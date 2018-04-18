Which ETRACS 2x ETNs Are Most And Least Likely To Be Accelerated?

Author's note: data from the article are current as of March 9, 2018.

Last month, we recapped the acceleration (redemption) clauses for the ETRACS 2x ETNs. In brief, the acceleration will automatically and mandatorily occur if (1) the index falls 30% (or the note falls 60%) from the start of the month*, or (2) the price of the ETN falls below $5.

(*Note that the two newest MLP 2x ETNs, MLPQ (MLPQ) and MLPZ (MLPZ), do not have this condition. See "MLPL Reborn?" for more information)



In March's commentary "ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot, March 2018: Which Are Most And Least Likely To Be Accelerated?" published last month to members I want to discuss the question as to how likely is this to happen for the ETNs?

First of all though, I want to make the point that I don't consider the acceleration event to be either a positive or negative for unitholders. What do I mean by this? Some investors may complain that the redemption forces them to "sell low" on their ETNs. While that is technically true, there's nothing stopping them from investing their proceeds into identical or similar exposure. The only slight wrinkle is that the redemption price is not the indicative value on the final day of trading, but the volume-weighted average over the last 5 days (and this difference, in itself, should also not be construed as either a positive or a negative for investors).

Furthermore, I'm going to focus on the first acceleration clause (index falling 30%, or note falling 60%) as that is the clause that causes the most uncertainty. The second clause (note falling below $5) is pretty simple to understand; the lower the current price of the ETN, the more likely that it would fall below $5.

Low likelihood of being accelerated (SPLX (SPLX), DVYL (DVYL), SDYL (SDYL): The ETNs tracking the broad market indices (with the exception of HDLV) are least likely to be accelerated. The S&P 500 has never fallen more than 30% in a calendar month. It came close once during the Great Depression, -26.5% in October 1929, and then again in March 1932 with -24.0%. During the Great Recession the greatest calendar month loss was September 2008, at -20.4%. As SPLX tracks 2x the monthly performance of the S&P 500, it would therefore have never been accelerated since inception of the S&P 500 itself, had SPLX existed back then.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, multpl)

With the dividend ETNs, DVYL and SDYL, we don't have index data going back to 1923 but we can see how the 1x ETFs, iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) and SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY), performed during the Great Recession. Here, we can see that their calendar monthly losses did not exceed -20% even during the depths of the financial crisis.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

Medium likelihood of being accelerated (HDLV (HDLV), SMHD (SMHD), LRET (LRET), DVHL (DVHL)): HDLV is a broad market dividend ETN, however, I'm putting it in the medium risk category because it runs a very concentrated, deep value portfolio, and also because its index is untested in the financial crisis.

SMHD is also a broad market index, with a small cap and high dividend focus. Because its index is also untested, I'm going to put it in the medium risk category as well. During the financial crisis, small cap and small cap value ETFs such as iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), iShares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) and WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES), fell slightly more than the large cap indices (compare with chart above).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

LRET is also in the medium risk category because while REITs are sometimes viewed as safer, "bond-like" stocks, a severe credit crisis coupled with a collapsing housing market such as in 2008-2009 can cause devastating losses to REITs. In fact, the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) lost -30.8% in September 2008, so LRET would have been accelerated had it existed back then. However, I'm not putting LRET into the "high-risk" category because the Great Recession, in my opinion only, was a once in a generation event, and in general equity REITs are more defensive than say mREITs, BDCs or MLPs (to name a few other popular high-yield sectors).



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

Finally, I'm putting DVHL into the medium risk category. Its diversification among asset classes provides somewhat of a cushion against drawdowns, but its tilt towards high yielding, credit sensitive securities in both stocks (e.g. REITs, mREITs, BDCs) and fixed income (high yield, EM debt, preferreds) may have also caused it do suffer large drawdowns in a 2008-2009 type event. Unfortunately, there aren't (to my knowledge) any multi-asset ETFs that were incepted before the financial crisis, so we don't have hard numbers to compare against.

High likelihood of being accelerated (BDCL/LBDC (BDCL)(LBDC), MORL/MRRL (MORL)(MRRL), HOML (HOML), LMLP (LMLP), CEFL (CEFL)): These ETNs all have a narrow sector focus, such as BDCs, mREITs, homebuilders, and MLPs (both energy and non-energy), and so are the most volatile of the ETNs. Therefore, they are the notes that are most likely to fall by 60% (i.e., index by 30%) in a calendar month. [Of course, the former MLPL and MLPV suffered this fate in February 2016, but their replacements, MLPQ and MLPZ, no longer have the 30% acceleration clause]

Why is CEFL in there? In theory, CEFL should very diversified as it is a fund-of-CEFs that includes both equities and fixed income exposure. However, in times of severe market panic CEF discounts can widen substantially, creating a double whammy of falling portfolio values and widening discounts that can lead to a substantial loss of value in CEFs, and by extension, CEFL.



Here's the chart of the monthly calendar returns of BDCL, MORL, CEFL, LMLP and HOML since their respective inception dates. Remember these are the 2x leveraged funds so they would have had to fall to -60% in a calendar month before getting accelerated. We can see that none of the ETNs have come close to being accelerated, with HOML, the fund with the worst calendar month return (-30.5% in January 2016), reaching only about halfway of the limit. Of course, 2011-2016 has been a very benign period. In a 2008-2009 type event, and without hard numbers in front of me, my guess is that most of them would have been accelerated.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

As MORL is the most popular 2x ETN, let's see if we can gauge its financial crisis performance by looking at the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). REM tracks a different mortgage REIT index than MORL, however, the 1x version of MORL, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) was only incepted in 2011 so we do not have its GFC record. Somewhat surprisingly, a 2x version of REM would not have been accelerated during the Great Recession as the maximum monthly loss of REM was only -24.5% (January 2008). (Source: Stanford Chemist, Yahoo Finance)

However, I doubt a 2x REM holder would have been wildly celebrating that their fund was not accelerated. In fact, the only reason that REM did not experience a 30% drop in a calendar month (while VNQ, tracking equity REITs, did) was that mortgage REITs had already been battered and bruised by the time the effects of the housing collapse hit the broader stock market, and there was simply not much further that they could have gone down at that point.



Conclusion



In this article, I've grouped the ETRACS 2x ETNs into three categories of high, medium and low likelihood of being accelerated. I would like to stress again that I don't view the acceleration to be inherently positive or negative for unitholders, but investors may still find this information useful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDLV, BDCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.