IBM Slumps On Guidance Despite Rise In Revenue As Stock Failed At Risky Levels

IBM is a choice for value investors as it is one of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ for 2018 with a dividend yield of 4.08%.

IBM now has two consecutive quarters of rising revenue after ending a losing streak of 22 consecutive quarters of declining revenue.

The weekly chart for IBM was poised to be positive with the stock above its technical ‘reversion to the mean’ at $158.05.

IBM traded as high as $162 pre-earnings on Tuesday, then below its 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

It's been a difficult journey trying to turn around IBM after such a long streak of declining revenue.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) has been a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average since June 1979. The stock set its all-time intraday high of $215.90 in March 2013 and then bottomed with a low of $116.90 during the week of Feb. 12, 2016, a bear market decline of 46%.

The stock has been a ‘Dog of the Dow’ for several years given its share price weakness and solid dividend yield, now at 4.08% second only to Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

IBM closed Tuesday at $160.91, up 4.9% year to date and up a solid 11.4% since trading as low as $144.40 on Feb. 9. The stock is also 6% below its 2018 high of $171.13 set on Jan. 18. IBM leads the Dow 30 which is up 0.3% year to date and up 6.2% from its 2018 low set on April 2. The Dow is 6.9% below its Jan. 26 high.

Analysts expected IBM to earn $2.42 a share and they beat at $2.45. We knew that IBM showed an increase in revenue year-over-year for their fourth quarter 2017 and they did the same in the first quarter continuing their turnaround. Cautious guidance and a decline in storage revenue outweighed the earnings beat.

The daily chart for IBM

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for IBM shows that the stock tested my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $161.10 and $161.87, respectively, where traders could have reduced holdings on pre-earnings strength.

In Wednesday's trading the key level is the 200-day simple moving averages at $152.13. So far in 2018 shares of IBM are consolidating a 15.6% correction from their high of $171.13 set on Jan. 18 to the Feb. 9 low of $144.40. The horizontal lines show that my weekly pivot of $154.02 and my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $161.10 and $161.87, respectively.

The weekly chart for IBM

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

If the stock cannot recoup the $156.08 level by Friday's close, the weekly chart could be negative.

The weekly chart for IBM was projected to be positive pre-earnings with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $156.08. The stock had been trading back and forth around its 200-week simple moving average or its ‘reversion to the mean’ at $158.04 since the week of Oct. 20, 2017. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading was projected to end this week rising to 40.22, up from 36.57 on April 13.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my to the 200-day simple moving average of $152.13 and to reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $161.10 and $161.87, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.