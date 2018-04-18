Dynavax: Positive Results, Market Confusion

This has been a big week for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). The company presented the preliminary results of two studies involving its leading cancer immuno-therapy candidate, SD-101, at the 2018 meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, or AACR.

The presentations offered some preliminary data on the performance of SD-101 in combination with Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, in treating different cancers. The first, a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with advanced head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma, or HNSCC, showed promising overall response, but median progression-free survival (PFS), duration of response, and median overall survival (OS) have not been reached. The second set of results came from a duration study of an early-stage trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

The results showed significant additive benefit from the inclusion of SD-101 in combination with current monotherapies. However, the market had difficulty digesting the news: at first, the stock soared upward, then retraced all the way back, only to soar again the next day. Clearly, there was some confusion. In this article, we look at the results and see what they can tell us about the SD-101 program. Let’s see if we can dispel some of the confusion and explain how SD-101 is poised for further success.

HNSCC: Promising Results, But More to Prove

The HNSCC study was interesting because it represents the first trial results for the treatment of that particular cancer. The company reported an overall response rate of 33% for the combination therapy of SD-101 and Keytruda. While not a fantastic headline figure, it compared favorably to patients treated with a Keytruda monotherapy. This demonstrates a measurable degree of additive efficacy. However, the small size of the study forces us to take a modulated view of the results. This feeling was expressed in a research note from Cowen & Co. on April 17th:

“We view the efficacy findings of adding SD-101 to Keytruda in patients with HNSCC as encouraging, particularly given SD-101’s very benign side effect profile. In the KEYNOTE-040 trial Keytruda monotherapy produced an ORR of 15%, and therefore the 33% ORR generated by Keytruda + SD-101 is more than double what one would anticipate for Keytruda monotherapy. This suggests that SD-101 has additive efficacy in head and neck cancer, with seemingly little added toxicity. In fact, this is the third tumor type in which SD-101 has produced signs of additive activity with benign safety, including melanoma and lymphoma. That said, patient numbers remain small. For example, the difference between the 15% ORR (n=3/18) one would expect for Keytruda monotherapy, and a 33% ORR (n=6/18) is literally just three additional responses given the small number of patients. Therefore, it is hard to have a lot of confidence in the magnitude of SD-101’s effect.”

We must balance numerous factors: small size, not terribly impressive overall results, and the comparatively better performance when stacked against the Keytruda monotherapy. Currently, all we can conclude is that, in this small patient set, the combination therapy was better. Add to that the fact that the safety profile of SD-101 continues to be excellent, the idea of it as a utility combination therapy has been strengthened. It will require a larger-scale trial to confirm the results. So it is a positive sign that Dynavax will be diving into a Phase 3 study in the second half of 2018.

Melanoma: Solid Durability, But Not as Impressive as Before

Again, the preliminary results from the melanoma durability study were not a homerun, but did offer some useful insights and generally positive outlook. Indeed, 86% (6 out of 7) of anti-PDL-1 naïve patients showed ongoing response after 18 months. However, the durability of response in patients was not as impressive, with only 2 out of 12 evaluable patients on prior anti-PD-1/L1 monotherapy with progressive disease achieving a partial or stable disease response for at least 10 and a half months. Again, SD-101 was exceptionally well tolerated.

The results from this study, which, like the HNSCC study, had a very small patient set, must be taken with that same consideration in mind. It is the same issue that faced this study group during the initial melanoma trial. That initial trial yielded a staggering 100% overall response rate. No one thought that could be replicated, but many hoped SD-101 would still dazzle. The durability study takes a little bit of the sheen off, but does little to change the outlook that SD-101 is a valuable combination therapy for the treatment of advanced melanoma. Dynavax CEO Eddie Gray was especially enthusiastic in his comments:

“We are encouraged by the review of the safety, durability, and anti-tumor response in this initial group of patients,” said Eddie Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. “These preliminary results suggest that not only is this combination generating immune activity in the injected tumors, but that we can also induce an immune response to tumors at distant sites. These findings, coupled with our recently reported head and neck data provide further support for our plans to expand our clinical program into multiple tumor types in combination with a range of modalities.”

There is clearly a lot of potential here, and we should look forward – without too much trepidation – to the eventual Phase 3 data.

Another Study Worth Reading: SD-101 Moves Beyond Keytruda

A excellent recent article on Seeking Alpha offers additional color to SD-101 and highlights its potential as a combination therapy with drugs other than Keytruda. Specifically, the article covers a preclinical study at Stanford that showed superior results compared to anti-PD-1 immuno-therapies, such as Keytruda:

“Anti-OX40 antibody was especially effective compared to other immune checkpoint antibodies, such as anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1 (programmed death-ligand 1), which delayed tumor growth in the non-treated site but were not curative."

Obviously, the study is very early-stage, but it is undoubtedly going to pique the curiosity of clinicians and investors alike – once it progresses a bit further. It is definitely an aspect of SD-101 worth watching.

Investor’s Eye View

The market reaction to the data readouts was puzzling. Yes, there were some issues with the results, in terms of size and not too stellar efficacy, but compared to existing monotherapies, the combination therapy tested did rather well. The market appears to have misread the situation (as well, perhaps, indulging in some “selling the news” when the stock popped on the initial data release). However, it has largely corrected itself since.

The data presented this week, as well as the intriguing Stanford preclinical study, paints an encouraging picture for Dynavax and suggests a wide applicability for SD-101 across a range of lucrative cancer treatments. That is reflected in Cowen’s price target of $30, a target we consider appropriate outlook for the next 6 to 12 months, based on the commercialization of Dynavax’s Hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B. That vaccine’s performance will be a key driver for Dynavax over the near term, but the value of SD-101 should gradually accrete over the next year as more data comes out.

Dynavax remains a biotech stock definitely worth owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.