Solvay: Time To Turn Around & Shine

Our Thesis

We believe that Solvay is a good addition to our portfolio based on its current divestment of the polyamide business, a combination of long term trends - such as material substitution/cars electification or chemical innovations - and diversified end markets. The company has two business divisions which are seen as growth drivers and one seen as a cash-cow. Solvay has successfully restructured its business and we believe that a turnaround story is just around the corner.

Overview

Solvay (EBR: SOLB / OTCPK: SVYSF), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is an industrial chemicals company founded in 1863. In 2017, Solvay generated over €10bn in sales, €2.2bn in adjusted EBITDA and had 27,000 employees globally. The company’s portfolio consists of Advanced Formulations (29% of 2017 sales), Advanced Materials (43% of 2017 sales), and Performance Chemicals (27% of 2017 sales), it has leadership positions in high performance polymers, silica, surfactants, soda ash, and hydrogen peroxides. Solvay’s products are used in a range of markets and applications such as nutrition, consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics, energy, building and construction. The primary listing is on the NYSE Euronext in Brussels. Since January 2012, the new Solvay is also listed on the NYSE Euronext in Paris and joined the CAC 40 index in September 2012. Solvay has also a level-1 ADR program in the US.

Restructuring will provide gains in the immediate future

In 2015, the acquisition of Cytec – for an EV of US$6.4 billion funded in equity and debt - enabled Solvay to strengthen and expand the footprint of its Advanced Materials division focused on light weighting trend, by gaining leading positions in the fast-growing markets of composite materials and carbon fibre. In our view, this business is well positioned to benefit from steady demand growth from the commercial aircraft sector as well as the increasing adoption of carbon fibre in the automotive sector, as manufacturers strive to reduce weight (substituting steel and aluminium) and meet regulatory CO2 emission requirements.

We appreciate the continuous efforts at transformation despite an expensive portfolio action. The process has been successful as the company has achieved its stated goals of lower cyclicality in the portfolio and, increased exposure to high growth products and markets. In this restructuring exercise we feel that the main challenge for Solvay is currently to deleverage its balance sheet through the disposal of non-core assets such as the polyamide business.

The company’s reshaping process is virtually complete. The current portfolio of Solvay’s businesses consists of two growth engines, represented by the divisions Advanced Materials and Advanced Formulations – one cash cow – the Performance Chemicals division. The transformation process has been successful. More than 50% of its revenues are exposed to GDP+ growth markets coupled with a balanced geographical exposure. Its portfolio of business is also well diversified but it causes greater complexity since the 10 sub-divisions have quite different business drivers and earnings profile.

Growth Drivers Kicking in the Growth Engines

The Advanced Materials business is composed of four business units providing lightweight, innovative and energy efficient materials. Solvay is the market leader in four technology platforms: aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, fluoropolymers, and high performance compounds. The trend of metal-to-plastic substitution – or lightweighting - is the main driver of growth and Solvay targeted >10% CAGR for both revenues and EBITDA of the business in 2015 thanks to an addressable market growth of 8% per annum. Healthcare is another source of growth as Solvay offers the industry’s broadest selection of high-performance thermoplastics for implantable and non-implantable medical devices. The transition to lighter materials has already taken place in the aerospace industry whereas other industries are lagging behind. Solvay’s composite business was formed post its acquisition of Cytec and today it represents the carbon fiber and composite materials business mainly for the aerospace industry. Composite Materials sales have increased as new platforms, notably the F-35 fighter programme, ramped up, but also, too, single-aisle platforms and the Safran’s LEAP engine. There is also exceptional, but less certain, growth potential in the automotive, alternative energy and construction market segments. In our view, in these sectors the large scale use of carbon fibre and carbon composites depends heavily on the industry’s ability to reduce the prices of these materials and to improve the manufacturing and recycling of the parts.

The Advanced Formulations division is composed of three business units providing surface chemistry and fluid behaviours. Novecare is the most important business unit with products that affect the behavior of fluids through cleansing, softening, moisturizing, hydrating, gelling, texturizing, penetrating or dispersing properties. Oil & gas and agrochemicals are the largest market for the business unit. The rig count in North America has steadily increased in the past few years. The CAGR from 2015 to date stands at a 13.0%. We therefore base a mid-digit single CAGR growth rate for the business unit based on this end market alone.

Year North America Rig Count 2015 698 2016 658 2017 929 2018 1,008

We understand that Solvay is more exposed to stimulation activity than production or drilling phases. Solvay is the global leader in specialty mining reagents, phosphine-based chemistry for agro, pharma and electronics industries and solutions for stabilization of polymers.

4Q17 was a miss but there is support to grow the stock further

We note that Solvay provides a consensus estimate (Vara estimates) based off a collection of analysts which cover the company. 4Q EBITDA grew 3% yoy to €494m. On the face of it, this was a 2% beat vs Vara consensus. of €485m. However, it included a €12m one-time indemnity (for loss of production assets in China) in Advanced Formulations. Excluding this, EBITDA was a small miss. As in 3Q17, Solvay’s growth engines (Advanced Materials and Advanced Formulations) disappointed, notably Advanced Materials, seen as its highest quality business, which barely grew EBITDA in 2H17. Solvay’s 4Q adj. EPS of €1.40 also just missed consensus (€1.37). Against that, 4Q17 FCF was €388m (continuing operations €336m), helped by a 4Q seasonal working capital inflow of €294m and FY FCF €871m was well ahead of the €800m-plus target while continuing FCF was €782m.

For 2018, SOLB is guiding to 5-7% underlying EBITDA growth but inevitably warned on FX. Management expects underlying 2018 EBITDA for Advanced Materials to grow in the ‘double digits’, and Advanced Formulations to grow in the ‘high single digits’ (implying >10% underlying EBITDA growth in the growth engines). However, it forecasts a €50m hit in Performance Chemicals EBITDA implying down by c.7% yoy, due to the squeeze in soda ash resulting from higher energy costs in soda ash and the impact from the Turkish trona ramp-up.

The story though is that Solvay has transformed itself from what was effectively a value-destructive chemicals conglomerate into a company with one of the most attractive industrial specialty mixes. The transformation has seen a successful disposal programme which raised over €4.5bn gross (including the €1.6bn sale of Polyamide to BASF expected to close in 3Q18). In the Advanced Materials business, we see the Specialty Polymers division resuming its strong growth story with high-single-digit volume growth and healthy EBITDA margins and we see Silica recovering, just as it has in the past, as new capacity is absorbed and Solvay leverages its leadership, notably in high-dispersibility silica (HDS). Similarly in Solvay’s other growth engine segment Advanced Formulations, we also see growing earnings momentum, with Novecare’s oil and gas business continuing to recover. We also see recovering demand in mining, noting that in Technology Solutions in 4Q17, activity in copper and alumina (where Solvay leads the market) was at the highest level since 2015, with phosphorous and phosphine chemicals remaining robust.

Cost cutting measures indicative of a favourable 1Q 2018

The company recently announced cost cutting measures at the end of March 2018. The headline numbers are net redundancies of 600 employees (c.2.4% of YE 2017 total headcount), with the relocation of a further 500 R&D staff from Aubervilliers and Paris to Lyon and Brussels. In 2016, total employees were 27,000 (24,500 at end 2017 adjusting for scope changes), with personnel costs totalling €2,432m (within which salary costs were €1,674m). This implies personnel costs per head of c.€90,000, with wages per head specifically of ~€60,000. A simple per head scenario would suggest savings from headcount will be ~€36-54m. It remains to be seen if the announcement will be part of a larger cost cutting programme to be communicated with the 1Q 2018 results.

Conclusion

We expect Solvay to be the turnaround story in 2018 as it streamlines its portfolio and the growth drivers in its growth engines kick-in. While there are some concerns regarding soda-ash, we expect them to be offset by the growth engines. The 1Q18 results are not yet out but we expect them to beat market consensus due to turnarounds on some of the growth drivers highlighted in our analysis above. For FY17, the company reported an underlying basic EPS of €8.19.

Based on the FY1 P/E estimates (both mean and median), we expect the stock to trade in the €130-€140 range in the next twelve months, an upside of 18% from the current share price.

Risk Factors

We believe the key risks that could prevent our target price being achieved include the following: 1) a material variation in the EUR/USD rate vs. the current spot rate, 2) lower/higher-than-expected composite materials demand from the aerospace market and 3) lower savings from any new cost savings program announced by the company.

