) Stockholder Transactions; and D) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations

Increase in Net Common Equity From Operations Estimate of $646 Million; Range $496-796 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018, Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from operations” figure consists of the following amounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) net interest income; 2) total other income (loss); 3) total expenses; and 4) excise tax.

Due to the fact I discussed these amounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income projection article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted.



B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL))

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Estimate of ($775) Million; Range ($925)-($625) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018, Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from OCI/(OCL)” figure consists of the following accounts that come directly from the company’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net; and 2) unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (upon reclassification to interest expense).

Due to the fact I also discussed these accounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted as well.



C) Stockholder Transactions

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($220) Million; Range ($240)-($200) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018, Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from stockholder transactions” figure is the company’s dividend distributions for the first quarter of 2018. This figure includes activity in relation to the following types of outstanding shares of stock: 1) common; and 2) preferred.

1) Common Stock:

AGNC has the following four events/programs which could impact the number of outstanding shares of common stock it has when monthly dividends are accounted/accrued for: 1) public offering of shares (“bulk” issuance); 2) at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program; 3) dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase program; and 4) stock repurchase program.

Even though AGNC stock price traded above its “tangible” BV as of 12/31/2017 ($19.69 per share) during parts of the quarter, I am making the assumption there was no notable activity within the company’s ATM offering or dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase programs during the first quarter of 2018. There were also no bulk common stock issuances during the quarter.

When it comes to its repurchase program, the company intends to buy back outstanding shares of common stock only when the repurchase price is materially accretive to CURRENT tangible BV. This program was created in October 2012 and was amended in October 2016 to allow AGNC to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock through 12/31/2017. This share repurchase plan has expired and has not been replaced (through 4/17/2018). As such, I believe management did not repurchase any outstanding shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2018.

The dividend declared on AGNC common stock for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $0.54 per share. This was an unchanged dividend when compared to the prior quarter. When calculated, I am projecting the company had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($211) million for the first quarter of 2018 and for the three months ended 3/31/2018. Now let us project the preferred stock dividend distributions.

2) Preferred Stock:

The dividend accrued/declared on AGNC “Series B Preferred Stock” (AGNCB) and recently issued “Series C Preferred Stock” (AGNCN) for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.484375 and $0.4375 per depository share, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had total dividend distributions to AGNCB and AGNCN shareholders of ($9) million for the first quarter of 2018 and for the three months ended 3/31/2018.

After combining the common and preferred stock dividend distributions for the first quarter of 2018, I am projecting the company’s total decrease in net common equity from stockholder transactions was ($220) million for the three months ended 3/31/2018 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

D) Capital Share Transactions

Increase in Net Common Equity From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $1Million; Range ($24)-$26 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018, Column

Since I am projecting the company did not have any common or preferred stock issuances during the first quarter of 2018, I am projecting no notable amount of activity within this section of the balance sheet.

Since AGNC officially internalized the company’s management structure through its acquisition of American Capital Mortgage Management (“ACMM”) in 2016, management may be partially compensated through the issuance of common stock subject to certain vesting options. As such, AGNC may have some minor amount of equity issuance/capital proceeds through the following accounts: 1) issuance of restricted stock; and/or 2) issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation program. I have projected $1 million of equity was generated from these two sources during the first quarter of 2018. Any actual amount of restricted stock and/or stock-based compensation during the first quarter of 2018 (through the issuance of shares) would likely only have a fractional per share impact on the company’s BV as of 3/31/2018.

Regarding AGNC’s “repurchases of common stock” figure, as stated earlier, I am making the assumption management did not purchase any outstanding shares of common stock under the company’s stock repurchase program during the first quarter of 2018 (since the program no longer existed during the quarter).

When all of the above figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC had a “net common equity from capital share transactions” figure of $1 million for the three months ended 3/31/2018 (see red reference “D” in Table 2 above).

MTGE’s Projected BV as of 3/31/2018

When compared to AGNC, I am projecting MTGE had a less severe BV per share decrease (percentage wise) for the first quarter of 2018. As of 12/31/2017, each company’s agency MBS and derivatives portfolio had several similarities, which were discussed in my three-part AGNC income statement projection article (see links near the top). However, it should also be noted MTGE had a much larger non-agency MBS portfolio (with an attractive cost basis), lower overall leverage, and recently “branched out” to invest in skilled nursing facilities and seniors housing. In comparison, AGNC has a very minor investment in AAA non-agency MBS and no exposure to the healthcare sector.

When taking all quarterly activities into consideration (including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I am projecting MTGE will report the following BV per common share as of 3/31/2018:

MTGE’s Projected BV as of 3/31/2018 = $20.00 Per Common Share (Range $19.60-20.40 Per Common Share)

NLY’s BV as of 3/31/2018

As was highlighted in my three-part AGNC income statement projection article (see links near the top of this article), I discussed several differences between AGNC’s and NLY’s investment portfolio. Furthermore, it was discussed each company had a different strategy regarding derivative instruments going into the first quarter of 2018 (most notably, the difference between each company’s hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2017). Simply put, NLY’s lower hedging coverage ratio at the start of the first quarter of 2018 was a disadvantage for the company when compared to AGNC. However, management has recently broadened NLY’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and most recently, middle market (“MM”) lending. Furthermore, the company fairly recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS). Generally speaking most of these asset classes, when compared to fixed-rate agency MBS, experienced more favorable price fluctuations during the first quarter of 2018. When taking all quarterly activities into consideration (including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I am projecting NLY will report the following BV per common share as of 3/31/2018:

NLY’s Projected BV as of 3/31/2018 = $10.75 Per Common Share (Range $10.45-11.05 Per Common Share)

Conclusions Drawn

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following BV per common share as of 3/31/2018:

AGNC’s Projected Non-Tangible BV as of 3/31/2018 = $20.20 Per Common Share (Range $19.80-20.60 Per Common Share)

This projection is a ($0.89) per common share decrease from the company’s BV as of 12/31/2017. This decrease can be attributed to two factors. The first factor is in relation to the activity within its consolidated statement of comprehensive income. I am projecting AGNC will report net income of $646 million for the first quarter of 2018, while reporting an OCL of ($775) million. When both figures are combined, I am projecting the company will report a comprehensive loss of ($129) million for the first quarter of 2018.

The second factor is in relation to the activity within the equity section of the company's balance sheet. AGNC paid for/accrued dividend distributions totaling ($0.54) per common share during the first quarter of 2018. In addition, it paid for/accrued dividend distributions in regard to holders of the company’s outstanding shares of preferred stock.

When combined, these two factors account for a projected quarterly BV decrease of ($0.89) per common share. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC’s BV per common share had a decrease of (4.23%) during the first quarter of 2018. I am also projecting it generated an “economic loss” (dividends paid/accrued for and net change in BV) of (1.66%) for the first quarter of 2018. I am projecting the company will report the following tangible BV per common share as of 3/31/2018:

AGNC’s Projected Tangible BV as of 3/31/2018 = $18.70 Per Common Share (Range $18.35-19.05 Per Common Share)

As I have stated in several recent mREIT articles, there was a severe negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first quarter of 2018 (“option adjusted spreads”; OAS) when compared to the prior quarter. As such, I believe most mREIT peers will report a decrease in quarterly BV. However, I believe most mREIT stock prices have already mainly “priced in” this negative relationship when it comes to sector valuations.

I believe four key factors to analyze within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector this quarter are the following: 1) each company’s proportion of 15-year MBS holdings versus 30-year MBS holdings; 2) each company’s hedging coverage ratio; 3) each company’s proportion of long-term derivative instruments versus short-term derivative instruments; and 4) each company’s proportion of specified pools (for instance HARP and LLB securities). Depending upon these factors, I believe results will modestly vary across the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector for the first quarter of 2018.

It should also be noted a more “muted” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred through 4/17/2018 (“OAS”) when compared to the prior quarter. Simply put, this has “leveled off” sector valuations during the second quarter of 2018 (through 4/17/2018). Readers should be aware of this trend.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s BV as of 4/17/2018 has fluctuated ($0.20)-$0.10 per common share when compared to the company’s BV as of 3/31/2018. This projection excludes the April 2018 monthly dividend of $0.18 per common share (ex-dividend is 4/27/2018).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range (BV as of 4/17/2018; $20.15 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 3 of my income statement projection analysis).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD (however very close to my BUY range), since the stock is trading at less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $20.15 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $18.65 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016, I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017, I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.14% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018, I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, TWO-B. On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI-A; Series A preferred stock. On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 11/6/2017, I re-entered a position in MTGE at a weighted average purchase price of $17.785 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This MTGE trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust’s (NASDAQ:NYMT) Series D preferred stock (NYMTN) at a weighted average purchase price of $23.85 per share. On 4/6/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN at a weighted average purchase price of $23.20 per share. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.633 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.47% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CYS, MTGE, NRZ, ORC, TWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, ARR, DX, IVR, MFA, MITT, NLY, NYMT, or WMC. I currently have a position in AGNCB, CHMI-A, NYMTN, and TWO-B.