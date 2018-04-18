Yext: A Bull Finally Joins The Fray

The stock has reclaimed levels in the mid-$13s that haven't been seen since immediately after the IPO.

Growth drivers for Yext are diversified and huge, from the AI it's implementing into its Knowledge Engine to the shift in digital marketing coming out of the Facebook scandal.

Yext jumped 4% on the heels of a research note from Morgan Stanley that says Yext will be one of three software companies to sustain >30% growth over 2 years.

The technology sector has had a major rebound in the back half of April, with big-ticket names like Facebook (FB) recovering from its data privacy scandal and Netflix (NFLX) jumping to new all-time highs on the back of strong Q1 earnings that featured robust U.S. subscriber growth. But one other lower-profile name that has made a fantastic recovery over the past few weeks is probably unheard of for most ordinary investors, and that name is Yext (YEXT), an enterprise software platform that focuses on location data.

I've been long Yext for quite some time and have covered the name loyally - and it's extremely gratifying to see the stock, typically an underperformer versus the rest of the tech sector, finally make a leap upward. Yext is a stock that requires plenty of patience - its product is slightly more esoteric and doesn't have the mass appeal of, say, Dropbox (DBX) - but its technology is extremely unique and powerful, and its management team, consisting of zany founder/CEO Howard Lerman and veteran software CFO Steve Cakebread, is top-notch. It has all the makings of a multibillion-dollar software company, and it's still in its early stages now - investors still have plenty of opportunity to hop on the train while it's still early.

I'm long with a price target of $17, representing 6x EV/FTM revenues and 26% upside from current levels. We'll discuss valuation shortly, but right off the bat, recognize that Yext is one of the cheapest names in enterprise software and an anomaly among recent software IPOs for its low valuation (the other value name is Cloudera (CLDR), which recently got pummeled after weak FY19 guidance). Yext has never really taken off after its IPO, but with expectations so muted after a lackluster Q4 earnings, and with the company on a positive trend toward reclaiming post-IPO highs, this could be Yext's time to shine:

With the usual suspects like Netflix soaring to all-time highs and not leaving much more room for upside, it's my personal opinion that investors have to look beyond the obvious choices to truly generate outperforming gains versus the market this year. Yext is one of the rare contrarian names that can achieve that end.

The bullish signal from Wall Street shines a light on Yext's low valuation

On April 16, Keith Weiss of Morgan Stanley (MS) published a note saying that Yext is one of only three software companies that he expects to be able to sustain >30% growth in the next two years. Over the past year, 18 public software companies have achieved this high growth rate, but Weiss believes this all-star club will drastically trim down. A Business Insider article covering the Morgan Stanley piece can be read here.

I'll add a caveat here: as most know, a Wall Street opinion is never a replacement for your own in-depth research, as the Street skews so heavily toward Buy recommendations. Nevertheless, we have to acknowledge the power of reports like Weiss' to move the stock - especially for a stock that has never received much love from analysts in the first place. Yext has just five analysts covering the stock, according to the Wall Street Journal, versus a higher-profile software IPO like Okta (OKTA), which has 11 analysts writing on the name. And of these five, only three rate it as a buy (fairly atypical as well for a high-growth software stock; Okta has 8/11 analysts at a Buy rating).

The other two companies that Morgan Stanley sees as being able to sustain 30% growth are ServiceNow (NOW), and MongoDB (MDB), and the firm believes these companies will be able to merit a premium valuation because of their growth potential. Yet, among these three companies, Yext is the only one that does not currently trade at a premium - in fact, Yext trades at a deep discount to its typical software peers.

As seen in the chart below, Yext trades at just 4.9x forward revenues:

Compare that to MongoDB, at 7.8x forward revenues; or ServiceNow, at a blistering 11.1x forward revenues. Granted, these companies are growing faster than Yext. Yext grew 35% in its last quarter, whereas MongoDB grew 51% and ServiceNow 42%. ServiceNow's growth rate is also incredibly impressive as the company is at a ~$2.6 billion revenue run rate, more than 10x Yext's current scale.

Nevertheless, the steep discount at which Yext is trading relative not only to these peers, but the broader growth software sector (which typically sees valuation multiples between 6-7x forward revenues) is truly jarring. A $17 price target based on 6x forward revenues is already fairly conservative; if Yext behaved like a "normal" software IPO and got its valuation up to 7x, it would be seeing a price of $19.

Tech IPOs are largely about hype, and perhaps it's the lack of coverage and spotlight that has hurt Yext's ability to earn a high valuation. Hopefully, the bullish narrative from Morgan Stanley can trigger institutional investors to see the company in a new light.

Growth vectors remain robust

Morgan Stanley's hypothesis that Yext will be able to maintain its growth is solidly grounded in fact. There are plenty of bullish drivers for the company in the near term, and I'll discuss just a few of the many here.

The first: product strength. Yext is essentially the only provider of location data management software. If you're new to Yext, the company's Digital Knowledge Engine allows a company with a physical retail footprint (representative blue-chip clients include T-Mobile (TMUS) and BMO Harris Bank) to quickly manage the way their retail locations appear on online search portals like Google Maps (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Yelp (YELP). Unlike the typical software company which has a dozen clones (there are at least a dozen, if not more, companies in the CRM and HCM spaces), Yext has near total control of a market it essentially invented. This means almost all of its business opportunities are completely greenfield.

In addition, the software landscape at the moment is very M&A-friendly and buyers are especially keen to pick up unique technologies. This isn't to say that Yext is on the verge of getting acquired any time soon, but there is a large disconnect between software takeout multiples and the price at which Yext is currently trading. Salesforce (CRM) just bought MuleSoft for 16x forward revenues. A little more than a year ago, Oracle (ORCL) bought NetSuite for 10x forward revenues. These major software giants are in an arms race against each other to offer the widest array of cloud services possible, and neither has anything close to mirroring the functionality of Yext.

In technology, product is everything. Yext's strength in its niche has won it a large customer following, and in the future it could also spike interest as a merger candidate. Note also that Yext has taken great efforts this year to step up its verticalized offerings, especially in healthcare and financial services - two of the industries with the largest billings potential. At the moment, Yext only has regional banks like BMO Harris and KeyBank signed up - a possible precursor to a much larger deal with the likes of Bank of America (BAC), with many more branches to service than a regional bank.

Another major growth driver for Yext: in the wake of the Facebook data privacy scandal, many advertisers have begun to pull or slow down their ad spend on Facebook. Unilever, CommerzBank and Mozilla are all examples of companies that have done so. This is relevant to Yext, as it signals that companies have largely begun to rethink their digital marketing presence.

Key to a sound digital marketing strategy is to make sure your brand is well-represented across channels like Yelp, Google Maps, and other location-specific, highly targeted areas. A pull away from the "easy" marketing offered by Facebook may cause a shift in business focus on location data and more targeted messaging.

Yext notched 37% y/y revenue growth last year, as shown in the chart below from Yext's recently published 10-K:

With the company tacking on additional cognitive AI features into its product and emphasizing its verticalized sales strategy, it's a near given that Yext will be able to maintain the >30% growth that Morgan Stanley has called for.

Final thoughts

A year past its IPO, Yext continues to be an overlooked and underappreciated stock that trades at a fraction of its competitors' valuations. The uniqueness of its product and the strength of its growth story are not properly reflected in the current stock price, and I'm holding out for at least 25% gains or more. In a recent press release, Yext announced that its platform powered 589 million page views and 148 billion search impressions, cementing its growing importance in driving an online marketing strategy.

The next catalyst for the stock will be Q2 earnings, expected some time in late May or early June. Stay long on this name - its pattern of underwhelming gains is about to reverse.

