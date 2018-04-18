Out In The Wild Blue Yonder

I have chosen this morning to take a different and much broader tack. I have recently had conversations with some very large, and extremely influential, money managers and they all sent pretty much the same message, "There is no value." Whether the discussion centered on bonds or stocks or Real Estate or any other asset class that might enter the conversation the feedback, from some of the brighter people on Wall Street was always the same, "No value."

It is certainly true that Goldilocks, and her 2017 "Parade of Favors," has disappeared. Volatility is back, the "Fear Factor" has returned, in force, and indecision is now a major part of our investment choices. We seem to be caught somewhere between the "rock and the hard place" as we all struggle to make good choices about what to do with the money.

Off we go into the wild sky yonder,

Keep the wings level and true!

If you'd live to be a grey-haired wonder,

Keep your nose out of the blue! - Captain Robert Crawford, 1939

One area where I think there is some value is in the energy sector. Bonds or stocks or MLP ETFs or Closed-End Funds, there are some companies that make some sense if you do your homework. The recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) tax ruling may not even be applied until 2020, the agency said, and there are any number of ways, from converting the contracts, to changing the corporate structure, that can get around the ruling, in any event, if it is even ever applied. In the meantime, the markets had a knee jerk reaction that was far too severe, in my estimation, and hence, the opportunity was created.

Reality is beginning to return as some spreads have tightened, in recent days, but opportunity still exists, and I point out the existence of "value," especially if yield is more the consideration than appreciation. Many of these companies are pipeline companies, think of them as toll roads charging for the delivery of natural gas or oil, and with the continuing growth of America's shale oil fields, there will be more product to deliver which means generally increasing revenues for many of these pipeline delivery companies.

I am paying close attention to the monthly cash flows here, as an indication of future earnings. Bond spreads, in some names, are +150 to the mid +200's and it is my opinion that opportunity exists now and can be profitably exploited. Consequently, I am bringing this sector to your attention for due consideration.

Europe was also a topic of conversation in the recent conference calls in which I participated. The French-German love affair, which has been wooing the European Union, seems to be on the wane. Ms. Merkel is having issues at home and Mr. Macron has a decidedly different vision than his German counterpart. I would not underestimate this fissure. Italy, in my view, is likely to be the starting gun of some very thorny issues, in the upcoming days.

Some point to the Five Star Movement, on the left, or the League coalition, on the right, but I point straight down the center and proclaim, "Nationalism." Left or right is not the issue, in my estimation. The operative point is that both groups are "Italy first," which will be a very difficult pill for the European Union to swallow. If the fireworks are lit, which I think is forthcoming, then watch out for the "sound and the fury."

One ramification then becomes what the European Central Bank (ECB) will do. They have indicated that they will end their Quantitative Easing program in September, but I am not so sure. If they do end it then I think European bonds will be the "Big Short" but whether they will actually end it is highly dependent on what will happen with Italy, in my estimation. It is all a guessing game at this point but, with European yields where there are in sovereign and corporate debt, I see virtually no upside and a lot of downside potential.

Sure, you can make some flips, such as with the recent Spanish ratings upgrades, but I am not a fan of European investing, for the longer term, at this point. Also, after the EU and the ECB allowed local law and the "mis-selling" of local bonds to be permitted, in both Spain and Italy, I find no reason to be exposed to those markets. The "Rule of Law," has been transformed into the "Rule of Local Appeasement" and that is hardly a good choice for investors.

The one other subject, on everyone's mind, were the so-called "Trade Wars." There will not be any, in my opinion. Yes, a tariff here and some tariffs there, but some kind of actual all-out battle is in no one's interest and so I don't think any war will take place. Sure, lots of fluffs and bluffs and nationalist speeches in America and China but that is about all that I think is going to happen. When no one gains, and everyone loses, then what is the point in the engagement? Right, none, so it won't take place.

The longer-term view is an actual "Game of Thrones." The United States has been the dominant world power since World War II and China is stepping up to make a challenge. For many years both Europe and America have let China buy this and that and make technological advances by demanding the code of foreign companies doing business in China and that is in the process of ending.

An irritation became an affront and the political leaders in both Europe and the United States finally woke up to the reality. The struggle for power won't end but now everyone has gotten the joke, in my opinion. There will be plenty of pushing and shoving to come but that is just the normal way of things as nations vie for power and leadership.

Just keep your expectations in-line with reality. The sky will not be falling and the "Chicken Littles," that will call for it, will all be proved to be incorrect. Wikipedia states that this tale goes back some twenty-five centuries and that it is folklore, in most of the world. Yet, all these years later, we are all still here, and I suspect that we will remain here, in the days ahead. History is a decent teacher, and I am betting on what we have learned.