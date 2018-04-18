AGT Food And Ingredients Still Crawling Through The Doldrums

The cyclical pulse market should come around again, but calling a bottom is tricky and the next few quarters will likely be challenging.

The packaged food and ingredient businesses are producing much higher margins, but the mix is still less than ideal and management seems to be considering a more direct approach.

One of the key challenges in analyzing cyclical companies is the difficulty of modeling those cyclical peaks and valleys, particularly as companies like AGT Food and Ingredients (OTCPK:AGXXF) (AGT.TO) have a tendency to overshoot in both directions. I said in my last piece that I was holding off on buying into what looked like an undervalued pulse processor in lieu of waiting for some signs of stability in the business. It’s a quarter later and I’m still waiting.

I do expect that lower pulse production in Canada and a reversal of recent exceptional harvests in India will eventually snap the cycle back in the other direction, but timing these reversals is mostly down to guesswork and asking questions like “well, how much worse can it really get?” can be an invitation to trouble. All the same, I like AGT’s ongoing focus on value-added operations and I do believe the cycle will eventually reverse, allowing AGT to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth and low single-digit FCFs. Buying here in the teens will likely work out okay, but investors considering these shares have to have an above-average risk and volatility tolerance.

The Ugliness Continues

We’re about a month removed from AGT’s fourth quarter results, but it’s worth a quick look back.

The company continued to see ongoing erosion across its business, with its processing and bulk handling businesses seeing large (30%-plus) year-over-year revenue contraction on large volume declines. Pricing was also weak, with high single-digit declines in both businesses. These are very much volume-driven businesses, and those volume pressures hit gross margins, with the processing business seeing a nearly two-point decline and the bulk handling business seeing a greater than seven-point decline that pushed it into the red.

AGT’s value-added packaged food and ingredient business did better, but not exactly “well”. Revenue was down 11% as an 8% volume improvement was offset by high teens price erosion due in part to mix. Gross margin fell half a point, but at over 17% this is far and away the most profitable business. While EBITDA fell 20%, the roughly 10% EBITDA margin for the food and ingredient business is likewise far better than any other segment and the company as a whole.

The Pulse Of The Pulses

I expect the ugliness in AGT’s business to last for a little while longer. India, the largest importer of pulses in the world (and normally the buyer of around one-third of Canada’s annual crop) has had two good harvest years, leading to high inventory levels and emboldening the government to impose harsh tariffs on imports. That has hammered exports from Canada, with fourth quarter exports down 60% and first quarter 2018 exports down about a third so far. This is how it goes with the business and while AGT can send Canadian-grown pulses elsewhere, India is basically the trendsetter for the market.

Odds are this won’t last. It would be shocking if Canadian farmers (not to mention farmers in other pulse-exporting countries like Australia and the U.S.) didn’t cut back on plantings in 2018 and switch to other crops like canola (where prices appear to be in a multiyear upswing). It is also reasonable to assume that India’s run of strong harvests will reverse at some point – with only 15% of the crop grown on irrigated land, a lot of the harvest is subject to the vagaries of weather.

More Value-Added Sales A Good Idea On Balance

AGT’s packaged food and ingredient business has had mixed performance overall. While the business is certainly delivering on its promise of higher margins, the company hasn’t seen the hoped-for traction with customers in the packaged food industry. Thus far, the bulk of AGT’s ingredients sales continue to be to the pet food industry, which offers better margins than the processing and bulk handling operations, but still not the sort of margins or growth that analysts hoped for when management first start converting capacity over to these fractionation and de-flavoring lines.

Management now seems to be entertaining the idea of developing its own pulse-based food manufacturing capacity. At first blush that seems like a risky venture into an area where they really have no traction, but I would note that the company has been operating a pasta-making business based in Turkey for quite some time, and that business has done reasonably well for the company. Given the virtues of pulse-based food products (higher protein, gluten-free, etc.), this could be a worthwhile gamble for the company – particularly given that the company’s relationship with Ingredion (INGR), which sells Homecraft pulse flours and Vitessence pulse proteins made with AGT’s processed ingredients, hasn’t yet driven the hoped-for growth.

The Opportunity

I expect 2018 to be a better year for AGT, but there is still a very real risk that the issues that hit the processing and bulk handling so hard in 2017 will drag on longer than expected, leading to another year of miss-and-lower earnings cycles. While lower input prices should boost margins for the packaged food and ingredient business in 2018, that alone won’t be enough if the other segments can’t find a bottom.

I do still expect mid-single-digit revenue and FCF growth from AGT on a long-term basis, but this will always be a cyclical business with low EBITDA, operating, and FCF margins (outside of the occasional cyclical boom year). Growing the value-added businesses will help, but not enough to transform the company away from its reliance on the processing business over the next three to five years. I do believe the shares are priced for double-digit appreciation from here, but as I said before, cyclical companies can bump along the bottom (and/or carve out lower lows) for a while before the recovery comes.

Investors should also note that the company has implemented a buyback plan that could see up to 1.6 million shares bought back over the next year. The company has also modified its agreements with Fairfax Financial such that it (Fairfax) could buy AGT shares in the open market if it wanted to (Fairfax owns warrants that would allow it to buy close to 20% of AGT). Last and not least, investors should note the liquidity of the ADRs and at least consider buying the Toronto-listed shares instead.

The Bottom Line

I’ve been waiting for AGT to bottom out and perhaps that’s now occurring. It will take a while for the business to recover, though, and there remains a real risk that expectations aren’t fully washed out yet. With the shares trading above my bear-case valuation, but still offering worthwhile upside to my base-case valuation, I think this is a risky stock, but one that offers worthwhile upside on an eventual turn in the cyclical pulse market and an ongoing expansion of the value-added businesses.

