In Case Netflix Is A House Of Cards

Not Wrong On This Yet, But I May Be Wrong Soon

At the beginning of the year, I mentioned that Netflix (NFLX) had been one of Portfolio Armor's top names for much of last year, and that my site was still bullish on it, but there was a chance its bullishness might prove to be wrong over the next several months. So far, that hasn't been the case: Netflix is now up more than 72% since I shared it as a top name with Bulletproof Investing subscribers on October 19th (Top Names, 10/19/2017).

Given its vertical run-up post-earnings, and the $172.82 per share "House of Cards" valuation Professor Aswath Damodaran estimated for Netflix recently, I thought I'd post a couple of updated hedges for Netflix shareholders who'd like to stay long the stock now but limit their risk. First, a look at Portfolio Armor's current take on Netflix, and how a recent change in its methodology kept Netflix out of its top 10 on Tuesday.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Netflix

You may need to expand the screen capture below from the site's admin panel to get a better view of it, but the columns to focus on are the first one labeled "w/Cap Drop" and the one directly to the right of it labeled "w/AHP."

In this case, both columns show the same number, 34.65%, which is Portfolio Armor's estimate of Netflix's potential return over the next 6 months (historically, actual returns average 0.3x the site's potential return estimates). The reason why both columns show the same number is that Netflix isn't also hedgeable with puts ("AHP" for short) against a greater-than-9% decline, as you can see in the error message I got when I tried to scan for optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge NFLX against a >9% decline as of Tuesday's close (screen captures below are via the soon-to-be-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

As that error message suggests, the cost of the cheapest put option to hedge Netflix against a >9% decline costs more than 9% of position value, so it wasn't optimal.

It's not uncommon for a stock to fail that test. In our tests, only about 20% of securities that pass our first two screens can be hedged this way, and the ones that can tend to have 37% higher returns over the next 6 months than those that can't. Because of that, we adjust the cap drop figure up by 37% for them. Because Netflix couldn't be hedged that way, it didn't get that AHP adjustment.

Without that AHP adjustment applied to all the names that passed our first two screens on Tuesday, Netflix would have been #3 on our daily ranking. Instead, it was #12 with it. Let's look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk in the event the market decides to agree with Prof. Damodaran's valuation within the next several months.

Downside Protection For Netflix

For these two examples, let's assume you have 200 shares of Netflix and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 200 shares of NFLX against a >20% decline by late September.

The cost of this put protection was $2,510, or 3.73% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

There are a couple of things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account its net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a less expensive put strike, one that put the cost of the put leg at $1,820, or 2.71% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $2,120 generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $300 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Reality And Rule Number One

Warren Buffett's famous Rule Number 1 ("Never lose money") is impossible to follow all the time in investing, where, by definition, you need to take some risk. But you can invest while strictly limiting your risk, as the two Netflix hedges above exemplify. If you're long the stock, it's worth considering, especially in light of its recent run-up.

