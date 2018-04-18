Buy Ecolab If It Goes Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/17/18)

Dr. Pepper Snapple will be worth buying after the merger is complete.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, April 17.

Bullish Calls

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): It's a buy.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL): Hold on to it and buy more when it goes down. It's a terrific situation.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC): "Fifty-two week high today. Underpinnings are strong. Not my cup of tea, but I understand. It's in the sweet spot of technology."

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET): It's a good stock. Book partial profits.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): It's a buy due to housing shortage.

Bearish Calls

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP): Don't go down the food chain in an environment where even the likes of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) went down after good earnings.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS): "It is so hard to understand this merger because they're going to give you a dividend. No one wants a dividend. You're going to have to wait until this deal now closes. That's my best bet. And then I'm going to be probably pushing it pretty hard, but the deal's got to close, the dividend's got to go and then it'll be OK."

Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL): Cramer would like to stick with US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), which has been overdone on downside.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS): Stay away as this group is a snake-bite. Cramer thinks ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) is one of the few stocks in the group that's alright.

