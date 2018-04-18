Smartsheet Files Proposed Terms For $128 Million IPO

SMAR is growing top-line revenues but is also losing money at an alarming rate.

Smartsheet intends to sell $128 million in company and selling shareholder stock in a U.S. IPO.

Smartsheet (SMAR) intends to sell $128 million in Class A stock between company-owned and selling shareholder-owned shares in a U.S. IPO.

The company provides a suite of collaboration and productivity tools for teams across various functions to work more efficiently.

SMAR is growing quickly but has posted sharply increased losses in the run-up to the IPO due to dramatically increased spending across all expense categories.

Company

Bellevue, Washington-based Smartsheet was founded in 2005 to 'build a universal application for work management that does not require coding capabilities.'

Management is headed by President and CEO Mark Mader, who has been with the firm since 2006 and previously held various leadership positions at Onyx Software.

Smartsheet has developed a robust channel partner program as well as a significant list of integrations with major platforms and relevant services that extend its capability into existing enterprise workflow systems.

The firm's investors include venture capital firms such as Insight Ventures (32.1% pre-IPO stake), Madrona Ventures (28.4%) and Sutter Hill Ventures (5.4%). Investment received to-date totals approximately $138.6 million.

Technology

Smartsheet has created a suite of spreadsheet-like modules for various company functions, including:

Customer Service

Project Management

Business Process

Marketing

Budget & Planning

Facilities Management

Below is a brief overview video of Smartsheet's approach:

(Source: Smartsheet)

Customer Acquisition

Smartsheet sells its subscription service via an 'unassisted' self-serve model on its website as well as through inside sales and a field sales team for higher value enterprise selling.

Management says the "blended go-to-market model allows us to serve a larger, diverse user base without incurring excessive costs."

Smartsheet claims more than 92,000 customers, with 90 of the Fortune 100 and two-thirds of Fortune 500 customers.

Customer acquisition cost trends are as follows:

Total Cost of Revenue (%)

FYE 2018: 19.5%

FYE 2017: 21.0%

FYE 2016: 21.0%

Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of Total revenue (%)

FYE 2018: 65.5%

FYE 2017: 59.7%

FYE 2016: 69.6%

So, the firm is gradually reducing its Cost of Revenue percentage, but its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of Total revenue have been uneven and, for two of the last three years, well within the range of 65-70%.

This indicates a potential higher sales and marketing expense trend as a percentage associated with growth in revenues, suggesting that as the firm grows, it is becoming less efficient in its sales and marketing efforts.

Market

According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the business process management market is expected to reach $13.52 billion by 2021, representing a CAGR of 14.2% from 2016.

The SME segment is forecasted to grow the fastest of any subgroup in the report due to their desire to "achieve better operational productivity" and lower their "operational costs" associated with that productivity enhancement.

North America is expected to contribute the largest demand, while the APAC region will provide substantial growth opportunities.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide similar software in terms of end-user needs include:

Appian (APPN)

IBM (IBM)

Software AG (OTC:SWDAF)

Oracle (ORCL)

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Red Hat (RHT)

Open Text (OTEX)

Tibco Software

Verisae

Asana

Workfront

Atlassian (TEAM)

lanview Financials

SMAR's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong top-line revenue increase

Increasing gross profit dollars

Slightly increasing gross margin percentage

Uneven cash flow used in or from operations

Below are the company's operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Smartsheet S-1)

Revenue ($)

FYE 1/31/2018: $111.3 million, 66% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $67 million, 64% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $40.8 million

Gross Profit ($)

FYE 2018: $89.6 million

FYE 2017: $52.8 million

FYE 2016: $32.2 million

Gross Margin (%)

FYE 2018: 80.5%

FYE 2017: 78.8%

FYE 2016: 78.9%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

FYE 2018: $13.6 million cash used in operations

FYE 2017: $58,000 cash flow from operations

FYE 2016: $6.7 million cash used in operations

As of January 31, 2018, the company had $58 million in cash and $84.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

SMAR intends to sell 10 million shares of Class A stock, and selling shareholders want to sell 1.6 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $128 million.

The IPO will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one vote per share vs. ten votes per share for Class B shares.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing sole shareholder Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) to retain voting control even if it loses economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.1 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including expanding our headcount and funding our growth strategies to scale with our business through sales and marketing activities, technology and product development, general and administrative matters, investing in hardware for our data center operations, international expansion, building out our office facilities, and other capital expenditures.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, William Blair, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018.

