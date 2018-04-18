Casey's General Stores: Good Midwestern Values

Value the stock for up two 25% upside, based on comparable and intrinsic measures.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY) will soon close on its second-straight fiscal year of disappointing results at the end of this month (April). Adding to pressure on the shares is a sell-side community that’s gotten off the convenience store bandwagon, resulting in a 5% decline in the stock this past Friday alone. Beaten down and un-loved, CASY now deserves a closer look.

Offense / Defense

Casey’s is a consistent grower across economic cycles, thanks to proven strategy and consistent execution. It also helps that the company operates within a defensible Midwestern geographic (and rural demographic) niche, within an inherently counter-cyclical industry.

Comparable “inside” sales – Grocery & Other Merchandise and Prepared Foods – through FY-19 (April) should exceed 3%. Although near-term same-store growth marks the company’s lowest level in over a decade, it’s still well ahead of virtually all other retail channels.

SEC filings. SMR estimates.

*Comparable sales based on weighted average inside the store (Grocery and Prepared Foods), exclude fuel.

Meanwhile, growth in store counts – predominantly organic (rather than acquired) – should continue at 3%-plus for the foreseeable future. This level of unit expansion is remarkably consistent with 5- and 10- year compounded annual growth, at 3.3% and 3.4%, respectively, also ranking CASY well above nearly all other retailers.

As attractive as CASY’s growth, or offensive, profile, its defensive characteristics are equally impressive. Outside the store, there are few products more counter-cyclical than gasoline (the bulk of revenues). Inside the typical Casey’s, tobacco (>11% of total sales) contributes to an overall Grocery segment of the business that’s also very resilient.

More broadly, as an industry, convenience stores have increased in-store sales every year since 2002 (CASY’s +0.2% in FY03), according to the National Association of Convenience Stores.

Meanwhile, with more than half of its locations in towns of fewer than 5,000 people, Casey’s is among retailers least likely to become marginalized by e-commerce (e.g., Amazon), mass merchandise (Walmart), or dollar stores now experimenting with smaller units (Dollar General’s DGX concept).

[Just the defensive fundamentals for now. Later, I speak to the significant outperformance in CASY shares during challenging economic times.]

Near Term Challenges: Prepared Foods

Prepared Foods, or foodservice, has contributed a large part of the company’s past growth, partly driven by pizza – its most popular item – as well as baked goods, coffee, etc. Thanks to its high-margins (gross at ~2X Grocery’s) and past comparable sales that until recently ran well into the double digits (%), CASY’s profit growth depends on these mostly discretionary products.

This important growth segment has been a key source of Casey’s recent challenges, even as the company has met its stated growth and margin targets within its two larger operations of Fuel and Grocery & Other.

As the most profitable, fastest-growing part of Casey’s business, any positive long-term view on the stock depends on the company’s ability to execute on growth strategies within Prepared Foods.

It’s no coincidence that the slowdown in Prepared Foods began this past fall (2017), when fast-food competitor McDonald’s launched its McPick 2 promotion (Sep. 2017). A couple months later (Nov. 2017), Papa John's now former CEO notably blamed weaker pizza demand on NFL protests.

My inside comparable sales forecasts (earlier chart) suggest traffic within Prepared Foods begins to stabilize in the current period, partly reflecting management’s stated emphasis on value. After naming a new Chief Marketing Officer, increased promotions (especially in pizza) and more competitive pricing suggest to me that the lower end of management’s recently trimmed FY-18 segment gross margin range (61.0% - 61.5%) may be best-case in the current quarter (ends April 30).

But things should gradually improve from there. Recent monthly retail data indicate competitive pressures for food away from home have begun to ease. While few expect a sharp recovery in broader consumer spending patterns, favorable early trends should act as a tailwind for merchandising, pricing and other changes already underway at the company.

Medium-Term Opportunities: Achievable Yet Demanding

When reporting its most recent FQ318 results in March, management outlined a handful of strategies aimed mainly at in-store execution over these next three years. Without going into the specific initiatives here, their underlying growth targets for FY-21:

Fuel Gallons: 4+%

Grocery & Other: 6+%

Prepared Food & Fountain: 10+%

These objectives might appear lofty but in fact are consistent with most periods throughout CASY’s history as a public company – most recently in FY16, when total inside comps exceeded 7%.

Capital Allocation

Casey’s is realigning its capital allocation strategies to better reflect near-term realities and capital market priorities. Over the next two- to three years, the bulk of its capital program will support 3 – 4% annual (~75 net stores / yr) unit count growth, as hinted earlier.

But while “growth-capital” costs will be comparable to past years, Casey’s should achieve material savings in “maintenance” spend (of up to $25M / yr), now that a multi-year renovation program has wrapped up. Total cap ex, by itself, should exceed operating cash flows (EBITDA), but by less than $75 million in any year through FY20.

SEC filings. SMR estimates.

Having already spent more than $140 million in share repurchases through Q3-18 (Jan.), returning cash to shareholders is now among the company’s top strategic priorities. Management currently has authorization for more than $400 million in additional share repurchases (>10% of its market cap.) that it intends to complete over the next two years. Throw in almost $100 million in expected dividends over this time, and it seems likely that by FY-20, net debt will approach $2 billion (3 times EBITDA), versus about $1.2 billion (~2.3 times EBITDA) currently.

Valuation and Target Prices

I use a blend of intrinsic (DCF) and comparable (EBITDA) valuation measures to arrive at a target price range of $115 and $128 over the next 12 to 18 months for CASY. The stock’s traded at or above these price levels in the recent past, suggesting the market has basically endorsed similar underlying free cash flow assumptions. In addition, my assigned EBITDA multiple range approximates past averages.

SEC filings. SMR estimates.

These implied 13%-25% potential returns (before dividends) are solid, though unspectacular. Given current investor skepticism around the industry, and a relatively disappointing recent run of quarterly results from the company, I am looking to fill out an existing position up through its Q4-18 reporting (due early June).

Finally, a trading anomaly in the shares over these past two market cycles (i.e., since 2000): The table below reflects price appreciation in CASY shares beginning May 1 through October 31 (i.e., the first-half of its fiscal year) of each year listed, and vs. the S&P 500.

As you can see, the stock has averaged a gain of 14% for the six-month span since 2000, compared to basically flat performance for the market during the same period. If CASY’s relative performance through bull markets is impressive, its 25% out-performance during the average bear market is nothing short of extraordinary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CASY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.