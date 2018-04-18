Snap: Should You Swim With Barclays?

Recently, Barclays announced the possibility of a significant revenue upside for Snap (SNAP) in Q1'18. The note caught my attention because it echoes some of the bullish points I've been hammering over the years, the disregard of which led to the squeeze of some short-sellers who thought I've been peddling fiction after the last earnings report.

According to its research note:

Analyst Ross Sandler says investors aren't yet appreciating the traction Snap is getting with direct response marketers from a late-Q4 rollout of its measurement pixel, and that the company is facing less pricing pressure in Snap Ads than it saw in 2017.

Though my thesis was more about the negative sentiment which suppressed Snap's valuation in the low teens share range. In Barclay's scenario, they are forecasting the possibility of significant upside into the $21/share trading point.

This is not far-fetched, and I will explain my reasons for supporting this thesis.

Digital is the new Trad

Source: eMarketer

Even if Snap isn't as great as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for targeting mobile and desktop web users, the fact that advertisers are rotating their marketing spend from traditional to digital marketing channels is a good one for Snap. Bears keep overlooking this simple fact. And, with every passing day, this theory only gets more convincing as more people around the world join the smartphone revolution. With ~200 million people on its platform, a significant portion coming from developed countries where consumers have enormous purchasing power, it's hard to rule out Snap as a key contender for the future cash flow that will be generated from digital marketing.

Targeting just got better

The rollout of the self-serve platform made life easier for its partners and advertisers. This was better explained by Brittany Richter, VP, and head of social at Dentsu Aegis' iProspect:

The rollout and consistent development of their self-serve buying API reduced the cost of entry, which has led us to see a slight decline in total spend on the platform for some of our clients....but it has also led to an increase in performance and trust on the platform, as well as in the number of brands investing and planning to continue to invest in the platform."

Source: Snap

Since the rollout of the self-serve platform, advertisers have seen a significant decrease in ad rate. The CPM rate for buying ad impressions now runs between $3 and $8 when Digiday surveyed media buyers in November last year. This has made Snap's pricing as cheap as Facebook's, and with a more defined teenage audience, advertisers hoping for drone-precision targeting will not hesitate to rotate more budget to Snap.

While the major downside has been the short-term negative impact on revenue due to pricing dilution, it has no doubt helped Snap gain more market share amongst digital advertisers. By the time these advertisers get comfortable buying ad inventory on Snap, competition in the ad auction for premium ad slots will cause a 180 reversal in CPM rates.

Restructuring

The recent layoff of an additional 100 advertising employees after the initial cut that took place in January is hard to interpret as value creating. While some analysts have argued in favor of this decision, I strongly believe that Snap needs all the talent it will take to build a competitive ad engine. Cutting its workforce by 250 creative minds might be good for the short-term financial posture of the company; it's not necessarily clear if Snap won't end up regretting this action. By the next earnings season, meeting its operating and profit margins goals won't be hard as its aggressively reducing spend after numerous media backlash about the rate at which the company is hemorrhaging cash.

Valuation

Snap currently makes about a dollar and fifty cents from each user per quarter. Compared to Facebook's $6.18, it is clear that for Snap, the best is yet to come. By the time advertisers get a firmer grip of the potentials inherent in the platform, it won't be hard for Snap to double its ARPU assuming DAU peaks at 200 million (worst case scenario). In the scenario in which DAU continues to grow, we should expect Snap to hit or even surpass the $1 billion annual revenue mark this year.

Exhibit 1: Revenue forecast in millions assuming DAU doesn't break out of the single-digit y/y growth

The revenue forecast above highlights the potential for Snap to surpass expectations. Averaging its Q4'17 ARPU in 2018 assuming a mid-single digit DAU growth ensures the company scales the $1 billion revenue mark. The point of the chart is to show the potential to grow revenue assuming DAU growth stagnates in the single-digit range while the CPM rate takes a positive turn due to competition for ad slots as Snap adds more advertisers.

The sensitivity to ARPU growth is real, and this potential can mostly be unlocked by fostering competition for ad slots. This is inevitable, given the app redesign completion and the introduction of the self-serve platform.

Conclusion

SNAP data by YCharts

It is clear that management is focused on bringing down cost while ramping revenue. And, this can only mean one thing, a significant dilution of Snap's current valuation ratios. This would create more bargain opportunities as the revenue numbers for 2018 roll in.

I believe Snap is headed in the right direction, and the $21/share price target is not far-fetched. Using the diluted shares outstanding of 1.42 million, this will fetch a market cap of $29.82 billion. Given that ARPU growth was approx 30% from the previous quarter, if we assume a 20% growth this year, a mid-single digit growth in DAU will give a forward P/S ratio of 20.8 ( FY 2018 rev @ $1.43 billion). Remember we were right around that mark before the usual negative sentiment assisted by cries from Kylie Jenner and Rihanna sent the stock crashing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.