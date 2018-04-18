Spotify: Streaming Discount

Oddly, Spotify (SPOT) trades near the post direct listing lows, while Netflix (NFLX) surges on a bullish earnings report. The streaming services for music and video aren't exactly the same, but the opportunity is similar; making the case for owning the laggard of the group.

Unique Listing

My previous research highlighted how the unique direct listing might present an opportunity to own Spotify on the cheap. The availability of virtually all outstanding shares at the initial trading made the dynamics of this listing different form the traditional IPO. The supply/demand equation was shifted in favor of buyers while traditional IPOs lean towards sellers.

For this reason, Spotify trades closer to the reference price of $132 than the initial highs around $169. The market cap is around $25 billion when revenues are targeted at over $6 billion this year.

My work highlighted how the stock is only worth about 4x sales estimates with the stock trading around $150. Conversely, Netflix trades at over 9x sales estimates as the SVOD stock races towards a $150 billion market cap.

Competitive Threats

One reason the market gives Spotify a lower multiple is the misplaced fears surrounding competitive threats. Apple (AAPL) Music recently announced 40 million subscribers, likely leading to the post-listing weakness in Spotify.

The tech giant has seen phenomenal growth since launching the streaming music service a few years back. The impact on Spotify though is overstated. The below chart clearly shows how the leading music streaming service has expanded the lead over Apple during those years. Spotify has gone from about a 15 million subscriber lead when Apple Music launched in 2015 to around 35 million now.

Spotify has forged a partnership with Hulu for a packaged service allowing customers to combine music and video streaming services at a discount. The combined $12.99 plan saves consumers $4 from the individual plans.

The deal is important for Hulu to separate the SVOD service from competitors like Netflix. Statista suggests that consumers subscribe to multiple video services due to the unique content, but a combination with Spotify could set Hulu apart as a better package than individual services.

The lack of separation in the video segment that also includes traditional content firms like Disney (DIS) and Time Warner (TWX) sets Spotify up as an acquisition target. One way to compete in the crowded video space is for Disney or HBO to combine a video service with a music subscription from Spotify where the other big competitor in Apple Music clearly isn't going to sell out.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that when Spotify reports Q1 earnings likely in May, the market will get the opportunity to get excited about the subscriber growth similar to what traditionally happens with Netflix. Considering Netflix just crossed 125 million subs in the rather crowded video space, Spotify has a long runway to match those numbers and expand the music market in a similar manner.

Spotify offers a great opportunity to own the stock here as the market overlooks the valuation due to the weakness following the direct listing. The price isn't likely to last at these levels for much longer.

