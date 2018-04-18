ABB: Valuations Look Fair Here

A recent contract could be signs of good things to come for the company and its electric vehicle chargers.

ABB (ABB) is the type of the company that kind of "flies under the radar". Everyone knows the name General Electric (GE), but if I had to hazard a guess, I'd say not as many folks know about ABB. The company just signed a potentially lucrative deal with Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAY) Electrify America, according to a recent headline on Seeking Alpha, which is apparently the largest project of its kind to date in the US.

The business

The company operates four major segments:

Source: Q4 2017 earnings call slides

We can immediately see the logic behind recently renewed shareholder demands for breaking up the company by selling off the underperforming power grids business, as it appears to be a drag on sales and margins (9.4% for the power grids business versus 12.1% for the company overall.

It's been a little disappointing as an owner of ABB since I made my initial purchase, as shares continue to prod along not really doing much, and perhaps some of the sluggishness is due to the overall size and complexity of the business, but to the firm's credit - it is trying to "right-size" its portfolio and make strategic acquisitions to "plug gaps" in its business. Whether the power grids business is vital to its long-term strategy remains to be seen, however.

Despite weakness in its share price since I've owned it, I still like it as a long-term investment, as it leads in many industries that have bright growth prospects. ABB's management likes to focus on cash return on invested capital, which is in the double-digit range:

Source: ABB 2017 annual report

We can see that the recent B&R acquisition (funded out of cash) dragged this number down, but it also closed "a historic gap" in ABB's machine and factory automation businesses. Overall, the firm generates respectable CROIC on average I'd say.

Coming back to the electric vehicle theme, I struggle to find even one auto maker that is able to generate returns in excess of its cost of capital - and most probably don't even earn their cost of capital, and thus destroy value as they grow.

I find ABB as a safer way to play this trend, since it supplies the chargers, not the vehicles:

ABB's Terra HP high power electric vehicle charger (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the press release (linked above):

ABB’s Terra HP chargers are compatible with both the CCS and CHAdeMO DC fast charging standards, enabling drivers to buy the electric vehicle of their choice with confidence that it will work at all of Electrify America's charging sites.

The company's chargers can apparently "refresh even the largest electric vehicle battery in under 15 minutes" and are going to be deployed within and around 17 major metropolitan areas.

If electric vehicles truly are the future, a national-sized network of fast-charging stations will be imperative, and ABB has a good shot at "first mover advantage" - building out the underlying infrastructure. Details including the size of the deal have yet to be released, however.

Valuation

While much of the above might sound like stories and speculations (and maybe it is), I think ABB is positioned to capture a good amount of the growth in markets such as EV charging and infrastructure, industrial automation, and robotics. It's an industrial company that's pushing into the industries of the future, and doing so with profitability in mind - judging by its solid capital allocation metrics.

Sometimes stories and speculation also add a speculative component to the share price as well, however. The good news is - most of this probably isn't really priced into the stock too much, either - as shares aren't really trading at what looks like excessive valuation levels.

Shares have traded at about 21.83 times earnings on average over the past five years, while the thirteen-year median is only 18.53 times earnings.

Shares appear to be somewhere around fair value based on trailing earnings, but this is also a cyclical company that will probably experience a good amount of "multiple compression" during a recession, as well as declining earnings.

Conclusion

I think shares of ABB are around fair value here, barring a recession. It's one of the leaders in robotics and motion (maybe even the leader overall, if we excluded Fanuc), and a solid competitor in industrial automation. It's also arguably the leader in electric vehicle fast-charging. Shares also yield over 3% here - which is an added cherry on top.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's High-Quality Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.