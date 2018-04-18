RSX: Time For Russia

Last Monday, the Russian stock market experienced its sharpest drop since 2014. The main index of the country fell by 8% in one day, and the USD/RUB rate reached 65 rubles, which is a record decline in the Russian ruble since the end of 2016. Now that the volatility has slightly decreased, we can start thinking about buying RSX or ERUS indexes.

What happened in Russia?

The whole story began on April 6, when the US imposed new sanctions on Russian billionaires, including Oleg Deripaska, the owner of Rusal (OTC:RUALF) and En+. And already on Monday Rusal fell more than 40% and pulled the entire Russian stock market. The fall continued throughout the previous week and as a result, the RSX index covering the largest Russian companies decreased by 10%.

RSX

In general, the Russian market is covered by two indexes: ERUS and RSX. The differences between them are small and they move completely synchronously, so there is no particular difference through which index to invest in the broader market of Russia. As for the RSX index, as I said, it includes the largest Russian companies: Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY), Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), NorNickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Novatek, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), MBT (MBT).

The reasons why now is a great opportunity to buy Russian companies

Now about why I stay bullish on the RSX index and a lot of Russian companies. First, the correction that has happened looks unfounded and is primarily caused by a strong panic among investors due to strained relations with the United States. At the same time, President Trump on Twitter wrote about the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the Ministry of Finance, in turn, introduced a ban on the abolition of investments in Russian debt, which everyone was so afraid of.

In the short term, the growth of Russian indices can support high oil (BNO) prices, because the main components of these indices are oil companies. And given the strengthening of the dollar, ruble prices for oil reached their historic highs.

In the long term, the growth of the RSX should be facilitated by the growth of the Russian economy and strong cheapness in all possible multipliers. Multipliers of the Russian market are still at an extremely low level: P/E - 7.5.

The growth of the Russian economy began in 2017 and for the year, Russia's GDP grew by almost 2%. The same growth rate IMF predicts in 2018, which, combined with a falling interest rate can provide strong support to Russian companies. At the same time, the president of the country - Vladimir Putin's plans for economic growth of the country is much more ambitious. In its program until 2024, Putin set the target to increase real GDP by 1.5 times, which corresponds to a growth rate of about 6% per year. So far, of course, such growth rates seem unrealistic, but Putin kept his previous promise of economic growth in 2002.

I would also like to note that Russia has one of the lowest debt to GDP ratio, which, given low inflation and low interest rates, can provide additional support to the country.

Therefore, I believe that the sale of assets gives a good opportunity to buy Russian companies or the RSX index at a big discount. At the same time, for the past two days, the ruble has begun to strengthen along with the growth of the RSX index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.