Mellanox: Clear Upside After Q1 Results

Though the initial reaction to earnings was positive, the stock slid throughout the day, leaving clear room for upside.

Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), the maker of Infiniband and Ethernet hardware, has just posted a nice beat-and-raise quarter that included both a huge beat to this quarter's expectations and a meaningful lift to FY18 guidance. For a "legacy" hardware maker, Mellanox's rise in the past twelve months has been stellar - but the stock still has plenty of opportunities.

Investors were initially cheered by Mellanox's earnings report, which was released prior to the market open on April 17. Throughout the course of the day, however, Mellanox kept sliding to end at merely flat, despite its hugely upbeat results:

MLNX Price data by YCharts

It's true that the ascent of Mellanox stock in the year-to-date is largely due to famous activist investor Starboard Value's disclosure of a stake in the company - but there are plenty of fundamental reasons to like Mellanox as well, most of them evident in this quarter's results. This is especially true seeing as Mellanox's FY18 guidance has seen a remarkable lift. Typically when a company raises its fiscal year outlook after reporting a good quarter, it will take up the range ever so slightly - but in Mellanox's case, it tacked on 7% of extra growth in its new guidance.

With such a muted reaction to a hugely positive catalyst, there is plenty of opportunity to ride Mellanox Technologies up.

Meaningfully increased guidance underpins a low valuation

Let's start with Mellanox's guidance, possibly the most salient takeaway from this quarter's release:

Source: Mellanox investor relations

Mellanox's new top-line guidance range of $1.03 - $1.05 billion represents 20% y/y growth at the midpoint over last year's revenues of $864 million. Its prior guidance range had been only $970-$990 million, or +13% y/y. This is an extra 7% of growth - a huge figure for a company only expected to grow at ~20% next year. Even better, Wall Street analysts were only expecting FY18 revenues of $1.02 billion, putting the company's guidance at 2% above consensus expectations. The fact that the stock tipped down instead of rising by at least 2% in response to these results is fairly shocking.

Mellanox's guidance lift wasn't just restricted to the top line as well. In the company's prior guidance range (given at the Q4 earnings release in January), it was forecasting pro forma operating margins of 18-19%; now, the company has set the bar at 21-22% - a huge 300bps increase.

As seen in the chart below, Mellanox is among the cheapest valued networking hardware stocks amid a group of much larger peers, on both an EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA basis.

MLNX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

For a company that just lifted its guidance by 7%, is expected to grow revenues by 20% y/y and is expected to grow EPS by 60% this year (analysts have an EPS estimate of $3.66 for the year, versus $2.28 last year), Mellanox's EV/Revenue multiple of 3.8x and EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.7x seem overly muted.

Q1 download

Of course, it's not just in future periods where Mellanox crushed consensus opinion - the company greatly exceeded expectations for the quarter just ended as well. Here's a look at the company's Q1 results:

Source: Mellanox investor relations

Total revenues grew 33% y/y to $251 million, accelerating over just +7% y/y growth in Q4 and beating analyst expectations of $244.1 million (+29% y/y) by a respectable four points. It is important to note that, as per management's commentary on the earnings call, the lion's portion ($6.8 million) of this beat is due to a new accounting standard - however, the increase in guidance is a function of strong underlying demand, not due to an accounting change. And in any case, the rapid acceleration over the single-digit growth seen in Q4 is a strong indicator that Mellanox may even exceed its full-year growth outlook of +20% y/y.

The Ethernet segment, once a tertiary line of business for Mellanox, has now encompassed more than half of the business. Revenues from Ethernet sales totaled $136.9 million in the quarter, up 70% y/y and comprising 55% of this quarter's revenues. The growth rate in Ethernet saw barely any deceleration from the 74% growth Mellanox saw in Q4. Management attributes its success to a ramp in customer adoption of 25GB/s Ethernet products, which the company says is becoming an "industry standard." Mellanox also enjoyed two mega-deals from HP Enterprise (HPE) and Dell (DVMT), which contributed to 17% and 10% of this quarter's revenues, respectively. The large buys from well-heeled technology firms like HPE and Dell are even better signals to potential customers of the quality of Mellanox's solutions.

On the bottom line front, as seen above, Mellanox has managed to flip a GAAP operating loss in Q1 of last year into a positive operating profit of $12.0 million this quarter. Mellanox's low operating margins relative to its peers has long been a point of contention between the company and Starboard, as well as other investors - with the swerve toward profitability this quarter and the raised operating margin guidance for FY18, Mellanox looks to be progressing in the right direction. Pro forma EPS of $0.98 also beat analyst consensus of $0.83 by 15 cents, or 18% upside to Wall Street's expectation.

Cash flow also shines in the quarter, with operating cash flow of $55.4 million up 58% y/y versus $35.0 million in 1Q17.

Key takeaways

There's really not much to dislike about Mellanox's first-quarter results. The company drove a huge beat to Wall Street's expectations (though it was helped in part by a change in revenue recognition standards) and is showing improvements to its operating margin that will help it close the performance gap versus peers like Broadcom. In addition, the company has drastically revised its FY18 guidance to include robust 20% y/y growth.

Though Mellanox stock has taken off over the past year, there's still plenty of rally left in a stock trading at below-average revenue and earnings multiples. The Infiniband business that it's known for has seemed to stabilize (actually growing 1% sequentially over Q4), and its improvements in Ethernet technology are translating well into torrid revenue growth. Remain long on this name as it continues to search for investors' favor.

