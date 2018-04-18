Kroger: Solid Results Despite Market Overreaction

The stock chart is also improving, indicating a rally could be right around the corner.

But a look at the data contained in their latest 10-K shows a company that is well-managed with solid growth results.

Investment Thesis: Kroger's (KR) stock was hit by the "negative expectations" game. But their numbers are very strong, especially for a company of their size. And the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat is probably over-blown; see the negative news related to their recent purchase of Whole Foods (see here and here). The stock is technically attractive while the consumer staples sector is gaining relative strength. If you're interested in Kroger this is an attractive time to buy.

Take a look at the following chart and guess when Kroger released their latest earnings news:

If you guessed early March, you've earned a prize. On March 8, Kroger announced:

Net earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $854 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $562 million, or $0.63 per diluted share (see Table 6, the 2017 Fourth Quarter Adjustment Items). Net earnings in the same period last year were $506 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. Total sales increased 12.4% to $31.0 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $27.6 billion for the same period last year. Total sales, excluding fuel and the 53rd week, increased 2.7% in the fourth quarter over the same period last year.

The market reacted negatively, sending the stock about 10% lower. It has traded sideways since. However, notice the MACD is rising, indicating momentum is picking up. And prices are now above the shorter EMAs, indicating the possibility of a rally is increasing.

Kroger is a member of the consumer staples sector which is slowing starting to move into an "improving" status relative to the SPY's:

And sales at general merchandise stores are growing strongly:

What's fascinating about the stock's recent performance is that it's not born out by their numbers, but instead the market's concern about missed results and the ever-present "Amazon" factor.

With a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, Kroger is - by far- the largest publicly-traded grocery store. The next largest publicly traded grocery store is the Brazilian company Companhia Brasileira de Distribuio (NYSE:CBD) at $5.29 billion. Of 11 other companies in the sector, Kroger is the 8th cheapest, with a PE of 22.47. Their forward PE is 10.79 while their current yield is 2.07%. They have raised their dividend for the last nine years.

Let's take a look under the hood, starting with the primary information from the income statement (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

The top row shows Kroger's has been growing consistently for the last four years. Their average annual growth rate is 5.73% - which, for a company of Kroger's size, is impressive. Their gross, operating, and net margins have been remarkably consistent. The column second from the right shows the average for each while the far right column shows each number's standard deviation - a measure of volatility. The standard deviation for each profitability measure is less than 1, meaning Kroger's is able to deliver numbers with a clockwork-like consistency.

Let's next look at their cash conversion cycle:

With a grocery store, you wouldn't expect to see a long cash conversion cycle - the length of time it takes the company to convert sales into cash. The basic transaction is the customer pays for his groceries with cash or some type of electronic payment that is then deposited with the store. The above data shows that the time to convert sales to cash is slightly more than a week - 7.41 days (see the last row). Also notice that, like the numbers from their income statement, management has delivered incredibly consistent inventory and payables numbers. While the A/R number dropped in 2016, it, too, has been consistent since 2016.

Turning to the relevant data from their cash flow statement, we get the following:

It's reasonable to expect a mature company like Kroger to generate sufficient cash flow to fund ongoing investment. The top line shows just that - with the exception of 2014, the company self-funded their ongoing operations. The second set of calculations shows even using the most conservative estimate of cash flow - net income plus depreciation - Kroger has sufficient cash to make interest and dividend payments. Finally, the third set of calculations shows the dividend payout ratio is a very low 18.88-23.33%, which means the company has more than sufficient cash to make its dividend payments.

Kroger's stock was hit by the "negative expectations" game. But their numbers are very strong, especially for a company of their size. And the Amazon threat is probably overblown; see the negative news related to their recent purchase of Whole Foods (see here and here). The stock is technically attractive while the consumer staples sector is gaining relative strength. If you're interested in Kroger's this is an attractive time to buy.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Regular subscribers of the Turning Points newsletter are also entitled to a free webinar with each issue. However, this week I'm opening the presentation up to everybody so potential subscribers can attend. The webinar will be on Sunday, April 22, at 1PM EST. You can sign-up at this link.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.