A Real Dividend Growth Machine: Q1 2018 Portfolio Review

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to review my investing progress in the first quarter of 2018, which marks the start of my seventh full year as a dividend growth investor. I follow a value-oriented dividend growth investing strategy that involves buying attractively valued stocks of companies that consistently pay and grow their dividends. I have two long-term goals:

Build a sustainable and rising dividend income stream that beats inflation. Preserve and grow my capital by attaining a satisfactory total return on my investments.

In this article, I will provide an update on my progress toward achieving these goals since my last review. As always, I will be presenting real results from a real portfolio involving real money.

Input To The Machine

New capital represents the input to my dividend growth machine and allows me to buy stocks. The figure below shows quarterly contributions of new capital to my investment accounts since 2012:

I contributed $13,500 in new capital during Q1, of which $5,500 went into my Roth IRA. As noted in my recent annual review, my goal for 2018 is to contribute the same total amount ($25,000) as I did in 2017, so I am well on my way toward achieving that goal. However, as usual, my contributions will taper off substantially in Q2 and Q3, then likely rebound in Q4.

Parts Of The Machine

Dividend growth stocks represent the parts of my dividend growth machine. The table below shows the composition of my portfolio at the start and the end of Q1 2018, with changes highlighted.

A breakdown of all transactions is provided in the following table:

Here is an overview of the transactions that occurred in Q1:

The broad sell-off among REITs early in the year, primarily driven by rising interest rates, created some good buying opportunities for my Roth IRA. I made a modest-sized increase to my position in Ventas (VTR), a well-run healthcare REIT that has been in my portfolio since December 2013.

I also diversified my REIT exposure by starting a position in National Retail Properties (NNN), a retail REIT that I think complements my position in Realty Income (O). NNN has a diversified tenant base (in terms of geography and business type) and a track record of good operating results. It has a strong balance sheet with little floating rate debt and a conservative dividend payout ratio (based on funds from operations). It is a Dividend Champion with 28 consecutive years of dividend increases. After my initial purchase, I made a couple of add-on buys, and I am satisfied with the current size of my position.

The last purchase I made for my Roth IRA with new capital was the telecommunications giant AT&T (T), which has been a longtime constituent of my portfolio. Regardless of what happens with the pending Time Warner (TWX) deal, I think T is a reasonably good value at around the current stock price, so it is a candidate for selective dividend reinvestment.

In each month of the first quarter, I added to my position in railroad operator Canadian National Railway (CNI). The last time I purchased shares of CNI was in January 2012, when I started my position, and I had been waiting for a good opportunity to buy more shares. The company is a leader in the railroad industry, with a wide moat, great geographical coverage, and consistently strong operating results. CNI continues to grow its earnings and free cash flow, enabling reliable dividend growth (recent increases have been around 10% in Canadian dollars).

I initiated and then added to a position in Hasbro (HAS), the maker of toys and games that include well-known brands such as G.I. Joe, Nerf, Playskool, and Transformers. The company performs fairly well in a competitive industry, especially when compared with rival Mattel (MAT). The recent decline in its stock price, linked to the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy situation, has resulted in a favorable valuation for this Dividend Contender. I will continue to consider it as a candidate for new capital in my portfolio.

In February, I made a small increase to my position in biotech company Amgen (AMGN), which I like for its stable cash generation and dividend growth. The stock still trades at what I consider to be an attractive valuation.

I made a small increase to my position in oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) back in March when it hit a new 52-week low. I viewed it as a decent opportunity to lower my cost basis for a long-term holding. Operating results have not been great lately, but the recent stability and slight uptrend in oil prices ought to help the company in the near term.

In summary, I made 12 purchases and zero sales during Q1, keeping with my desire to have low portfolio turnover. Transaction fees averaged just 0.06% of my total costs, thanks to commission-free transactions in January and March.

Besides adding or removing parts from my machine, I want to make sure all the parts are running smoothly. I monitor the operating results of my companies and stay on the lookout for dividend increases (or decreases). Thus far in 2018, there have been dividend increases for 24 of the 42 stocks in my portfolio. The mean and median increases have been 12.7% and 10.1%, respectively. Those statistics are higher than usual because of some very generous dividend increases this year from companies like AbbVie (ABBV), Ross Stores (ROST), and T. Rowe Price (TROW).

I do not expect dividend increases from all the companies in my portfolio this year. CVS Health (CVS) and General Mills (GIS) have alluded to keeping their dividends frozen while they reduce debt associated with pending acquisitions. This seems to be a prudent move by each company's management and I intend to continue holding both stocks.

Output Of The Machine

Dividends and capital gains represent the output of my dividend growth machine, all of which is selectively reinvested when sufficient funds are available. As mentioned earlier, my primary long-term goal is to build a sustainable and rising dividend income stream. The figure below shows the dividends I have received.

I received $2,072 in dividends in Q1 2018, a 23.4% increase over the $1,680 that I received in Q1 2017. The increase reflects a combination of organic dividend growth, selective dividend reinvestment, and new capital investment. At the end of Q1 2018, my forward 12-month dividend total was $9,242.

My secondary long-term goal is to achieve a satisfactory total return on my investments. The figure below shows end-of-month portfolio values and the cumulative amount of new capital added since the start of 2012.

My portfolio finished Q1 at $352,394, which is higher than its value at the start of 2018, but only as a result of new capital investment and dividends offsetting unrealized capital losses. Adjusting for the new capital, my portfolio lost about 3% of its value in Q1. Given my long-term focus, I do not get hung up on quarterly declines in portfolio value or participate in what Seth Klarman has called the "short-term relative performance derby." Consequently, a single quarter has no impact on my investing strategy.

For completeness, I will also summarize the investments outside of my dividend growth machine. I participate in retirement plans with my employer, for which I have allocated 100% of all contributions to the Vanguard Institutional Index Fund (VINIX), which tracks the S&P 500 index and has an expense ratio of 0.04%. The combined value of the plans was $76,548 at the end of Q1. I also have a Health Savings Account to which I contribute each year and it ended the quarter with a value of $14,705.

Outlook For Q2 2018

New capital contributions will be modest in Q2 solely because I am paid on an academic-year basis, so I have to set aside money to cover expenses during the summer. Consequently, there will be fewer purchases in Q2 than in Q1. No sales are planned and I will not be raising cash in response to market volatility. Mr. Market's antics do not bother me. When dips or corrections happen, I will simply invest whatever cash I have available, targeting attractively valued dividend growth stocks. (I typically announce purchases on the day they occur using Seeking Alpha's StockTalks feature, so you do not have to wait until my next review.) If I do not have sufficient cash for a purchase, then I will just sit back and watch the action. Patience seems to come more easily with each successive year of being a dividend growth investor. Good luck with your investing and thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN PORTFOLIO TABLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.