Cryptocurrencies Now Available On Seeking Alpha

Cryptocoin quote pages are also available with real-time data and interactive charts.

You can now add cryptos to your portfolio and get real-time alerts for news & analysis.

We are thrilled to announce that we have recently added cryptocurrency data to Seeking Alpha. You can now add cryptos to your portfolio and view crypto quote pages for 1,908 cryptocoins.

In your portfolio, simply type the name or symbol of a cryptocurrency in the “Add symbol” box. For example, (BTC-USD).



Then, add it to your portfolio. You will start seeing news and analysis on that cryptocurrency in your portfolio feed. You will also get email alerts if you select that option when adding the ticker.





To find a cryptocurrency quote page, simply type the name of the crypto in the main site search box:



On the quote page you can view price data and an interactive chart. You can also find news & analysis on that particular crypto. For example, (ETH-USD).



Have something to say about a cryptocurrency? Post a StockTalk and tag it with the cryptocurrency ticker (e.g. $ETH-USD). Have some deeper analysis to share? Submit an article (and get paid!) or a write a blog post.

Please share any feedback you may have about this exciting release in the comments below.

Happy Investing,



Daniel Hochman

Senior Product Manager, Seeking Alpha