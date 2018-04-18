Real Estate Earnings Preview: 5 Trends We're Watching

The disconnect between public and private market real estate values is good for development-focused REITs, but presents a unique challenge for acquisition-oriented REIT sectors, who face important capital allocation decisions.

After another wave of high-profile big-box store closures, the spotlight will continue to be on the retail sector. We expect the bifurcation between high- and low-quality portfolios to further intensify.

For many sectors, the battle between elevated supply and strong demand will continue through 2018. Supply growth will remain a key focus in the apartment, storage, industrial, and office sectors.

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector. 2018 has not been kind to the sector. REITs and homebuilders have each dipped nearly 9% YTD.

Real Estate 1Q18 Earnings Preview

Real estate earnings season kicks off this week and will continue for the next five weeks. Since the start of 2018, the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) and the homebuilding sector (XHB) have each declined by roughly 9% and every REIT sub-sector is in negative territory for the year.

As always, though, the broad sector average masks the intra-sector divergences. The first quarter of 2018 generally saw a continuation of the themes from 2017: weakness in the retail and yield-oriented sectors and outperformance in the growth-oriented and e-REIT sectors (industrial, data center, and cell tower). Homebuilders, however, have faced a sharp reversal in fortune after the nearly 60% gain last year.

Macroeconomic conditions, especially movements in the 10-year yield, continue to dictate REIT valuations. The passage of tax reform last December pushed inflation expectations and interest rates to post-recession highs and set off a wave of selling in the interest rate sensitive equity sectors, including REITs and homebuilders. The REIT index has declined 11% since mid-December and remains nearly 20% below the all-time highs set in July 2016.

Earnings season may be a catalyst to break the “Rates up, REITs down” narrative. Below we compiled the earnings calendar for the largest 100 REITs, which we will update throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Weekly Review.

Top Storylines To Watch During REIT Earnings Season

In our 4Q17 REIT Earnings Recap, we discussed how most REITs provided very conservative guidance for 2018. In prior years, REITs that missed earnings or were forced to revise-down guidance were punished by investors. Continuing with patterns of recent quarters, we expect a majority of REITs to beat first-quarter estimates but remain conservative on their full-year outlook. We expect a lot of commentary regarding private market valuations, supply growth, and the impact of rising interest rates. Below we outline and discuss the five themes that we’re watching most closely this earnings season. (Click the link to read the REIT Ranking on each sector.)

With Persistent NAV Discount, Will Acquisition-Focused REITs Be Forced To Change Capital Allocation Plans?

The interplay between private market real estate valuations and REIT equity valuations play an important role in the underlying operating fundamentals of the REIT business. While REITs have sold-off, private market real estate valuations have remained firm in recent quarters, creating a dislocation between public and private markets. Based on our estimates, the sector now trades at a 10% NAV discount, down from a 5-10% NAV premium from 2014 through 2015. Mirroring the NAV discount, Price/FFO multiples are also at the lowest level since 2011.

The sharp sell-off across the REIT sector has forced many external growth-oriented REITs to reconsider their capital allocation plans for 2018. Last quarter, we discussed how many REITs have already scaled back on acquisition plans for 2018, but for others, it was “business as usual.” With the NAV discount intensifying over the last quarter, we are interested to see how many REITs change their tone. We will be particularly focused on the net lease and healthcare sectors, which have historically been the most reliant on acquisition-fueled growth.

Net Lease: Net Lease REITs have historically relied on equity issued at a NAV premium to accretively fuel their acquisition pipeline. The positive feedback loop that fueled the stellar performance of these REITs over the past decade may be reversing. We’re focused on any changes to acquisition guidance from the big-three: Realty Income (O), National Realty (NNN), and STORE Capital (STOR).

Healthcare: Healthcare REITs continue to be hit by the double-whammy of rising interest rates and weakening fundamentals over the past quarter. Broader trends of oversupply and tenant troubles across the healthcare REIT space are expected to continue into 1Q18. We’re focused on signs of stabilization in the skilled nursing sector: Omega Healthcare (OHI), and Sabra (SBRA).

Is the Bottom In Sight for Retail REITs? Will the Bifurcation Intensify?

You wouldn’t know it by looking at retail REIT performance, but retail sales have actually been very solid over the last year. Brick-and-mortar categories saw accelerating sales growth through 2017 led by strong performance in the service-based, food/restaurant, home improvement, and discount categories. That’s what makes the dismal performance of retail REITs over the last two years even more concerning.

Shopping Center: In 2017, store closings outnumbered openings for the first time since 2009. Specialty retailers, in particular, have been “Amazoned” out of existence. Power centers struggle to fill vacated big-box stores. We are focused on commentary regarding the impact of Toys “R” Us and potential changes in guidance related to the long-term outlook for big-box demand.

Mall: Most mall-based retail categories, including clothing and department stores, showed improvement in 2017 and the sector is less exposed to big-box store closings than open-air shopping centers. We are focused on leasing trends, tenant same-store sales, and commentary regarding traffic. We expect a continued bifurcation between high-quality REITs like Simon (SPG) and GGP (GGP) and the lower-quality portfolios like CBL (CBL) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI).

Can The “e-REIT” Sectors Meet The Sky-High Expectations?

Industrial: Prologis (PLD) started off earnings season with a bang this week, reporting stellar results. Industrial REITs have benefited the most from the growth in e-commerce over the past decade. Add in the synchronous global growth over the past several years, and you’ve got a good recipe for continued robust industrial REIT demand. We are focused on commentary regarding the impediments to supply growth and any potential impact from the proposed tariffs.

Data Center: Despite high levels of construction activity in recent years, REIT executives reported last quarter that supply/demand conditions appear balanced across most markets and supply constrained in several key markets. Leasing activity has been choppy in recent quarters, however. Investors have given the sector a “free pass,” but we’ll need to see good leasing results from Digital Realty (DLR) and CoreSite (COR) this quarter or the goodwill may fade.

Cell Tower: The on-again-off-again merger talks between Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) put a damper on the positive momentum in the sector heading into earnings season. We’re focused on commentary regarding the 5G rollout, the impact of the potential merger, and updates from American Tower (AMT) on the India business.

Will Tax Reform Provide A Boost To Rental Demand?

For the past three years, supply growth has been the primary focus for residential REIT investors. Deliveries have been elevated for the better part of a year and are expected to peak in the first half of 2018. Interestingly, while supply growth has generally been at or above expectations, demand has been remarkably resilient.

Apartment: By most measures, including the Zillow ZRI Index that we often analyze, apartment rent growth appears to have bottomed in mid-2017 and has accelerated into this year despite the backdrop of elevated supply. Tax reform tilted the scale towards renting and affordability is becoming an even bigger issue for potential first-time buyers. We are focused on same-store revenue growth and commentary regarding supply growth.

Single Family Rental: By all indications, single family rental REITs are feeling the same level of robust demand as the apartment sector, but supply growth has been far more moderate. The sector appears to be in the early-to-mid innings and we look for commentary regarding the impact of home price appreciation, property taxes, and tax reform.

Manufactured Housing: This sector continues to fly under-the-radar despite sector-leading fundamentals. As the cheapest housing option, we wonder if we will see any negative impacts from the tightening labor market as potential residents seek to upgrade their housing and employment situation.

Student Housing: Student Housing REITs have struggled immensely in 2017 as costly construction delays and oversupply in several key markets overshadowed an otherwise decent year. While the first quarter is relatively quiet for the student housing sector, we are focused on updates on the development pipeline and commentary regarding supply growth relative to enrollment.

Storage: The once highest-flying REIT sector had a rough 2017 as robust supply growth continue to increase competition and weaken pricing pressure. Last quarter’s earnings hinted that fundamentals may have bottomed, and we look for confirmation in this quarter’s results.

Is It Finally Time To Shine for Growth REITs?

Office: Late-cycle is supposed to be the time to shine for office REIT sectors, but supply growth in major markets has spoiled the party for many office REITs. We remain cautious on office REITs given their overweight exposure to the markets most negatively impacted by tax reform.

Hotel: Last week, Pebblebrook (PEB) prematurely released its quarterly earnings. Results appear to be well above expectations as hotel demand remains strong. We are looking for commentary on expectations of increased business travel demand from tax cuts.

Sector-Level Fundamentals

Spurred by development yields that were too attractive to pass up, construction activity has picked up considerably since 2015, and supply growth has approached nearly 2% of existing inventory across most major sectors. As supply growth has intensified, fundamentals have moderated across the real estate sector as rental markets approach supply/demand equilibrium after nearly a decade of above-trend rent growth. Same-store NOI grew 2.6% in 2017, the slowest rate of growth since 2011.

Same-store NOI growth remains strongest in the single-family rental, manufactured housing, industrial, and storage sectors. Retail REITs are seeing the slowest rate of SS NOI growth.

From a valuation perspective, the Yield REIT sectors (net lease and healthcare) now trade at the most attractive multiples of Price to Free Cash Flow (AFFO/FAD). We use a modified PEG Ratio to analyze REIT sectors by dividing the current FCF multiple by the 5-year expected growth rate. Using this metric, we see that data centers, malls, cell towers, manufactured housing, and student housing screen as attractively valued.

Highlighting the trade-off between growth and yield, we note how the highest-yielding sectors tend to be the slowest-growing and vice-versa. Healthcare REITs lead the way with a 6.7% average yield while the average REIT yields roughly 4.0%. REITs are expected to grow AFFO by 6% per year over the next two years, led by the e-REIT sectors.

Bottom Line

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector. 2018 has not been kind to the sector. REITs and homebuilders have each has dipped nearly 9% YTD. Macroeconomic conditions continue to dictate REIT valuations, but earnings season may be a catalyst to break the “Rates up, REITs down” narrative.

For many sectors, the battle between strong demand and elevated supply will continue through 2018. Supply growth will remain a key focus in the apartment, storage, industrial, and office sectors. After another wave of high-profile big-box store closures, the spotlight will continue to be on the retail sector. We expect the bifurcation between high and low-quality portfolios to further intensify. The disconnect between public and private market real estate values is good for development-focused REITs, but presents a unique challenge for acquisition-oriented REIT sectors, who face important capital allocation decisions.

Throughout earnings season, we will provide periodic updates in our Real Estate Weekly Review on Seeking Alpha and instant-updates through our Twitter account (@HoyaCapital). Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, OHI, PLD, GGP, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR, INVH, SPG, HST, TCO, AMT, SBRA, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.