Take Two: Time To Take It

Take-Two Interactive(TTWO) has been going down since it missed earnings last quarter. Despite high insider selling, the price is right to seize a position.

Take-Two has become a reliable company, with sound financials, and the potential to give a knockout punch. All this at a reasonable price.

Looking for a knockout punch

There are two likely ways in which Take-Two will land a knockout punch: Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 and Private Division.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed once again, and it will launch on October 26th. It could be argued that postponing the game shows poor management; however, I think it is unreasonable to expect good teams never to fail. When they do, good management prevents a failure to become a catastrophe. Rather than rush the game, and run the risk of damaging the game´s reputation, they decided to delay it. This decision shows management has a long-term view, and will not risk sacrifice the reputation of one of their main assets to keep a launch date.

Rockstar Games have decided to move the release of Red Dead Redemption through the spring 2018. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be their first game created from the ground up for the latest generational console hardware and some extra time is necessary to ensure the best experience possible. - Strauss Zelnick on Q4 2017 Results

Game launches like Star Wars Battlefront 2(EA), that received backlash from their loot box practices, or Assassin´s Creed Unity, that was notorious for bugs and required record-breaking patches shortly after launch, are good reminders of why it is better to have a successful launch late than a disastrous one on time.

This year we will finally see the fruit of Rock Star's work, and valuation could change dramatically by the end of the year.

Private Division is a publishing label created by Take-Two to bring titles from top independent developers to market. There are two games in late enough stages of development to have a trailer and two other unannounced games. Top-notch independent developers back all these projects with proven talent.

Project Wight

The Outsiders studio is developing Project Wight. The studio is lead by David Goldfarb (Payday 2, Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Mirror's Edge) and the former Battlefield Franchise Executive Producer Ben Cousins. The rest of the studio is mainly formed by ex-DICE employees. A top talent team, with plenty of time in development, is an excellent recipe for a hit game. Below the trailer.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Panache Digital Games is developing Ancestors: The humankind Odyssey. The studio is lead by Patrice Désilets and Jean Francois Boivin. Patrice was the creative director of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and Assassin´s Creed's first three games. All of which are impressive games in already impressive franchises. Panache´s team is well seasoned in the video game industry, and many of them have worked with Patrice before. Panche could very well have another franchise starter in its hands. Below the trailer.

The rest of the developers in the Private division are equally impressive. Take-Two spent two years laying the groundwork for Private Division, and it was time well spent. Their studio selection was unquestionably made very carefully. A little more on the Video

The only game published so far by Private Division is Kerbal Space Program, from Squad. The game did well and gave Private Division an opportunity to smooth the publishing process for the rest of the upcoming games.

Valuation

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is. Take two is currently trading at a PE of 60. Quite similar to the expected growth rate for this year.

The long-term growth rate is lower, standing at 47.3%. Looking at the balance sheet, we can see Take-Two has plenty of cash on hand and little debt. The below adjustment to the valuation reflects this point.

Take-Two has over $11 per share in cash.With little debt, it is in a robust financial position with room to grow or support long-term projects if needed. This puts the Lynch index little below 1.

If we consider this year´s 52% growth, the company is bearly at a fair price, but if we acknowledge the 3-year growth rate, it is slightly overpriced.

Insider Trading

Insiders of Take-Two are not great holders. The chart below shows that Zelnick and Strauss tend to reduce their position periodically every 2 or 3 months. It is important to note that holding the stock would have been more profitable for Zelnick and Slatoff.

This April, Zelnik, and Slatoff reduced their position 40%, at a price of $93.39 - $95.00. Although this level of insider selling could be viewed as a loss of confidence, looking at their compensation, it is more than understandable.

The CEO and President have a very frugal compensation. The majority of which is given in shares. This partly explains why Zelnik and Slatoff appear to be regular sellers of the stock. The April sale of stock was substantial, and way above the past pattern.

Conclusions

The valuation is close to the fair price, but earnings forecast is not adequately taking into account the possibility of a knock-out punch. I am especially excited to see how Private Division's games will do in the market.

Private Division is taking advantage of the hunger for new independent games, and the availability of studios wanting to provide them. Publishing independent games is a bold idea that is being carefully executed. This item is often overlooked and could become essential in the coming years.

Insiders selling is somewhat understandable because of the compensation package. Insiders would have been better off holding the stock than selling periodically, but holding might not be so easily done if a substantial portion of the compensation is given in stock. The level and price of the April sale are concerning, but the long-term upside is much more significant.

If sentiment persists to go down, there might be a better entering price, but right now the stock is close to its fair price, and its prospects are tantalizing.

