Second Cup Coffee Chain Looks To Add Marijuana

[All values discussed herein are denominated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.]

Second Cup $3.61 (Toronto symbol SCU, (OTC:SCUPF); Shares outstanding: 17.04 million; Market cap: $61.52 million; www.secondcup.com) is a Canada-based specialty coffee retailer with 286 cafes of which 12 are company-operated and the remaining are operated by franchisees.

National Access Cannabis Corporation $0.96 (Toronto symbol NAC.V; Shares outstanding: 134.6 million; Market cap: $122.5 million; www.nationalaccesscannabis.com) is a Canadian provider of medical cannabis. The company currently operates 10 dispensaries throughout Canada.

An agreement with optionality

Second Cup and NAC have agreed (April 12th announcement) to work together to convert some of the coffee retailer's locations into cannabis retail stores and vaping lounges. The partners aim to capitalize on the move by the Canadian federal government to legalize the recreational use of marijuana as early as this summer. Still, it will fall to provincial governments to regulate its sale. While the Ontario government has said it will be the exclusive seller of cannabis in that province (Canada's most populous), B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will all grant retail permits to private operators. Here are several key aspects of the Second Cup-NAC deal:

NAC will identify the stores and make the applications to provincial regulators to obtain the necessary licenses;

The parties will work together to negotiate the store conversions with the franchisees and landlords;

The cost of conversion will be shared between NAC and Second Cup;

The converted stores will be co-owned by NAC, Second Cup, and the franchisees;

NAC will operate the stores;

The agreement is valid for 12 months after the federal "Cannabis Act" comes into effect, which is expected in the second half of 2018.

The companies have yet to reveal how many coffee shops they expect to convert to cannabis stores except to say their initial focus will be on Western Canada.

As part of the agreement, NAC will issue (subject to regulatory approval) 5 million warrants to Second Cup. These warrants, with a strike price of $0.91, will expire on April 12, 2023.

Can Second Cup and NAC make this work?

Second Cup started operations in 1975 and became a listed operation in its current form in 2011; it was also previously listed as a royalty income fund. The share price has been in steady decline for many years with the current price 60% below the high reached in early 2011. This reflects the poor financial performance of the business, with a declining number of cafes and revenues every year since 2012.

An $8 million debt for equity conversion in July 2017 resulted in the Serruya family becoming the major shareholder with a 29% stake. This conversion also provided Second Cup with a much-improved balance sheet: cash of $4.6 million and no long-term debt.

The Serruya family has a long track record of value creation in retail and real estate businesses. Michael and Aaron Serruya made a fortune in Canada with Yogen Früz, starting in the mid-1980s, when frozen yogurt was booming. In 2016, they sold Kahala Brands, which included brands such as Cold Stone Creamery and Blimpie, to a publicly traded Canadian firm, MTY Group, for around $320 million in cash and stock. In one of their most recent transactions, they sold their interest in Wind Mobile to Shaw Communications.

In another positive development, Garry MacDonald was appointed Second Cup CEO in May 2017. According to the company's press release at the time, Mr. MacDonald has served since 2002 as CEO of Maccess Management International, a consulting service to international multi-brand franchise organizations, including Yogen Fruz, Pinkberry, Kahala Brands and CKE. From 1989 to 2002, he was president of Country Style Food Services, taking the chain from 90 to 650 units before the successful sale of the business. Mr. MacDonald's business experience overlaps in many cases with the business interests of the Serruya family.

Other major shareholders of Second Cup stock are Paul D Phelan (17.7%), part of the family that controls one of Canada's largest restaurant chains, the Toronto listed Cara Operations. Their portfolio of Canadian restaurant chains includes Swiss Chalet, The Keg, Harvey's and Kelsey's. The current chairman of the board, Michael Bregman, owns 5.3% of the shares, while the CEO owns options with the right to buy 250,000 common shares before 2028.

The retiring of its crippling debt left Second Cup in a much better position to regain profitability. Product innovations such as the introduction of Pinkberry frozen yogurt, new food offerings, and café renovations are expected to support same-store sales and revenue. The fourth quarter of 2017 already saw a huge improvement in profitability with the company reporting earnings of $0.04 per share. That's its best quarter since December 2013. However, same-store sales were still down by 1.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

NAC has been listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange since August 2017 when it came to the market via a reverse takeover of Brassneck Capital Corp. The company raised $6.0 million in a private placement selling 24 million shares at $0.25 per share.

NAC's first clinic was opened in Ottawa, Ontario, in June 2015. It now operates 10 clinics across Canada and has plans to open several more clinics and kiosk operations. Current legislation covering medical cannabis does not allow the company to sell the products directly to patients; qualifying patients are therefore referred to licensed providers for which NAC receives a commission.

The Paskwayak Business Development Corporation (20%), Rocco Meliambro (Director, 8.3%), Chuck Rifici (Chairman of NAC, and co-founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corp.; 8.0%), Jeff Hunt (4.1%) and Mark Goliger (CEO of NAC and former COO of Qualicare Family Homecare; 1.3%) are major shareholders.

NAC is still in a start-up phase and in the process of rolling out more clinics across Canada. Its most recent quarterly results, ending November 2017, indicate a sharp increase of 144% in revenues to $0.437 million and a similar jump in gross profits to $0.26 million. However, expenses also more than doubled with the result that the company posted a net loss of $1.34 million for the quarter. NAC recently announced that it is one of the Manitoba government's four preferred providers of recreational cannabis outlets.

At the end of November 2017, NAC had $2.9 million in cash on the balance sheet with no long-term debt. We also note that the company raised another $6 million by way of a private equity placement in January 2018. That should enable operations to continue for at least another 12 months.

We suggest that Second Cup and NAC have the right combined experience to extract considerable value from the deal. Second Cup brings the locations and retail experience, while NAC understands the regulated cannabis industry.

An open-ended valuation

We split the valuation for Second Cup into two separate parts. First, we estimate the value of the current Second Cup business and then we value the optionality of the retail cannabis operations.

Second Cup has performed poorly in recent years, but the involvement of the Serruya family, the appointment of the new CEO, and the extinction of the considerable debt load provide us with confidence that the prospects for Second Cup have improved considerably since mid-2017.

Excluding any contribution from store conversions, we estimate a value of $2.63 per Second Cup share (see table). To arrive at this valuation, we use 60% of the average Price/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples that comparable companies (Restaurant Brands and Cara Operations) are currently trading. Despite the recent poor track record, we consider this a conservative valuation, given the impetus that the new CEO and major shareholders are expected to provide. Our valuation is not materially different from the prevailing market price of $2.75 before the NAC transaction was announced.

The NAC transaction provides Second Cup with two additional potential sources of value creation. First, the 5 million warrants have a current estimated value of $0.20 per Second Cup share. To arrive at this value, we used a binomial option pricing model to value the NAC warrants with an expiration date of April 12, 2023, a strike price of $0.91, volatility of 85% and divided the total value for the warrants ($3.35 million) by the number of Second Cup shares in issue. These warrants can, of course, end up being worthless if NAC's share price is lower than $0.91 by April 2023.

Second, Second Cup will share in the profits generated by the conversion of Second Cup stores. Following the announcement of the deal, Second Cup's share price increased by $0.86 per share. That implies investors believe that the converted stores will add additional value of $0.66 per share (or $11.3 million in total) to the company (see box for details).

We estimate that Second Cup needs to earn less than $1 million per year from the converted stores to justify this additional $11 million market value.

At this point, neither Second Cup or NAC has disclosed their expected profitability from these converted stores or the number of stores which they target for conversion.

To get an idea of the potential profitability of these stores, we looked at the profit margins of a major Canadian publicly listed liquor store group as well as the revenues and profit margins generated by U.S. cannabis companies.

Andrew Peller, listed on the Toronto market, is a producer, buyer, and retailer of wine. In Canada, liquor sales are strictly regulated, and the stores often compete with government-owned operations. This is the scenario that cannabis retailers may also face. Over the past 3 years, Andrew Peller achieved a high level of profitability with average gross profit margins of 35%, EBITDA margins of 12%, and operating margins of 8%.

In the U.S., where medical or recreational marijuana sales have been legalized in more than 25 states, the median revenue generated by a cannabis dispensary is estimated at US$3.0 million and a recreational store generates about US$1.8 million of annual sales. Operating margin for recreational and combination stores is 21%, while regulated dispensaries achieve operating margins of 15% for an average margin of 19% across all store types.

In Colorado, a large market with annual sales of US$1.6 billion, and where recreational cannabis sales have been legal since 2014, the average revenue per retail store is US$1.85 million.

Working on a matrix, we can estimate a range of potential outcomes for store conversions. Our key assumptions are:

Second Cup converts between 15 and 60 stores into retail cannabis stores over the next few years

Average sales per store vary between $1 million (low estimate) and $2 million (high estimate) per year

Operating profit margins vary between 10% and 20% of revenue

Second Cup retains 35% of the operating profit

Based on these assumptions, we estimate that Second Cup could generate additional operating profit up to $8.4 million per year. This also assumes that there is no loss of income from the coffee shop operations as new stores are opened or become more profitable.

The market prices now imply that Second Cup should generate additional income of less than $1 million per year. We would suggest that this is a feasible and conservative estimate.

Speculative but upside potential if the hurdles can be cleared

We think that this agreement can work very well for both Second Cup and NAC, but they will have their work cut out for them. The hurdles are many, including the government-controlled retail licenses to operate the cannabis stores and the agreements with franchisees and landlords. Still, investors who have an appetite for high-risk investments could see a high return on this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Wealth Network