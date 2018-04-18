BP: Hold Or Fold?

Is it time to take profits or stick around for continued growth?

Introduction

BP, (BP) has rallied back after the early Feb. sell-off when, as we all know, the world ended with the Fed's decision to hike interest rates. BP is my largest holding. I love this company. I worked with them directly in their Houston office for six years, helping them on Deepwater projects in the GoM. I still have a bunch of friends in that office.

That said, love is love, and...money is m-o-n-e-y! They have to earn my confidence in them every day, and continuously reassure me that my money is safe and that those nice dividends are going to keep rolling in.

With that in mind, I thought that a quick review of our thesis for this company's presence in the DDR's Oilfield All-Star portfolio would be in order. We've just received a nice dividend, which we chose to take as more shares as opposed to greenbacks. Our thinking is that with the rise in oil and other commodities that is underway, the shares will bring more long term value than money today. Always a tough decision!

Now as the stock approaches recent resistance in the low $42's, there is a decision to be made. Do we think that a trip back to lower levels in the high 39's. Or, does it forge on through to new heights? I'll be honest, we've round-tripped a couple of times in the two years we've been in this stock, and it's getting a little boring. We've made and lost about $25K on paper during these cycles, and are currently up about 33% from our entry point. Time to take profits? Let's see.

First let's recap the DDR's overall energy thesis.

It should be noted that I review this often to see if all parts still apply.

A quick note on Capex

I've been pounding the table about under-investment in this sector for years. I have mentioned it past articles countless times. Now it's happening.

Rigzone, a site dedicated to oil and gas reporting, carried this headline on a note from research analyst firm BMI, "Capex Among World's Largest O&G Firms To Rise To Just Under $500B In 2018"

This is a double digit increase from projections made just a few months ago. Those of you who follow the Daily Drilling Report closely are fully aware of my sentiments towards this occurring. Here are some links to past articles where I have resoundingly made this point.

"Capex Will Return To The OffShore Deepwater segment..."

"Deepwater Oil Slowly Staging A Comeback..."

While this article doesn't single out offshore capex specifically, it's the one thing that's been lacking. No other segment will account for an 11.3 % upward revision in one year.

Ok, back to BP.

So let's have a look at BP

Below we have a 4-month chart on this stock. After the steep pullback in February it has recently crossed above a 50-day MA. This a bullish signal that this pattern may continue. This sounds good, but let's see what the company is telling about its prospects.

Source, Fidelity

Why invest in BP?

Free Cash Flow

BP is emerging from the long (albeit self-induced) nightmare caused by the Macondo tragedy. After over $62 billion in payouts resulting from its liability, the bulk of the financial pain is behind it. This is going to free up a lot cash for investors who like the nice dividends BP pays quarterly. For years now the company has had to borrow to cover the dividend. Those days will be coming to a close in the next few years, making the safety of the dividend less of a concern. The graphic below shows where BP feels this metric will be by 2021.

Source

Free cash is the life blood of dividends. BP is telling us that based on some fairly modest assumptions, they expect to double free cash flow by 2021. We take comfort in that, as for the past few years they've had to borrow to cover the div (the commitment to which we have appreciated). We might also expect an increase in the div sometime in the near future. BP shareholders have gotten used to a 6% on invested capital in recent years. I look for BP to try to maintain that yield going forward. A reasonable expectation for a div increase is on the table. This might also be accomplished through the stock buyback program now underway. Either way our value in ownership increases. The Daily Drilling Report considers this box "ticked."

Now how will BP do this?

Upstream

Source

Key things we like here.

Continuously building new production growth into the model. More oil at higher prices mean...more money for everyone!

I like the heck out of BP's collaboration with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). They have picked up new exploration licenses in the Santos basin, and signed a letter of intent to jointly identify new business opportunities. Here is one reason why. "BP has big plans for Mexico..." If BP plans to do similar things in Brazil, this could be tremendously accretive to earnings. Brazil is an under-served market on the retail side, I know, I lived there . Nothing but good things will come from this collaboration in my view.

. Nothing but good things will come from this collaboration in my view. Next I like BP's involvement in West Africa. If you read my recent article on Brazil's recent Round 15 Auction..."The Return Of Deepwater Drilling..." you know that some of the same sub-surface features that persist offshore sub-salt play in Brazil, are present in West Africa. Recently they have picked Deepwater exploration acreage in Cote d'Ivoire, Sao Tome, and Principe. These could deliver massive home-runs in the next few years.

Here are some specifics

Source

This is a massive portfolio that few companies could bring to market efficiently. One of things BP is done is figure out how to operate in a low-price commodities environment. As you can see from the first graphic paste above, BP has rebuilt itself to deliver projects with an oil price break even in the $35-40.00 bbl range. It is a mix of geographically diverse Deepwater, shallow-water, and onshore resources. These will all make money and the geographic distribution insulates the company from upheavals a particular part of the world, to an extent. Every company is subject to the exogenous events that overtake the world's attention from time to time.

Worth mentioning about the project mix above is its emphasis on natural gas production. Gas is a core objective for the new BP going forward. It's part of their low carbon strategy to compete with other Super-Majors and NOC's as the world looks for cleaner fuels to provide electricity.

Source

Information that's come out since the earnings call.

The strategic alliance with Petrobras is huge as BP has established a significant acreage position in Brazil as of the last couple of offshore auctions. Petrobras knows their offshore environment like no one else. Having a close relationship with them will be an advantage for BP going forward.

BP is staying active in the North Sea. An announcement came last week that it would develop two new fields in this sector. This will add 30K BOPD by 2020.

FID approved on second phase of Oman's Khazzan gas field. This will add 15K BOPED, and 500 MMCFD of gas by 2020.

Downstream

BP is a vertically integrated behemoth. Refining and marketing contribute to the bottom line, and sometimes take up some slack when upstream falters.

Source

BP is delivery in the downstream segment as well. One of things I like is their aggressive entry into new markets outside the U.K. and the U.S.

This announcement caught my eye recently. "BP has big plans for Mexican fuel market"

From having lived abroad in a number of countries, I can tell you there is a big gap to fill. People come and visit the U.S. and the U.K. and, when they go home they long for the bright, clean fuel and convenience stores they found in these places. I think BP will be rewarded for taking this initiative in increased fuel and lubricants sales. Not to mention all the stuff that gets sold at much higher margins inside the store.

Source

The growth curve in the graph above is enviable. BP stations are well lit, clean, and spacious places that provide a welcome respite from the road. This will be a resounding success in traditionally under-served markets.

A lot has been said about BP's ability to shave costs out of upstream activities, like drilling and production. The company has tighten up in the downstream arena as well. In the recent conference call the comment was made about refining margins improvement under adverse conditions,

"We have further reduced the BP refining market margin to deliver 15% returns from $12 per barrel in 2016 to $11.50 per barrel in 2017. This was achieved despite the impact of narrower North American heavy crude oil differentials. This means we are able to sustainably deliver strong returns, even at industry refining margins below the historic range."

This is telling us they could deliver 15% margins if crude was to collapse to one fifth its present price.

Alternative energy

Legacy oil companies have a challenge. Consumer sentiment, driven by globalist views that hydrocarbons should play a diminishing role in the energy matrix, has shifted adversely in recent years.

To the extent that some companies are being hit with activist lawsuits to reclaim from them the climate change costs borne by low-lying areas. I am not debating the propriety of these actions in this article. They are what they are and must be dealt with.

So an alternative energy business provides some cover for social engineering lawsuits as regards showing a proactive stance on the Paris accords, and Co2 management.

Combine that with the fact that it's just good business to be exploring how these alternate fuels can impact the energy matrix in the years ahead. BP lists its three main focus points in the graphic below.

Source: BP

Source: BP

You can see in the graphic above BP is leaving no stone un-turned in their renewables, and alternative energy portfolio.

They have made investments in companies that provide speedy recharging stations for EMVs. Reformulated fuels to include more bio-fuels, lowered the company's internal carbon footprint and made a big push into solar through Lightsource.

I view this as not only being proactive, but necessary. I am the original oil bull. I know that hydrocarbons will power our civilization for many decades to come. That said, the time to plan for the future is well before it arrives. I like BP's approach to alternative energy.

Summary and your takeaway

The Daily Drilling Report is satisfied that our money is solidly invested in BP at this stage of the oilfield recovery. Our positioned will be maintained, and the expected dividend reinvested in company stock. Four core tenets underpin our thesis on BP.

Free cash to pay and possibly increase the already nice $2.40/sh dividend.

A plethora of projects to ramp production to add another 800K BPOED by 2020.

Refining and marketing delivering at low crude prices, and marketing bringing high spec service stations to under-served markets.

Alternative energy initiatives in place to show a proactive stance on climate change concerns. Fundamental research and development for new fuel combinations.

Ahead lie earnings. We expect big things. We are satisfied that BP continues to earn its spot in our Oilfield All-Stars Portfolio. We intend to maintain our position, and would add on dips below $38.00/share.

