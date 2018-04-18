VGT: The Sector Fund That Owned Too Much

However, its methodology excludes Amazon -- and weights its holdings such that about half of the portfolo's constituents have practically no weight in the fund.

With each passing day, technology is redefining the way we live our lives. From machine learning to the Internet of Things, technology is inching its way into every aspect of our lives. According to Intel, there will be over 200 billion connected devices (ie, "smart refrigerators, toasters, etc.) by the year 2020. In 2017 alone, over 1.5 billion smartphones were sold around the world. This growth in the technology sector has been reflected in the market capitalizations of technology companies. Over time, as the technology sector continues to grow, it is accounting for a larger and larger share of the broader equity market.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group Blog

One way for investors to reap additional upside from the ongoing technological revolution sweeping our global economy is to park a few bucks in a technology-focused sector ETF. One of the oldest options to do this is the Vanguard Information Technology Fund (VGT).

VGT has a long history. The fund was started in 2004, and has attracted a whopping $18 billion in assets under management since that time. In keeping with the Vanguard modus operandi, the fund charges a rock-bottom 0.10% management fee on its assets.

While investors who are used to using the NASDAQ 100 index -- and its near-synonymous ETF, the PowerShares QQQ Trust -- as a proxy for technology stocks, it would be unwise to blindly assume that VGT is simply a lower-cost copy of QQQ. Vanguard's offering, true to its single-sector focus, looks only at companies which are strictly classified as "information technology" stocks. The NASDAQ 100, by contrast, devotes over a third of itself to companies that do not fall under the classification of "information technology". Of particular importance is the fact that Amazon.com -- a company that most would classify as a technology company -- is technically classified as a "Consumer Discretionary" stock. This means that Vanguard's VGT -- which holds literally billions of dollars worth of Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and Google stock -- holds precisely $0 in Amazon stock.

Given Amazon's parabolic trajectory in recent years, this has had an impact on VGT's returns relative to the QQQ, as the chart below shows.

VGT data by YCharts

Another "wrinkle" in this fund's portfolio is the degree to which it concentrates its holdings in its top positions, due to the market-cap weighting methodology that VGT's index uses. The result is a fund that devotes a staggering 13% of its funds to Apple at the top end and only 0.000032% to Quantenna Communications at the bottom end.

While any well-diversified index fund that uses a market cap weighting methodology will naturally be concentrated in its top holdings to a certain extent, I believe that VGT is trying to capture too much of the technology sector. When the largest stock by market cap (FB, $477 billion) in the fund is almost 1,000 times the size of the smallest (QTNA, $499 million), the result is the highly skewed distribution shown below, in which most of the smaller companies in the fund make a literally invisible contribution to the overall portfolio. As a result of this, the performance of VGT is going to track that of its top hoildings, somewhat negating the major value proposition of a sector-oriented fund: diversification. This being the case, I believe that investors might as well cherrypick their favorites from the top 10 or 20 holdings of this fund, and --with a bit of luck-- likely achieve similar results to the fund.

Closing Thoughts

I applaud the motivations behind the creation of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF. With its razor-thin 0.10% management fee, VGT delivers technology exposure to investors within a low-cost ETF wrapper. However, the sheer breadth of the companies included in the fund, combined with its market-capitalization based weighting methodology, makes me question how much value this fund brings to the table as opposed to a cherrypicked basket of its top 10 or 20 holdings. The fact that Amazon -- a company that is disrupting one industry after another via the application of technology -- is excluded from this fund is another strike against it. I would advise investors to look for a more balanced fund such as the Guggenheim S&P Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) in which to invest or to simply buy the components of the fund that they favor directly.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.