Trustmark Bank: Not Ready After 129 Years

Mississippi is a small poor state with a population of only 2.8 million. Only one city, Jackson, the capital, has a population over 100,000. The state has the highest obesity rate, the lowest high school graduation rate, the highest percentage of people living below the poverty line, the lowest life expectancy, and the worst economy of any state in the US. On the other hand, Mississippi has given the world Elvis Presley, William Faulkner, B.B. King, Oprah Winfrey, Britney Spears, Tammy Wynette, Brett Favre, Conway Twitty, Archie Manning, Eudora Welty, Jimmy Buffett, James Earl Jones, Muddy Waters, Sam Cooke, Jerry Rice, Faith Hill, Ike Turner, Lee Ann Rimes, Leontyne Price, John Lee Hooker and so many other authors, musicians, athletes and celebrities you would think there was something special in the water of the Mississippi River.

The state has also produced a few solid, home-grown banks. In the north, there’s $9.8 billion-asset Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) and $15.3 billion-asset BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS), both of tiny Tupelo. In the south, there’s $27.4 billion-asset Hancock Holding Company (NASDQ: HBHC) in Gulfport. In the center of the state, in Jackson, there’s our subject, $13.8 billion-asset Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK).

A Brief History

TRMK’s predecessor bank, Trustmark National Bank, was chartered by the State of Mississippi in 1889. Over the years, the bank first built a statewide branch network, then diversified its product offerings and finally enlarged its geographic footprint through acquisitions. In 1999, TRMK Trustmark added a new source of noninterest income through the acquisition of Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., a full-line insurance agency offering business, construction and personal insurance, employee benefits, risk management services and human resources consulting.

Mississippi is a small, limited growth market, and TRMK built a mini-regional interstate franchise via the following selected transactions and a few smaller branch purchases:

The bank’s footprint covers Mississippi, the Alabama Gulf Coast, the Florida Panhandle, the eastern Memphis suburbs and Houston. In addition to a range of commercial and retail banking and insurance products, the bank’s full-service trust department has approximately $11.0 billion in AUM. Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., a wealth advisory and management unit, manages about $2.0 billion of that amount. TRMK also operates a subsidiary that facilitates tax credits for investors to support development and investment in low income communities. As of December 31, 2017, TRMK operated 198 branches, 246 ATMs, 3 interactive teller machines, 6 mortgage banking offices, 5 insurance offices and one wealth management office and employed 2,893 staff members.

TRMK offers an up-to-date suite of retail and business technology services including online and mobile banking with Bill Pay and eStatement features, merchant card, tax payment, remote deposit and ACH services, etc.

The bank was chosen by Kiplinger as the best regional bank in the southern US in 2017 - one of only four banks honored in the US.

TRMK’s motto is “People you Trust. Advice that Works.” According to Kiplinger:

The bank sealed its reputation as a community builder after Hurricane Katrina, when it waived late-payment fees and offered special rates on loans and deposit accounts in areas impacted by the hurricane. It later opened more branches on the Mississippi coast.

2017 vs. 2016: Ignore That Deferred Tax Asset Revaluation – It Was an Excellent Year!

Contrary to the impression given by reported GAAP net income and EPS, TRMK had a solid year in 2017. The bad GAAP news; comparing 2016 to 2017, net income was down $2.8 million or 2.7% from $108.4 million to $105.6 million. Diluted EPS dropped from $1.60 to $1.56. Here’s where the distortions wrought by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 come in yet again. Take a look at the following income statement comparison of 2016 to 2017.

Net interest income after the provision up 7.3%, noninterest income up 6.2%, and noninterest expense up only 5.6% - and $17.6 million or 4.1% of that was a one-time charge for terminating the defined benefit plan. Pre-tax income up $14.9 million or 10.7% from $139.5 million in 2016 to $154.3 million in 2017. A great year for the bank until we come to income tax expense, up a stunning $17.6 million or 56.9% year-over-year. Several items inflated the bank’s taxes in 2017, but the primary factor we have seen before, a net $17.0 million one-time revaluation of deferred taxes and the associated valuation allowance required by GAAP in accordance with the new, lower tax rate mandated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Management does an excellent job of explaining “non-routine” income and expense items and provides “what if” 2017 results in the 2017 Annual Report. Here is a simplified version of that table.

According to management, without “non-routine” items, TRMK would have reported record net income of $130.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.92, increases of more than 13% each over comparable adjusted numbers in 2016.

Let’s take a more conservative view and only adjust for the changes required by tax reform. In that case, the bank still had a strong year; net income was up $14.2 million or 13.1% from $108.4 million in 2016 to $122.6 million in 2017. Diluted EPS would have increased 12.9% from $1.60 to $1.81. The more conservative adjustment for taxes only does not produce record results, the bank reported EPS of $1.83 in 2014, but by almost any measure it was a good year.

Net Interest Margin, Interest Earning Assets & Interest Bearing Liabilities

TRMK suffered from the “margin compression disease” afflicting US banks over the past few years, but the same bottoming process we have seen in other banks appears to be slowing the deterioration of the net interest margin. The net interest margin declined 5 bps from 3.53% in 2016 to 3.48% in 2017, significantly less than the 25 bps decline between 2015 and 2016. Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $20.0 million or 5.2% from $412.0 million in 2016 to $449.8 million in 2017. The 2017 loan loss provision created some static as there was a $7.4 million negative provision for acquired loans. When TRMK acquires a bank, it sets up a valuation allowance for that bank’s loans. Management re-evaluates the credit quality of the pool of acquired loans and adjusts the valuation allowance through the provision for loan losses for acquired loans separately reported on its income statement. In 2017, management determined that credit quality was better than expected and lowered the valuation allowance via the negative loan loss provision.

A Word About Interest Rate Sensitivity

As we’ve noted before, all banks use a model that they probably buy from the same consulting firm to estimate the net present value (“NPV”) of their cash flows under different interest rate scenarios. The output is indicative, not predictive, but in the case of TRMK it confirms our intuition regarding the bank being asset-sensitive, i.e., as rates rise TRMK’s margins should tend to widen.

The results from the modeling exercise suggest that the bank’s cash flows are less sensitive to both falling and rising rates than was the case in 2016. More importantly, rising rates should be good for the bank’s net interest income.

Loans, Borrowings and Deposits

The increase in net interest income was driven primarily by loan portfolio growth. The average yield on interest earning assets rose 8 bps from 3.75% in 2016 to 3.83% in 2017, but the average rate on interest bearing liabilities rose 17 bps from 0.30% to 0.47% over the same period.

The loan portfolio, excluding acquired and held for sale loans, grew $782.6 million or 9.5% from $8.2 billion in 2016 to $9.0 billion in 2017 while, on a taxable equivalent basis, the average yield on the portfolio increased 15 bps from 4.16% to 4.31%. Management attributed the increase in the loan portfolio to “net growth across all of Trustmark’s market regions and all categories,” but growth was concentrated in commercial real estate loans which grew $515.6 million or 16.2% from $3.2 billion in 2016 to $3.7 billion in 2017. A potential cause for concern is the rapid growth in the riskiest commercial real estate loan category; construction, land development and other land loans, which increased $156.2 million or 18.8% from $831.4 million in 2016 to $987.6 million in 2017. These loans now account for about 11.5% of the bank’s loan portfolio. Like most smaller regional banks, TRMK’s loan portfolio is heavy on real estate loans which accounted for $5.4 billion or 62.7% of total loans at the end of 2017.

Loan portfolio diversification is largely provided by commercial and industrial loans totaling $1.6 billion and comprising 18.3% of the year-end 2017 loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans, however, only increased $41.9 million or 2.7% year-over-year.

TRMK segregates acquired loans in its financial statements. There were $257.4 million in acquired loans at year-end 2017 compared to $260.8 million at year-end 2016. Due to the accretion of acquisition loan discount (consisting of a mark to market for yield and credit quality), these loans have unusually high reported yields; the average yield on acquired loans was 8.59% in 2017 compared to 9.09% in 2016. Since acquired loans are a “wasting asset,” it’s important to note that acquired loans provided 5.4% of interest income in 2017, down from 7.3% in 2016.

On the other side of the balance sheet, the 17 bps increase in the average rate on interest bearing liabilities in 2017 was largely due to an increasing reliance on relatively expensive short-term borrowings. Short-term borrowings totaled $1.4 billion at year-end 2017, an increase of $131.3 million, or 10.0%, when compared to the prior year. The increase in earning assets, principally the loan portfolio, out-paced the growth in deposits and the bank “filled the gap” with short-term borrowings. The average cost of short-term borrowings rose 59 bps from 0.63% in 2016 to 1.22% in 2017 and accounted for 40.6% of total interest expense in 2017 compared to 20.0% in 2016.

TRMK’s average total deposit rate increased 13 bps from 0.19% in 2016 to 0.32% in 2017 as the bank actively sought to increase deposits to support loan portfolio growth. The following table uses FDIC data to compare Trustmark Bank - excluding some holding company subsidiary deposits - to a Peer Group of banks. While the bank actively sought to increase deposits in 2017, we can see that TRMK avoided the temptation to turn to more expensive non-core deposits to fuel growth.

Total deposits at the bank level increased $521.6 million or 5.2% from $10.0 billion in 2016 to $10.6 billion in 2017. Excluding the $163.6 million in deposits associated with the Reliance acquisition, total deposits increased $357.9 million or 3.6%.

TRMK’s 198 branches cover a large geographic area, but there is a logical rationale governing the expansion. From its headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, the bank expanded throughout Alabama, a very similar state, into two of the largest nearby MSAs; Memphis and Houston, and along the Gulf Coast through Florida’s Panhandle, an area known regionally as the “Redneck Riviera.” TRMK has yet to find a vehicle to enter nearby Louisiana with rival HBHC buying one of the best larger candidates, Whitney Bank, in 2010. TRMK’s strongest deposit market is in its home state of Mississippi where it ranks No. 1 with a 13.43% deposit market share as of June 30, 2017. Although the bank does not dominate another market like it does Mississippi, in the 2017 Annual Report management noted that, as of June 30, 2017, the bank’s “deposit market share ranked within the top three positions in 58% of the 55 counties served and within the top five positions in 73% of the counties served.”

The bank’s branches average a relatively inefficient $53.5 million in deposits primarily due to the large number of widely scattered rural and small town locations, one of the reasons for the bank’s perennially high noninterest expense. TRMK, however, has a solid deposit base with base core deposits; deposits that are “sticky” and indicative of primary customer relationships, comprising 83.4% of total deposits compared to the Peer Group’s 76.9% as of year-end 2017. Of these core deposits, $2.9 billion or 28.1% of total deposits are noninterest bearing, e.g., noninterest bearing checking accounts, compared to 26.4% for the Peer Group. In spite of the bank’s funding requirements, management has not paid up for “hot money” deposits. CDs greater than $250,000 and brokered deposits comprised only 3.2% and 0.4% of total deposits compared to 4.5% and 3.9% for the Peer Group.

A TRMK branch on the Square in Oxford, Mississippi.

Noninterest Income: A Balanced Approach

Noninterest income, a significant and important source of revenue for TRMK, was up $10.7 million or 6.2% from $173.9 in 2016 to $184.7 million in 2017. In addition to traditional sources like fees and charges related to deposit accounts, bank cards and other services, management has built three roughly equal sources of noninterest income; insurance, wealth management and mortgage banking. Combined, the three businesses contributed $98.4 million or 53.3% of total noninterest income of $184.7 million in 2017. As a result, in 2017 TRMK’s noninterest income to average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.80% for its Peer Group. The three separate businesses are complementary to TRMK’s banking operations, serve to differentiate it from smaller banks and keep it competitive with larger banks and their more complete product offerings.

Revenue from the insurance business, the largest in terms of revenue and least sensitive to interest rates of the three noninterest income-generating businesses, increased $1.4 million or 3.8% from $36.8 million in 2016 to $38.2 million in 2017. Net income from the insurance business increased by $476,000 or 9.1% from $5.2 million to $5.7 million over the prior period. The increases in revenue and net income were attributed to continuing economic recovery in TRMK’s markets which has produced increased demand for coverage on inventories, property, equipment, general liability and workers’ compensation.

The wealth management business, which evolved from the bank’s trust department, reported revenue of $30.3 million in 2017, essentially unchanged from 2016, but net income from this business, broken out as a business segment by TRMK, was down $1.9 million or 45.6% from $4.1 in 2016 million to $2.2 million in 2017. Management explained the decline in net income as being due to “increases in outside services and fees, other miscellaneous expenses and allocated general overhead expense,” which suggests internal expense re-allocation. The business, however, appears healthy as assets under management increased $385.0 million or 3.7% from $10.2 billion in 2016 to $10.6 billion in 2017 and the unit’s brokerage assets increased $137.0 million or 7.7% from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion over the same period.

“If you live by mortgage banking, you die by mortgage banking” is a Herding Alpha maxim. Of the three noninterest income-generating businesses, mortgage banking is the most directly sensitive to interest rates and that started to show in 2017. Mortgage banking revenue declined $1.7 million from $29.9 million in 2016 to $28.2 million in 2017. The primary reason was a $1.6 million or 7.6% decline in gains on loan sales from $20.5 million to $18.9 million over the period. Management foreshadowed further weakness noting in the 2017 Annual Report, that the decrease was “principally due to the decline in mortgage lending activity due to increasing interest rates.”

Although insurance and wealth management are worthwhile for diversification, cross-sales and maintaining a competitive product offering, both businesses suffer from low net profit margins relative to the bank as a whole. In 2017, based on TRMK’s segment reporting, insurance and wealth management reported net margins of 14.9% and 7.3%, respectively, but the bank as a whole reported a net profit margin (including inflated one-time tax expense) of 18.1%.

Noninterest Expense

As the brief net profit margin discussion above implies, if TRMK has an Achilles Heel, it is bloated noninterest expense. The bank’s efficiency ratio for 2017 was a very high 73.6% which followed an even worse 74.5% in 2016. In comparison, the average for all US banks in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 60.78% and the 2017 average for TRMK’s Peer Group was 65.01%. With an average efficiency ratio over the past five years of more than 73% it is apparent that the bank’s issues with noninterest expense are structural and not transitory.

Although noninterest expense was up $22.9 million or 5.6% from $407.3 million in 2016 to $430.2 million in 2017, management has been taking some steps to reduce these expenses. Almost all of the increase in noninterest expense, $17.6 million or 77.1% of the total, resulted from the cost-saving termination of the bank’s defined benefit plan. The efficiency ratio adjusted for this expense drops to 70.6%, still higher than most bank analysts would find acceptable. During Q2 2016, management instituted an Early Retirement Plan (“ERP”) to reduce noninterest expense. Salaries and benefits declined 1.9% from 2016 to 2017 but excluding ERP-related and other non-routine expenses, the category would have increased $6.3 million or 2.7% due to merit and incentive compensation and the addition of staff from the Reliance Bank acquisition. Clearly there is still substantial room for improvement.

Credit Quality

In its Annual Reports, TRMK reports asset quality ratios excluding loans held for sale and assets acquired through regulatory transactions covered by loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC. In order to provide an accurate comparison, the following table uses asset quality ratios directly from the FDIC database that are comparable to the bank’s Peer Group.

As the table indicates, TRMK’s asset quality is not an issue.

Taxes

Looking beyond 2017, the new 21% corporate tax rate associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will have a positive impact on TRMK’s net income. Prior to the new law, certain of the bank’s investments produced NMTC, low income housing and historical tax credits that resulted in a lower than average effective tax rate. Without the non-routine transactions in 2017, for example, the bank’s tax rate would have been 20.6%. Although the new law did not limit the use of the existing tax credits, the new, lower effective tax rate will reduce the economic value of further investments. Management estimates that the bank’s effective tax rate will decrease to approximately 12.0% to 14.0% beginning in 2018, primarily as a result of the new law.

EPS, Dividends, Shareholder Returns & Capital

The table below presents statistics associated with different ways to measure TRMK’s performance for shareholders and its capital position.

GAAP diluted EPS has actually decreased at a 4.5% CAGR from $1.71 in 2015 to $1.56 in 2017 while dividends have not budged from $0.92 per share. Management’s non-GAAP adjustments are arguably a better indication of the bank’s 2017 performance. Taking the adjustments into account EPS has increased at a respectable 6.0% CAGR to the adjusted $1.92 in 2017, but this ignores the “down year” of 2016. Perhaps the best observation is that unpredictability is not something investors prize in bank EPS trends.

The dividend payout ratio reported for 2017 was a reasonable 58.97% but would have been a considerably more conservative 48.08% with the non-GAAP adjustments.

TRMK’s shareholders are long overdue for an increase in the dividend. The dividend has been at $0.92 for more than a decade. A search back to 2007 revealed that the rate was set at $0.23 per share per quarter with the payment for Q4 2007.

TRMK lags its FDIC Peer Group in return on assets but exceeds it in return on equity. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Peer Group average ROA and ROE were 1.21% and 5.57%, respectively. TRMK reported an ROA of 0.77% (0.95% adjusted) and an ROE of 6.77% (8.37% adjusted). According to the St. Louis Fed, the average ROE for all US banks in 2017 was about 9.17%. TRMK reported a 9.39% (11.53% adjusted) return on tangible (omitting goodwill, etc.) equity compared to the Peer Group’s 6.64%.

Valuation & Conclusion

TRMK is a bank that has made the best of its situation. Operating in the poorest state in the US with a widely scattered, rural and small town population, the bank has managed to survive, if not exactly thrive, for 129 years through conservative banking practices, an embrace of modern technology, expansion within its capabilities and an old-fashioned customer focus.

It is fair to ask the question: What now? From its headquarters in Jackson, TRMK can arguably claim to be the leading bank in Mississippi, but HBHC management in Gulfport would argue the point. To this analyst a merger with any of its Mississippi-headquartered competitors; HBHC, BXS or RNST would be very logical, the resulting bank would be a new southeastern banking power with strong market presence throughout the Deep South. Alternatively, TRMK could continue on its present path, folding in a new bank somewhere in its territory every year or so. After 129 years, it seems almost disrespectful to consider the bank being sold to a larger regional, and this is probably a lower probability, but either Regions (NYSE: RF) or BB&T (NYSE: BBT), for example, might benefit from the acquisition.

In terms of valuation, TRMK is cheaper than selected members of its Peer Group, but not compellingly so. The table below presents a comparison.

If we depend on TRMK’s adjusted numbers, which present the bank in a better light, we would, in fairness, have to dig into the comparison banks above to see if their numbers would need to be adjusted as well.

Investors are in "show me" mode for TRMK; several issues detract from an investment in its shares:

An unpredictable growth trend line for net income and EPS.

A deposit franchise that, other than Mississippi, is the outline of a market strategy - and is expensive to operate.

A mortgage banking unit under pressure to maintain its current level of income as rates rise.

Insurance and wealth management units that provide diversification and cross-selling opportunities but do not earn the net profit margins of the remainder of the bank.

A management and board that evidently committed themselves to a dividend that the bank has been unable to increase for a decade.

Finally, and obviously, the bulk of the bank operates in a very slow growth, poor market.

TRMK shares have under-performed the SPDR Regional Banking ETF (NYSE: KRE) for the last five years.

The bank's shares have also lagged behind its in-state competitors, coming in dead last over the past five years.

On the positive side, TRMK is a survivor; decently managed, well-capitalized, with a sound home-state deposit franchise and diversified income sources. An investor buying the stock now might benefit as rising rates buoy net interest income, cost-cutting measures bear fruit and the board of directors finally relents and raises the dividend.

In the final analysis, TRMK is over-valued at its current $30.89 per share; 1.78 times tangible book value, PE of 20 and 2.98% dividend yield; patient value and dividend-oriented investors should look elsewhere, perhaps even in Mississippi.

