Buy CarMax In The Face Of 'Bad News'

In a perfect, rational world, we could all simply find earnings growth and (relative) undervaluation, step in and let the market – and time – do the heavy lifting for us.

We’re not trading in a perfect, rational world right now though. We’re smack dab in the middle of a FOMO (fear of missing out) environment that’s further tweaked by politics. We, as investors, have to change our strategies if we want to thrive in this unusual situation. That means we have to give more credence to charts, using them to time our entries into names that have a good backstory, but are too volatile to just step into.

To that end, an unexpected and relatively unfamiliar name popped up on my usual weekly scans of stocks testing the waters of a breakout… CarMax (KMX). And, after doing some due diligence on the used car deal chain, the fundamental backstory makes for a compelling trade here.

Playing The Ebb And Flow

The chart-based “system” I employ to automate my look at weekly charts isn’t terribly complicated (though it is proprietary – sorry). In short, I’m looking for a stock that’s moving back into a bullish mode/mood after a sizeable and prolonged pullback. Ideally, there will be plenty of volume supporting the budding rebound.

CarMax met that criteria this week.

The chart below tells the tale. Both the accumulation-distribution line and the Chaikin Money Flow line ticked higher last week, and this week’s gain so far has pushed KMX above its 50-day moving average line (red). Even without those indicators though, you can – generally speaking – see more and taller green volume bars than red bars for the past few weeks.

It doesn’t hurt that CarMax has already proven itself to be a name that “travels” quite a bit in a back and forth pattern.

Moreover, the undertow support more of the same kind of growth CarMax has seen over the course of recent years is in the cards.

Perfect Storm

In many regards, it’s something of a Goldilocks scenario for the used automobile market right now. Enough people are feeling flush enough that they’re not only buying new vehicles, but are turning in barely-used vehicles off leases. Cox Automotive estimates there were 3.6 million off-lease cars brought back to dealers last year, up 8.1% from 2016’s levels, but a figure that’s expected to grow to 3.9 million this year.

That doesn’t directly mean much to CarMax, which secures its inventory (mostly) from buyers looking for a better offer than dealers tend to make. It does point to a bigger trend though… a trend that suggests used car sales will exceed 40 million units this year.

The other key data nugget? At the same time, while some buyers are qualifying for and willing to take on new car loans, even more consumers with better jobs and slightly higher paychecks are willing and able to upgrade to a less-used car.

Throw in the fact that slightly higher interest rates on all loans will likely push a handful more people out of the new car market and into the used car market, and you get your perfect storm.

Like most storms, this one is not necessarily an easy one to navigate. Though demand is firm and supply is plentiful, the supply is so plentiful that CarMax will likely need to offer better deals to get customers to do a deal. Dale Pollak, founder of vAuto, described the current profit-margin trend on used cars as “uncharacteristically” weak. In fact, CarMax CEO Bill Nash conceded that last quarter’s 8% comparable sales drop was largely the result of greater competitive/pricing pressure.

What CarMax may lack in terms of pricing power, however, it can make up for on other fronts. Namely, it has the scale most other used car deals don’t have, and the most recognizable name. It can offset thinner margins with greater volume that should pick up this year. Nash also thinks that time will abate softening margins.

For perspective, 2017’s used car sales reached a record pace of 39.2 million units. Cox Automotive’s outlook for this year, again, was 40 million (at least), with a couple of more years of “barely-used” off-lease vehicles poised to become CarMax’s inventory next year and the year after that following 2016’s peak in auto sales.

Analysts Are On Board

With that as the backdrop, know that CarMax has already proven it’s found a winning formula, and analysts expect more of the same steady growth going forward.

The graphic below tells the tale. CarMax has been, and is expected to continue, growing the top line at a respectable single-digit pace. Earnings are expected to grow at a much healthier double-digit pace, as the used car chain enjoys its scale, selling a lot more vehicles without a lot more overhead.

To that end, the relatively underfollowed CarMax found a friend on Wall Street a couple of weeks ago following its lackluster fiscal Q4 report. (Actually, it found a lot of friends, in that KMX shares bounced in response to the report, which fell short of expectations. But, that’s another story.) That friend? Buckingham Research Group analyst Glenn Chin, who had room and reason to downgrade CMX, but didn’t. Though he did lower his target price on the stock from $77 to $75, he did reiterate his “Buy” stance on shares of CarMax, citing a four-pronged bullish thesis:

CarMax is THE big name in the U.S. used car market, in terms of name recognition.

Its competitors don’t have the same scale and first-mover edge (or experience).

Despite its current size, the used car market is still highly fragmented and under-addresses.

The 22% slide from October’s peak left KMX at a forward-looking P/E of only 17.

The first three should ring a bell, as they were laid out above. The last is new information, though also misleading. The 2019 earnings outlook translates into a forward-looking P/E of 13.1, despite the initial bullish reaction to the company’s earnings report.

Bottom Line

Calling a spade a spade, the market may have simply, unfairly expected too much from CarMax with its prior quarter. The company was up against some ridiculously tough comps from the same quarter a year earlier, and the automobile business is difficult to handicap anyway. The stock’s reversal since that report confirms that investors, as a group, realize they overshot with their pessimism. On that note…

Though it’s recovered part of what was lost, CarMax shares still have plenty of ground to make up. And, most of the clues say they will.

As for an upside target, Chin’s revised target of $75 isn’t a bad one. At that price, KMX is still only priced at 15.6 times next year’s expected earnings. That price is still below October’s peak too, so a move that that level wouldn’t present much in the way of technical resistance. The move between here and there, though, is a respectable 19% trek.

The smart-money move, however, might be using the $75 mark as a ‘checkpoint’ target, meaning one should reassess how the stock’s moving if-and-when it gets there. If there’s still momentum in play and there’s still bullish volume behind the move, by all means, sticking with it until October’s peak (and Chin’s prior target) of $77 would be prudent.

And if for some reason it breaks $77, look for a meltup. It might be a short-lived move, but it wouldn’t necessarily be a small one. For a company that’s capable of growing its bottom line in excess of 20%, a forward-looking P/E of less than 20 – and it would be even at $77 – wouldn’t be seen as too much of a price to pay for a company of this ilk in the right environment.

First things first though.

