Is Apple Due For Another Product-Led Correction?

We would lock in profits ahead of the seasonally weaker 2Q/3Q results. Any disappointments could drag P/E back to a low of 11 times, or $143, which implies an 18% downside.

Analysts have built in revenue growth and margin improvement all the way to 2020. P/E has hit a high of 16-17 times. A lot of good news are priced in.

Thanks to the iPhone 8 and X, 2018 should be a decent year. However, the outlook for 2019 - which is an `upgrade’ year - is not as clear.

Both those years saw a decline in earnings due to a lull between major releases of the iPhone. 2013 was hurt by weaker margins, while 2016 was impacted by lower volumes.

Since 2010, AAPL has gone through two major corrections. It fell 45% in 2013 and 30% in 2016.

AAPL goes through corrections, and they can be painful

Since 2010, Apple (AAPL) has gone through two major corrections. The first time was during 2012-2013, when it fell 45% from $100 to $55 over nine months. The second was during 2016-2017, when it dropped 30% from $132 to $92 over a period of twelve months.

AAPL suffered two major corrections in 2013 and 2016

Corrections usually caused by weak earnings

The poor share price performance can be attributed to a decline in earnings. In FY13, net income fell by 11%, while in FY16, it slipped 14%. Both the declines are due to lulls in the product cycles of the iPhone. From 38% of sales in 2010, the iPhone now accounts for 60-65% of total revenue. Hence whenever iPhone sales falter, group earnings are impacted.

Net profits contracted in 2013, and in 2016

Source: AAPL Financials

2013 was hurt by margin weakness

In 2013, revenue grew by 9% from $156 billion to $170 billion, but gross profit fell 6% from $69 billion to $64 billion. This is because gross margin deteriorated from 43.9% to 37.6%. According to the 2013 annual report, the margin weakness is due to:

...introduction of new versions of existing products with higher cost structures and flat or reduced pricing; a shift in sales mix to products with lower margins; introduction of iPad mini with gross margin significantly below the Company’s average product margins

FY13 was the year when the iPhone 5 was launched. It was priced at $199 (with a 24-month contract), similar to the launch price of the iPhone 4. However, the iPhone 5 has a bigger 4.0-inch screen (vs. the 3.5 inch for the iPhone 4) and a 1.2 megapixel front camera (vs. 0.3 megapixel for iPhone 4). Essentially, AAPL was offering a phone with better features, but at the same price, thus the lower margins.

In tandem with the launch, AAPL cut the price of the iPhone 4S from $199 to $99, and offered the iPhone 4 for free with a two-year contract. While this helped to drive iPhone sales from 125m units in 2012 to 150m in 2013, it came at the expense of a lower average selling price (ASP), which fell from $629 to $607, and depressed margins further.

Lower margins hurts earnings in 2013; 2016 hit by lower sales

Source: AAPL Financials

2016 was hit by lower volumes

As for FY16, the main issues were lower volumes and selling prices. That year, iPhone unit sales fell by 8.3% from 231m to 212m units, and dragged overall revenue down by 8%. After the highly successful launch of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in FY15, AAPL followed up with the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus in FY16. Both these models were seen as minor upgrades, and did not sell very well.

FY16 also saw the introduction of the lower priced iPhone SE. This dragged ASPs down from $671 to $645. Sales of the iPad suffered as well - as demand for the iPad Mini was cannibalised by the iPhone 6 Plus. Likewise, the Mac did not fare well. To make things worse, FY16 also saw revenues in China dropping by 17%.

Units sales fell across the board in 2016

Source: AAPL Financials

2018 should be a decent year

Thanks to the introduction of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X, FY18 should be a decent year. Revenue has hit a record of $88 billion in 1Q18 (up 13% YoY) while management has guided for revenue of $60-62 billion for the upcoming 2Q18, up 13-17% YoY. Gross margins have also kept steady at 38.4%. Consensus is expecting net profit to grow 23% this year, up from 11% last year.

Could we see a reversal in 2019?

According to MacWorld, AAPL may introduce three new models in its upcoming autumn launch, which could include a :-

5.8-inch OLED: iPhone 11, with largely same design as iPhone X

6.5-inch OLED: iPhone X Plus or XI Plus

6.1-inch LCD: a cheaper alternative - starting at around $700

Other enhancements expected include curved screens with side displays, wider colour options, integrating Touch ID into the display (instead of the Home button), longer lasting batteries, front facing ‘TrueDepth’ 3D camera and long range wireless charging.

Apple may launch three new models later this year

Source: MacWorld

Consensus expectations are high

Until the actual products are released, we will not know for sure what new models are coming out, or how well they will do. However, what we do know is that consensus have built in optimistic projections. According to Thomson Reuters, consensus expects revenue to grow 14-15% in FY18, and thereafter continue to expand 3-5% annually until FY20. Consensus also expects net margins to improve from 21% in FY17 to 22% in FY18 and 23% by FY19.

Consensus expects higher revenues and better margins until 2020

Source: 4-traders.com

Investor expectations are high as well

Currently, AAPL is trading at a P/E of 16-17 times, which is at the high end of its historical range. So not only are analysts expecting AAPL to deliver revenue growth and higher margins for the next three years, investors are also paying pretty hefty earnings multiples. Put simply, AAPL is priced to perfection.

AAPL is trading at the high end of its P/E range

Analysts are trimming forecasts

Recently, analysts have started to trim their forecasts after more than a year of upgrades. This may be triggered by news that Apple is cutting its projection of the iPhone X. Nikkei reported that AAPL told its suppliers to reduce iPhone X production to 20 million units for the first quarter from the more than 40 million units target Apple gave in November. Elsewhere, it seems that Homepod sales are not doing well. In the past, whenever analysts start to downgrade, share price tends to suffer.

After a year of upgrades, analysts are cutting their forecasts

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

We have seen from history that AAPL’s share price is highly dependent on its earnings. This, in turn, is driven by the performance of the iPhone, which now accounts for 60-65% of total revenue.

iPhone sales tend to go through product cycles. It does well whenever there is a landmark release - such as the iPhone 4 or iPhone 6. This is usually followed by minor upgrades in the subsequent year. To compensate for the lack of new features, AAPL usually stimulates demand by cutting prices, which leads to lower margins.

Thanks to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, 2018 should be a decent year. However, the outlook for 2019 is not as clear. Early indications suggest it will be an upgrade year.

Yet analysts have built in both revenue growth as well as higher margins until 2020. With AAPL now trading at a high of 16-17 times P/E, a lot of good news are priced in. We would lock in some profits ahead of the seasonally weaker 2Q/3Q results. Any disappointments could drag P/E back to a low of 11 times. Using FY19 EPS of $13, this works out to be $143, which implies 18% downside from here.

