K12 Inc: Another School Closing, Another Significant Hit To Earnings

We were told the school was closing due to its inability to meet academic standards, marking yet another failed chapter in the virtual charter school story.

Two days ago, we revealed multiple K12 school closures and a first ever union contract that we estimate will lead K12 to lose money in fiscal 2019 and beyond.

More Bad News For K12's Fiscal 2019

On Monday, we released a report that disclosed five K12 (NYSE:LRN) schools that are closing or at risk of closing after this school year and a first ever union contract for the California Virtual Academies. We estimate that the lost revenue and increased expenses will cause pre-tax earnings to decline $20 Million and lead K12 to lose money in fiscal 2019 and beyond.

Yesterday, we were told of yet another school closing. A parent of the Texas Virtual Academy (TVA) 3-8 Campus told us that, according to a letter from the school, it will be closing after the school year due to an inability to meet academic standards.

We called K12, who partners with the school's operator, and the enrollment specialist confirmed that the school is closing.

TVA, which is now known as Responsive Education Virtual Learning, is operated by ResponsiveEd but uses K12's curriculum. We believe this makes TVA a non-managed K12 school, which earn lower revenue per student but have higher margins. In essence, K12 is just selling software.

(Source)

According to the Texas Tribune, TVA's 3-8 campus had 3,419 students enrolled for the 2016/2017 school year (the figure was also confirmed on the Texas Education Agency website). Assuming enrollment was flat in the 2017/2018 school year, and using fiscal 2017's revenue per non-managed student of $2,262, the closure of TVA will reduce fiscal 2019 revenue by $7.7 Million.

The real hit comes on the bottom line. We believe contribution margins for K12's non-managed schools are between 65% and 75%, which implies a $5 to $5.7 Million drop in pre-tax earnings.

This comes on top of what we already reported would likely be a $20 Million decrease in year-over-year operating income in fiscal 2019.

The school closure is not surprising, given TVA's academic record. The Texas Education Agency reported that the school did not meet standards for the 2015/2016 school year and failed 3 of the 5 years reported.

We think Texas Virtual Academy is another failed chapter in the virtual charter school story and certainly will not be the last. We reiterate our price target of $7.00 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read our research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation K12, Inc. and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.