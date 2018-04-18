FANG Is Leading The Charge - Cramer's Mad Money (4/17/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, April 17.

Many sectors in the market are struggling but Tuesday showed that FANG stocks are here to stay. With Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) leading the charge, it was the talk of the market as analysts struggle to value Netflix on traditional metrics. The stock rallied 9% on Tuesday and is up 75% in 2018 and has been the best performing stock of the S&P500.

Netflix is investing heavily in content and could have negative cash flow for years and yet the stock rallied. Cramer said the world loves Netflix and it's closer to having 300M subscribers who could pay a lot more than what they are paying today as it's a bargain. "That's why it has a $145B market cap, very close to Disney (NYSE:DIS) and more than seven times the size of CBS (NYSE:CBS). That's why Netflix is the most powerful force in the entertainment world today," he added.

They make original content in 17 countries and the millennials are either cutting the cord or using Netflix as they never had or were interested in cable. Netflix's effect is more than just content. It has adopted the cloud by using Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) web services and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) cloud. This is good news for other cloud names as well.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) still faces headline risk but is nevertheless poised to report a good number. Be it Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the FANG stocks affect everything. Also, they are immune to US-China trade war.

Off the charts

Whenever geopolitical tensions rise, the defense stocks rally. Cramer went to the charts with the help of technician Rob Moreno. The defense stocks rallied until January and then sold off in February. As tensions in Syria rise, it's time to revisit defense stocks.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is the largest name in aerospace and defense due to major exposure to military-grade aircraft, rockets and more. The stock has rallied 120% from its lows in 2017 and the charts have formed a rounded bottom pattern, that indicates a high of $360. If the stock breaks down its floor of support at $313, it could head lower to $285. "Moreno believes there's a good reason to be positive here. Chaikin Money Flow oscillator, a tool that measures buying and selling pressure in a stock, is in positive territory. Boeing is only a few points away from breaking out to the upside," said Cramer.

The stock of Northrup Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is another big name in defense. It has been rallying lately as it does not have exposure to the Chinese market. The stock has been trading in the $336-359 range. "On a breakout to the upside, we could see Northrop Grumman going to $383. That's up $28 bucks from where it's trading. On a breakdown, though, it could sink to $312 before finding another floor of support," said Cramer. The Aroon indicator has made a bullish crossover and Moreno believes the stock could be poised for a rally.

The stock of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) did not go down in the February selloff and consolidate in March. It broke the ceiling of resistance and hit a new high. "Moreno thinks that Raytheon could have a lot more room to run because it just broke out above a rising triangle pattern. He could see it rallying to the $245 area — that's up 20 bucks from here — before this move runs out of steam," said Cramer. The Chaikin Money Flow is strong signaling big money flowing into the stock.

"Bottom line? In this environment, I think the defense companies have a lot going for them, maybe more than any group of stocks in the entire chart book. However, in each of these cases, Moreno thinks the potential upside outweighs the potential downside," concluded Cramer.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snapchat has been redesigned but Cramer cautioned investors against buying the stock. They aren't growing fast enough and their expenses are too high. The reported a loss of $2.2B in Q1. "These guys were spending money like a boatload of drunken sailors," said Cramer. The stock got attention of investors and analyst upgrades in Q3.

The app redesign in December 2017 has been the source of much controversy. Snap's co-founder said that the app's redesign might hurt earnings in short term, but the pain would be temporary. The stock beat expectations in February and it rallied. The company has reduced spending, had higher-than-expected monthly average users and higher-than-average revenue per user but Cramer is not convinced yet.

"Every time the stock tries to make a comeback, like it did a few months ago, something seems to go wrong," added Cramer. The stock has erased all the gains from its February rally. "The reviews of the new app were terrible. It seems like it's designed to alienate the very celebrities who use Snapchat to connect with their fans," he added. The company's business model depends on advertisers who will leave when user engagement declines. Add the fact that the company laid off 7% of their global workforce.

"I'm actually sympathetic to the bull thesis down here given how hated the stock's become. I would like it to go to a little lower level. The stock's trading at nine times next year's sales estimates. That's what makes me a little bit perturbed, because that's way too expensive for a name, for a stock that is so controversial," he concluded.

Retail

Cramer went off the tape to interview Managing Director & Senior Retailing Analyst at JPMorgan Chase, Matthew Boss, for his outlook on the retail sector at the company's retail roundup conference.

"The optimism was in the air at the conference. Strong underlying consumer, inventories in a great shape — the best shape they've been in years across all subsectors — and you have more fashion on the floor. There's more innovation, there's more newness across the board, no matter which demographic," said Boss.

The roundup spanned from low-cost retailers like Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to high-end brands like Lululemon (LUU). Boss added that one wild card in the retail space is China. With the tensions of trade war, China could retaliate and that could affect the retail sector in the US. He said that investors should approach the issue with three fundamental questions.

"No. 1, who has the most exposure from a foreign sourcing perspective? I think, if you look, it would be the global brands, so the Ralph Laurens (NYSE:RL) of the world and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) would be your two highest from a direct sourcing perspective. Second, retailers most exposed to Chinese retaliation with on-the-ground operations, so that would be your Nike (NYSE:NKE) and your Tiffanys (NYSE:TIF). Third, department stores with large private label offerings as they are manufactured in China."

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): The tragedy could happen to any airline. They will do fine as other airlines are doing.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA): It went down on ban on ZTE sales. Wait for the stock to bounce into the $30s and then sell it.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT): It's real good. Buy it.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): Cramer has had his doubts for Chinese stocks, but he thinks Roku is legit.

