Asterias Biotherapeutic: Spinal Injury Stem Cell Therapy Play

SCI is a significant unmet medical need with a sizable addressable market.Asterias has the potential to meet that need and is very undervalued.Therefore, Asterias is a BUY!

Asterias also has two more drug candidates in the cancer immunotherapy space.

So far the safety data is excellent, and the trial has started to generate promising early efficacy data.

Asterias Biotherapeutic, a US small cap biotech company, is developing a stem cell therapy for SCI and has a phase 1/2 trial ongoing.

There is currently no FDA approved treatment for Spinal Cord Injury, which is estimated to have about 17,700 new cases each year in the US alone.

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

Although most people may not be directly touched by SCI, it is not hard to understand that this is a very serious condition. Worldwide, the number of new cases since 1995 of SCI is estimated to be ranging from 10 to 83 people per million per year (i.e. annual 72,000 to 597,600 new cases globally).

A SCI is an injury to the spinal cord that causes temporary or permanent damage, which leads to the loss of muscle function, or sensation in parts of the body served by the spinal cord below the level of the injury.

SCI Classification

The American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA), formed in 1973, publishes the International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury (ISNCSCI), which is a neurological exam widely used to assessing sensory and motor impairments following a SCI, which is called the ASIA Impairment Scale (AIS).

Table 1. AIS for Classifying SCI

Grade Description A Complete injury. No motor or sensory function. B Sensory incomplete. Sensory but not motor function is preserved below the level of injury. C Motor incomplete. Motor function is preserved below the level of injury, and more than half of muscles tested below the level of injury have a muscle grade less than 3 (see muscle strength scores table). D Motor incomplete. Motor function is preserved below the level of injury and at least half of the key muscles below the neurological level have a muscle grade of 3 or more. E Normal. No motor or sensory deficits, but deficits existed in the past.

Table 2. Muscle Strength Score

Grade Muscle function 0 No muscle contraction 1 Muscle flickers 2 Full range of motion, gravity eliminated 3 Full range of motion, against gravity 4 Full range of motion against resistance 5 Normal strength

SCI at the cervical (neck) level result in full or partial tetraplegia (also called quadriplegia). Depending on the specific location and severity of trauma, limited function may be retained.

Table 3. Function after Complete Cervical SCI

Level Motor Function Respiratory function C1-4 Full paralysis of the limbs Cannot breathe without mechanical ventilation C5 Paralysis of the wrists, hands, and triceps Difficulty coughing, may need help clearing secretions C6 Paralysis of the wrist flexors, triceps, and hands the same as C5 C7-8 Some hand muscle weakness, difficulty grasping and releasing the same as C5

According to the statistical data put out by NSCSC (National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center), there are currently estimated to be approximately 288,000 persons with SCI living in the US and about 17,700 new SCI cases each year.

The average age at injury has increased from 29 years during the 1970s to 43 years currently, with 78% of new cases are male. The majority of sufferers are non-Hispanic White.

The leading cause since 2015 has been vehicle crashes, followed by falls.

Incomplete tetraplegia is the largest SCI group while incomplete and complete paraplegia are of the same size. Very few people (< 1%) experienced a complete neurological recovery by the time of hospital discharge.

The average lifetime cost (health care costs and living expenses) for the more severe cases (e.g. AIS ABC) and at a younger injury age (25 years old) is estimated to be $4.9M.

The life expectancy for SCI sufferers have not improved since the 1980s and remain significantly below persons without SCI. The first year after the injury has the highest mortality rate compared to subsequent years, especially for those with most severe neurological impairments. The most common causes of death are pneumonia and septicemia.

SCI Research/Treatment Landscape

It is important to note that there is currently no FDA approved treatment for SCI.

There are at least four different approaches that are ongoing in SCI research or treatment option: 1. Stem Cell therapies, 2. Scar & growth inhibitor reduction, 3. Electrical Stimulation, 4. Commercial/unproven stem cell therapies.

Number 4 is sometimes described as 'stem cell tourism', when people travel abroad to pay for and obtain stem cell therapies from these foreign companies. These companies advertise on the internet for their commercially available stem cell therapies for various serious health problems that include SCI. These companies, and the treatments they offer are not regulated by the FDA (or other Western regulatory authorities) and therefore the patients undergo the procedures at their own risk.

Here is a list of the registered clinical trials in treating SCI for anybody wishing to research this topic in greater depth.

Besides many trials which are sponsored by the universities and hospitals, there are biotech companies (private or public) that are conducting SCI trials: BioArtic Neuroscience, Ferrer International, Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, EuSol Biotech, Vertex, and Veuralstem, which also has a stem cell therapy in phase 1 development.

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell research is highly complex and difficult, which probably explains why there has not been an approved SCI cell therapy, although many have been studied over the years.

There are many different stem cell therapies being investigated for treating SCI that include various mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), human central nervous stem cells (hCNS-SCs), and Asterias' AST-OPC1, which I will discuss next in more detail.

There are two basic types of stem cell: adult stem cells, which are limited in their ability to differentiate, and embryonic stem cells, which are pluripotent. Unlike adult stem cells, embryonic stem cells have the capability to differentiate into any cell type.

It is important to note that the majority of stem cell therapies being investigated today use MSCs, NSCs, hCNS-SCs which are not embryonic stem cells.

Asterias Biotherapeutic's answer to SCI: AST-OPC1

Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) has a stem cell therapy (AST-OPC1) that uses pluripotent embryonic stem cells.

Here is the background of AST-OPC1:

The AST-OPC1 stem cell lines were derived from an embryo that was originally meant for an in vitro fertilization procedure in the late 1990's. The embryo was no longer needed by the couple, however, and the embryo was going to be discarded. The couple consented to donate that embryo and the cell line was derived from it. Of note, this cell line was formally approved as "ethically derived" by both the Bush and Obama administrations. Importantly, Asterias has never used fetal tissue of any kind in any of its research programs. Asterias has banks of these embryonic stem cells, derived from this cell line, which the company can multiply to make cells as needed and, in turn, convert them into oligodendrocyte progenitor cells [OPCs] for use in clinical trial evaluation in patients.

In layman language, Asterias uses embryonic stem cells that still can become any cell type, and use their IP protected technologies to turn these stem cells into specific cell therapies, AST-OPC1 for SCI, and two others for cancer immunology, which preclinical studies show to be most beneficial for the indications.

The scientific rational of AST-OPC1 is supported by the data from their pre-clinical studies. There are three very significant activities of AST-OPC1 as shown below in animal models.

AST-OPC1 Trials' Results so far

1. AST-OPC1 is safe

Asterias' phase 1 trial enrolled 6 AIS A patients (most severe SIC level), and dosed them with 2 million AST-OPC1, a much lower dosage than that estimated to show efficacy, in order to study safety.

From the long term (up to 5 years) follow up results of the phase 1 trial of AST-OPC1, Dr. Edward Wirth III, Chief Medical Officer of Asterias, stated that:

This new long term follow-up data continues to support the general safety of AST-OPC1 and indicate minimal risk of the transplanted cells having unintended effects. In detailed immune response monitoring of patients, the results are consistent with long-term cell engraftment, immune system tolerability, and an absence of adverse effects. In short, AST-OPC1 does not appear to present any immunological or other long-term safety issues when administered to patients suffering from spinal cord injuries.

2. AST-OPC1 shows promising sign of efficacy

After the positive phase 1 trial results, Astrerias is now conducting the on-going phase 1/2 trial, SCiStar, to further investigate the safety and efficacy of AST-OPC1. This is the description of SCiStar trial;

The SCiStar trial is an open-label, single-arm trial testing three sequential escalating doses of AST-OPC1 administered at up to 20 million AST-OPC1 cells in patients with subacute motor complete (AIS-A or AIS-B) cervical (C-4 to C-7) SCI. These individuals have essentially lost all movement below their injury site and experience severe paralysis of the upper and lower limbs. AIS-A patients have lost all motor and sensory function below their injury site, while AIS-B patients have lost all motor function but may have retained some minimal sensory function below their injury site. AST-OPC1 is being administered 21 to 42 days post-injury. Patients will be followed by neurological exams and imaging procedures to assess the safety and activity of the product.

From the completed portion of SCiStar, the company reported the 12 month data from the first 6 patients: 67% of Cohort 2 subjects have recovered two or more motor levels on at least one side through 12 months, exceeding the company's expectation for the trial of 45% to 50%.

This early data shows that a greater percentage of patients who received AST-OPC1 showed improvement and recovered quicker than the historical control (i.e. patients with similar level of SCI).

The two or more motor level improvement translates to very important clinical benefits as shown by the red arrows below.

3. What this data means in real life: A 3 minute video

4. More SCiStar readouts to come

The company expects to report more data throughout Q3, 2018 to Q1 2019.

Cohort Injury Type; AST-OPC1 Dose # of Subjects Cohort 1 AIS-A; 2M AST-OPC1 cells

(low dose for safety evaluation) 3 Cohort 2 AIS-A; 10M AST-OPC1 cells 6 Cohort 3 AIS-A; 20M AST-OPC1 cells* 6 Cohort 4 AIS-B; 10M AST-OPC1 cells 6 Cohort 5 AIS-B; 20M AST-OPC1 cells* 4 Total 25

*One subject from Cohort 3 and one subject from Cohort 5 were administered 10 million cells.

Two-Motor Level Recovery

Cohort Subjects recovering at least

two motor levels on at least

one side at 6 months Subjects recovering at least

two motor levels on at least

one side at 12 months Cohort 2* 2/6 4/6 Cohort 3 1/6 update in Q3, 2018 Cohort 4 1/6 update in Q3, 2018 entire trial, including Cohort 5 late Q2, 2018 - early Q3, 2018 late Q4, 2018 - early Q1, 2019

*24 month update for Cohort 2 in the third or fourth quarter of 2018.

Asterias Biotherapeutic is a BUY

For any investors who have done their DD on this company, and who are not totally averse to the highly speculative nature of biotech stocks, Asterias Biotherapeutic is a BUY!

SCI is an important unmet medical need, and the addressable market is sizable, if the company can successfully complete AST-OPC1 development and start treating SCI sufferers.

Here is an example of the pricing consideration for AST-OPC1, if it is approved.

Whatever level the company may eventually decide to price AST-OPC1 at, it is reasonable to think that the revenue from this therapy should be a high multiple of today's $70M market cap - i.e. this would suggest that the Asterias stock price is deeply discounted.

The average target price is $8.50 on TipRanks, which would represent a potential upside of 507% from the current price of $1.40 (April 16, 2018).

Cash Position

The company has cash equivalent and available sale securities totaling $21.6M on December 31, 2017. The net loss in 2017 was $28.4M.

However, the company has indicated that they project a 40% lower burn rate in 2018 (due to cost-cutting measures implemented in 2017). This does not affect the clinical trials they are running, which are fully funded (including a $14.3M grant from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine for AST-OPC1's trials).

The company projects the available cash to fund the operation through March, 2019.

Risks

As with all clinical stage biotech companies, the most significant risk is the failure of the future trial results, either in SCiStar or any further trials to support AST-OPC1's development as a SCI treatment.

Asterias has two more stem cell therapies candidates in cancer immunology, and therefore a failure of AST-OPC1's trials will not be the end of this company, although it would certainly be a very significant setback, and negatively impact the stock valuation.

Financing risks cannot be ruled out in short to medium term if the company cannot secure non-dilutive source of funding through grants, partnerships etc.

In their 2017 Annual Report, many risks associated with this company's clinical programs are described in great details and I encourage anybody who's interested in this company to read it before they take any investment or trade decision.

I personally think that due to its relatively low liquidity compared to other biotech penny stocks, this stock may not be suitable for those whose strategies are primarily trading on volatility, or investing only for a very short time frame.

