Himax In Transition, Is There Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

They'll need a rebound of some sort because dividends and significantly increased CapEx is emptying the coffers.

Revenues are not immediately expected, but from the second half onwards, things could become interesting.

It is gearing up investments for the 3D sensing business and IoT vision.

Himax looks to be set to move to the non-display driver business in a more serious way with a large CapEx program and an acquisition.

The shares of Himax (HIMX) are seriously volatile for reasons we never quite fully understood. Their business can be divided into three parts:

Large panel (TV) display drivers (32.8% of sales in 2017).

Small and medium sized panel (mobile phone, etc.) display drivers (44.5% of sales).

Non-driver products (22.7% of sales).

As long as we're following the company, there is always some of these parts that is disappointing and/or declining, hitting some air pocket and leaving overall company performance relatively stagnant. In fact, stagnant could actually be too polite a way of describing the situation:

HIMX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Here is a nice summary of the latest results, from the company's earnings slides:

And its driver business:

And here is its product mix:

Small and medium panel drivers

Revenue was down 18.5% compared to Q4 2016 and down 6.8% sequentially. There are headwinds from the mobile phone market, but this is set to wane further along in the year. Upside will come from automotive panels, which is a nice growth market, expected to grow 10% sequentially in Q1 and 50%+ in 2018.

TDDI and AMOLED drivers, which management believes are the longer-term growth drivers.

The company's TDDI display and driver solution has started shipping in Q4 and sales will accelerate starting the second quarter with a recovery in the smartphone market (after inventory depletion).

AMOLED is still in development, in collaboration with leading panel makers across China

Large panel drivers

Revenue here was down 13.7% compared to last year's quarter, but up 6.3% sequentially so we seem to have passed the low. The industry is suffering from a shortage in 8'' foundry, which also limits the growth for Himax.

However, they're starting the early ramp of a new 12'' fab in China, greatly alleviating the shortage in capacity. Expansion will now depend on how fast customers can go through the qualification process.

Gearing up its non-driver business

Revenue in Q4 was down 24.7% sequentially (due to a one-off reimbursement, without it the decline would only have been 1%) but up 14.8% on Q4 2016. Much of the fantasy that occasionally whips up the stock price is directed at Himax's opportunities in non-driver business like:

3D-Sensing

CMOS image sensor business

LCOS

WLO

Clearly, management believes that it has a significant winner with its 3D sensing tech solution SLiM in conjunction with Qualcomm (QCOM), from Q4 CC:

The majority of the key technologies inside the SLiM total solution is developed and supplied by Himax ourselves. These critical technologies include, on the projector end, DOE and collimator utilizing our world leading WLO technology, a tailor-made laser driver IC, and high precision active alignment for the projector assembly; and on the receiver end, a high efficiency near-infrared CMOS image sensor. Last but not least, Himax also developed an ASIC by incorporating Qualcomm’s algorithm for 3D depth map generation. The fact that all of these critical components are developed in-house puts us in a unique leading position. It represents a very high barrier of entry for any potential competition and a much higher ASP and profit margin for us. The Qualcomm/Himax solution is by far the highest quality 3D sensing total solution available for the Android market right now

In case you're wondering about the progress of market acceptance:

We are working with multiple tier-1 smartphone makers, aiming to launch 3D sensing on their premium smartphones starting the first half of 2018

They even have a cheaper stereoscopic solution for lower-tier phones that might even cannibalize some of their potential SLiM sales, although it's uncertain whether this solution is good enough to support things like mobile payments (most notably Alipay). Jury is still out on that one. In any case, the company will be ready to mass produce this stereoscopic solution by Q4.

And mobile isn't the only market the company is targeting with SLiM:

this year CES many of our customers and partners demonstrated 3D sensing applications in IoT or promoted AR/VR and robotic related products with Himax SLiM inside and received very positive feedback.

How soon can SLiM ramp? The company is ready, more or less, but customers are still in pilot production, so it depends basically on them. Management is very confident that their SLiM 3D integrated solution is the best on all metrics.

WLO was ramping up for an anchor customer, but Q1 will be slower and this will affect margins. But things will rebound strongly in the second half of the year.

Their CMOS image sensors has two product lines (Q4 CC):

near infrared or NIR sensor and Always-on-Sensor or something we call AoS. Our NIR sensor is a critical part in our SLiM total solution. Our NIR sensors’ overall performance, measured primarily by way of quantum efficiency, is far ahead of those of our peers for 3D sensing... On the AoS product line, we announced the launch of the WiseEye IoT sensors together with Emza and DSP Group, both Isreal-based, in early January. It is the industry’s first ultra-low power, always-on, fully trainable, AI based machine-vision intelligent visual sensor, adding human presence awareness for consumer appliances and industrial IoT applications.

There was already a demonstration by Emza (Himax owns 45.1% stake with an option to acquire all) at CES in January.

The company's LCOS business was the one that used to garner excitement in the past as this is the stuff that goes into VR headsets. That market never really got off the ground as expected, but many companies keep on investing in it and management feels it's close to an inflection point.

The LCOS displays also go into stuff like head-up-displays for automotive and motorcycles, where the company has gained some design wins with revenues starting in 2019.

Guidance

Here is how management summed its expectations for this year up:

Looking into 2018, our major growth engines will be, for large panel segment, China panel makers’ increase in capacity, for small panel segment, in-cell TDDI for smartphone and driver ICs for automotive applications, and last but not the least for non-driver areas, increasing WLO revenue, and commencement of 3D sensing total solution shipment. 3D sensing will be our biggest long-term growth engine and, for this year, a major contributor to both revenues and profit, consequently creating a more favorable product mix for Himax starting the second half of the year.

Well, we're in the third week of April, the second half of the year isn't that far away.

CapEx

All the expansion plans in stuff like TDDI and AMOLED drivers and the non-driver business will need a significant CapEx effort. Last year, there was already an $80M program in excess of their normal CapEx spending, and this Phase I capital expenditure will be increased to $105M this year.

Much of this goes into (Q4 CC):

the construction of a new building, an increase of our WLO capacity for the anchor customer I just mentioned and an initial monthly capacity of 2 million units for our SLiM solution.

Of the $105 million budget, $33M has been paid out in 2017 with the remaining $72M to be paid in 2018. But this isn't even all, as this will be followed by Phase II for additional capacity.

Margins

HIMX Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

GAAP operating margins are low due to increased expenses (Q4 CC):

rising R&D expenses in the areas of 3D sensing, WLO, TDDI, and high-end TV as well as the annual merit increase.

Cash and balance sheet

HIMX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Some of the recent declines are also visible in cash flows, with free cash flows turning negative, a first in five years. Nevertheless, the company is still paying a dividend, with a quite substantial yield (3.22%).

The company has $148.9M of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of the end of December 2017, compared to $194.6M at the same time last year and $151.6M a quarter ago. Restricted cash is $147M and is equivalent to the company's short-term loan.

Valuation

HIMX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The shares aren't cheap, although one should take the 3%+ dividend yield really on board.

Risk

It's not difficult to identify the main risks. The company pays a substantial dividend and is substantially increasing CapEx spending whilst cash generation and revenue growth have considerably weakened.

Here is how SA contributor Bears of Wallstreet formulated it:

However, with such a weak financials, we expect the company to struggle to finance all of its upcoming developments with its own resources and believe that it will need to make an additional capital raise from the financial institutions in the future.

We share these concerns, although perhaps not to the same extent.

Conclusion

A low in the share price falls together with what seems to be a considerable opportunity in 3D sensing, so a speculative position here seems to have good risk/reward characteristics.

On the other hand, the company's financial commitments in dividend and CapEx, combined with a decrease in financial performance, ups the risks, and it is not inconceivable that the company will have to replenish cash, or cut its dividend.

That promised rebound in WLO in Q2, the possible Chinese mobile rebound in Q2 and the start of TDDI and SLiM could arrive as the proverbial cavalry at the last opportune moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIMX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.