Hasbro: Strong Dividend Growth Potential But M&A Could Change That

Hasbro (HAS) has been the clear winner in the physical toy space during the past few years, putting Mattel's (MAT) back against the wall, as the Frozen franchise captured the hearts of children, leaving the historic Barbie line out in the cold, so to speak. Many have grown worried about physical toy sales more recently, particularly in light of Toys "R" Us' bankruptcy filing, and while it truly is unfortunate to see the demise of the once-sprawling big box retailer, a white knight could still possibly emerge, despite some setbacks.

If Toys "R" Us couldn't work things out during the bankruptcy process, however, we're not sure there's much life to the franchise left. We don't think kids are going to miss out either. From Amazon (AMZN) to Walmart (WMT) to Target (TGT), the toy makers will be able to find a way to fill the channel, and we don't expect the Toys "R" Us fallout to be anything more than a hiccup in the long-term performance of Hasbro, Mattel and other toy makers.

Hasbro At A Glance

• Hasbro's products include toys/games, television programming, motion pictures and digital gaming. The company owns well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, Playskool, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, and Monopoly. The company calls its "Brand Blueprint" its competitive advantage, and we agree. Hasbro was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Rhode Island and now stands as the "#1 toy and game company across the G11 markets (according to NPD and SIM)."

• Though concerns over the demise of physical toys may not be completely unfounded in this digital age, Hasbro is less a toy company than it is a licensing firm, in our view. Its high-margin entertainment and licensing segment has performed well of late, but the firm is not immune to fluctuations in toy demand either. The company has invested over $1 billion during the past decade to build out its brands, and even more in product design and development.

• Hasbro's medium-term objectives include low-to-mid single-digit growth in developed economies via brand innovation and market share gains, double-digit growth in emerging markets, operating profit margin sustenance with slight growth in the near term, and annual operating cash flow in a range of $600-$700 million. Its debt-to-EBITDA target is 2x-2.5x. Dividend growth investors should watch its debt load very closely, as we believe any tie-up with Mattel, which has been all over the news of late, may be detrimental to the combined entity's long-term dividend health.

• Hasbro's strategic merchandising relationship with Disney (DIS) Consumer Products for the Disney Princess and Frozen properties is a huge win, and we expect the company to benefit from the relationship for years to come. The potential for quarterly results to be tied to the release of big-name movies and corresponding products should be recognized by investors, however. We also like that Hasbro is working with Netflix (NFLX) to stay at the cutting-edge of developments in media and entertainment consumption.

Hasbro's Dividend Growth Prospects Are Solid

Image shown: Page 1 of Hasbro's Dividend Report.

Hasbro's dividend growth has been phenomenal in recent years. The company has increased its dividend in 14 of the last 15 years, with the lone exception being 2009 during the depths of the Financial Crisis, and we think such a move may have been prudent in light of the threats to consumer spending at the time (gross domestic product was in free-fall).

Cumulatively, over the past 10 years, Hasbro has paid out $1.9 billion in dividends, and has grown the payout at a double-digit compound annual growth rate during the past 10 years. In February of 2018, Hasbro added icing to the cake, with a near 11% increase in the payout. Shares yield ~3% at the time of this writing. Here's what we say about Hasbro's dividend in its Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Hasbro's dividend history is a strong one, having paid a dividend since 1977 and raised its payout at a 13% CAGR over the last 10 years. The firm expects to continue to benefit from global expansion, which includes industry growth in markets in which it is already established around the world. We like the recent performance of its Franchise Brands, where operating profit margins are greater than the company average, and the ongoing focus on its higher margin 'Entertainment & Licensing' segment should continue to push overall margins higher. Continual investment (~5% of total revenue) in product development is expected to continue to drive demand for innovative products. We like Hasbro's dividend growth prospects. Potential Weaknesses While we are high on Hasbro's dividend potential, its payout, and operations in general, are not without risks. It operates in a competitive industry, and 'the next big thing' is constantly being hunted by developers across the group. We like what the firm's strategic merchandising relationship with Disney does for the stability of its product offerings in the coming years, but the promise of such a relationship is tied to big-name movie releases, which has the potential to result in inconsistent results. We're not too concerned with the company's ~$1.8 billion total debt load as of the end of 2017, as cash and cash equivalents of nearly $1.6 billion and strong free cash flow generation should be more than able to handle the load.

Our biggest concern with respect to Hasbro's dividend is not related to its strong free cash flow generation or the industry in which it operates, but rather its potential appetite for M&A. Cash flow from operations came in at ~$724 million (2017), ~$817 million (2016) and ~$571 million (2015) during the past three fiscal years, respectively, while additions to property, plant and equipment (capital spending) came in at ~$135 million, ~$155 million, and ~$142 million over the same time period, so free cash flow generation - the difference between cash flow from operations less all capital spending - is considerable, and far in excess of the cash dividends paid of $277 million, $249 million, and $226 million during the corresponding fiscal years.

The company's balance sheet, however, revealed a modest net debt position, which we're not worried about at all, but rumors swirling about a tie-up with Mattel has us a bit nervous, as inevitably we believe the tie-up may shift capital-allocation priorities to deleveraging than dividend growth.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Hasbro has a fantastic brand portfolio, and we think it will take the pressures on demand for physical toys from a Toys "R" Us liquidation in stride, even if the event may negatively impact performance in the coming quarters and perhaps during this upcoming holiday season. Over the long haul, we'd expect the market to absorb physical toy demand in different channels, and Hasbro to continue to develop its higher-margin entertainment and licensing business line, which has been a key driver behind its strong performance in recent years.

We're less-enthused about a possible tie-up with Mattel, but we're also cognizant that a wounded rival like Mattel could pose more damage than a lofty premium it would take to avoid any sort of price war. Hasbro remains one of our favorite dividend growth ideas, but we won't be too pleased if it decides to lever up to buy Mattel more than nine years into a global economic recovery. Our fair value estimate of Hasbro is $87 per share at the time of this writing, about where shares at currently trading.

