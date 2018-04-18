McDonald's Dip Nothing To Relish

A look at the drivers behind the rally and why they are concerning in the long term.

McDonald's has finally dipped after gaining nearly 100% from the 2015 lows. Is it a buy?

The market has finally pulled back, and pulled down some high flying stocks with it. McDonald's (MCD) dipped over 18%, it's largest drop since the 2015 lows and has since recovered to trade midway in the 2018 range.

So where to from here? Is this an opportunity to buy and hold for another multi year run, or is it time to cash in or even short?

To answer these questions I will mainly use technical analysis, but first it is important to also set some fundamental context.

Drivers of the Rally

At the 2018 high McDonald's was up over 100% from the 2015 low; an incredible achievement for a mature stock who's top line is actually shrinking.

MCD data by YCharts

This may not look healthy, but the rally was not driven solely by PE expansion; EPS has actually been growing steadily.

MCD data by YCharts

Revenues are decreasing as McDonald's has transitioned from operating company-operated franchises to franchised restaurants. Capex has also remained steadily below pre-2014 levels.

But this isn't the only way of boosting EPS. McDonald's have been aggressively buying back shares, which has not only increased EPS, but also increased the dividend to make the stock more appealing.

MCD Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Unfortunately total debt has been steadily rising, and with interest rates increasing, this isn't a long term or healthy way of growing earnings.

Shifting further and further towards franchised restaurants will also continue to hurt the top line. Since 2012 franchised restaurants increased from 27,882 restaurants to 34,108 in 2017, an increase of 22%. Yet revenues only grew 11%. Consider now that over half the company's revenue comes from just 3,133 company-operated restaurants. If the trend continues, and company operated restaurants decrease at the same rate, revenues will practically half in a few years.

To conclude, this great 100% rally from the 2015 lows is not driven by improving fundamentals, rather a combination of cost cutting, debt funded buybacks and increasing dividends. This has made the stock attractive, but there is a limit to how long a rally can last when the drivers are suspect.

Technicals

Fundamentals always play out over the long term, but if sentiment is good enough, stocks can be viewed with rose tinted glasses for some time. Consider McDonald's PE ratio expanded from 17.5 in 1995 to over 40 in 1999 only to drop back to around 13 some years later. Sentiment was clearly a major factor in the late 1990s, as it is now, and price happens to be responding in the same way.

The price moves in pink are copied from the 1994-2000 chart and superimposed onto the current bull market. It's a comparison I have been tracking for over a year now and the current drop is something I have been expecting (although admittedly I expected it to come earlier).

This tells us investors are behaving in very similar ways, and prepared to put concerns and risks to one side in order to participate in the rally. Investors in late 1999 experienced a 20% drop after a large rally; no doubt they were asking the same questions many are now. Has MCD topped?

We could well get a similar answer: in 1999 there was a recovery back to new highs but when this failed it set up a much larger fall.

This view is supported by additional analysis.

Sentiment creates repeating patterns across all stocks and these can be tracked by a technique called Elliott Wave. Rallies often follow the basic 5 wave sequence.

McDonald's is set up to do something very similar.

This again fits the path projected by the 1994-2000 comparison. We should therefore expect a new high to around $190 to complete the trend sequence before a large decline.

How you approach this information depends on your specific investing style and time-frame. Many will choose to ignore the prospect of a correction as long term it will recover. Those looking for a point to buy for the longer term are advised to wait. Medium term traders have both the option to buy for new highs or short when they fail. Personally I am already long enough on this market dip so I will wait for a short later in the year if/when new highs fail and trade back below the January $178 high.

Conclusions

Is McDonald's a good buy now it has pulled back? Yes, but only for the next 3-6 months. Fundamentals do not support a continued rally, and much of the large rally in recent years has been driven by unsustainable actions which could actually be longer term bearish. The similarities with the price action leading into the 1999 top is striking and suggest new highs will not be held. Long term investors should wait for a much bigger dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.