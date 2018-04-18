A Modest Proposal For Fiduciary Reform: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

SEC Commissioners meet today to propose new rules that would guide the provision of investment advice. Let us hope the commissioners act wisely.

Whether, when and how to adopt some sort of fiduciary rule is a prosaic and protean saga that recurs and endures as administrations change, court cases are heard and challenged, and scandals gain publicity and repel would be advisory clients. Today’s meeting will not settle matters, but up for consideration are the following ideas, as noted on the SEC’s website:

"whether to propose new and amended rules and forms to require registered investment advisers and registered broker-dealers to provide a brief relationship summary to retail investors.

"whether to propose a rule to establish a standard of conduct for broker-dealers and natural persons who are associated persons of a broker-dealer when making a recommendation of any securities transaction or investment strategy involving securities to a retail customer.

"whether to propose a Commission interpretation of the standard of conduct for investment advisers."

I appreciate the good intentions of these proposals, but count me a skeptic. The result will be thousands of pages of rules, which financial firms and their lawyers will find a way to manipulate to their economic advantage, as they always do. This is not an indictment of the financial services industry per se. Every profit-making enterprise faces such conflicts – even halo-bearing physicians may receive gifts from pharmaceutical companies and the like. One way or another, the standard practice is to bury all legally required disclosures within the reams of paper a new client or patient signs once they have reached the point of exhaustion and just want to get out of the office (or in to receive treatment).

But at least doctors all must receive rather substantial training before licensure, which is not the case in the financial services industry. In an interview I did in February with Michael Kitces, a popular blogger serving financial professionals, the “advisor’s advisor” noted that a three-hour regulatory exam is all that is required to qualify as an advisor. Another advisor once told me that the test included the following multiple-choice question:

It’s okay to a) steal; b) comingle personal funds with client funds; or c) ask a branch manager what to do.”

Veteran readers know that I am not anti-financial advice. To the contrary, I see great value in maintaining a relationship with a knowledgeable and honest advisor. Advisors who fall into that category are embarrassed by colleagues who sully their profession. So to support the cause, I propose my own fiduciary reform, which I think could be more effective than the 1,023-page alternative discussed in recent years. Here it is:

My qualifications to offer financial advice include___________.” My income derives from the following sources, stated in percentage terms (e.g. client fees = X%):____________________” Following are the gifts I received in the past 12 months bearing any kind of connection to my work, an estimate of their value and identity of the giver: ____________” Signed by____ (Advisor’s Name) Signed by____ (Client’s Name)

I would propose that all this be displayed on a white piece of paper, with no added text, as opposed to an approach where reams of paper are presented and nobody pays attention to what he is signing. The client keeps a copy and the advisor files a copy with the SEC, and the document serves as prima facie evidence of fraud if any misrepresentation is ever found. The advantage of such a document is that both sides must pay attention to it and it pretty much answers all material questions about potential conflicts. If the advisor notes that an asset manager sent him and his family for an all-expenses-paid cooking workshop in Florence, Italy (alas, such things are not unknown), and the client is okay with it, then so be it. Most likely, though, public revulsion will dissuade advisors from accepting such junkets and the industry will professionalize. In contrast, trying to eliminate every possible conflict of interest at the outset will result in myriads of paper that no one reads or pays attention to.

Criticisms that DIY investors hurl at advisors, including in this forum, including challenges to their integrity, competence and necessity. My proposal addresses the first two items; as to the third, it is true we live in an age where various advisory services – be it trading, asset allocation or portfolio management – have been commoditized. But that’s not the point of investment advice, whose main benefit is the discipline and accountability that may otherwise be lacking without such a relationship. Cleaning up the profession through the light of disclosure is one way to revive an industry that doesn’t even know how many more customers it would have were it not for all its past shenanigans.

