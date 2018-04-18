Immediate-Term Bottom Confirmed

After several nail-biting weeks the major averages, led by the NASDAQ, have confirmed an immediate-term bottom based on several technical measures. The internal condition of the tech sector is improving daily and shows promise in the coming weeks. We’ll focus on this in today’s report.

As of Tuesday, the major averages have all closed at least two days higher above their 15-day moving averages. This signals that the market’s immediate overhead supply has been sufficiently absorbed to justify a rally - even if only a short-covering one - in the next several days. Additional internal improvement from here will only serve to further increase the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) prospects, particularly in the NYSE which could use some additional improvements. The NASDAQ, however, remains in much better shape based on several important measures of internal strength which we’ll discuss here.

Let’s first examine the NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) as the first exhibit of returning strength. NDX as you can see has enjoyed a lively rally this week and was 2.12% higher on Tuesday as the improving tech sector breadth which was first evident last week has increased sufficiently to significantly boost stock prices. While the incremental demand for equities on the NYSE has been slow to improve, as evidenced by the lingeringly high level of 52-week lows, NASDAQ stocks have been much stronger. For the last seven days there have been significantly fewer than 40 NASDAQ-listed stocks making new 52-week lows. Meanwhile the new high-new low differential for NASDAQ stocks has been positive since last Monday as informed investors initiate new long positions in oversold tech shares.

Source: BigCharts

It’s also worth noting that the new high/new low ratio for the NASDAQ has been at or above 3:1 lately, which is a sign of a healthy market. For instance, the NASDAQ high/low ratio for Tuesday was over 4:1. This is one of the most encouraging signs we could expect in light of the news-related choppiness the broad market has experienced only recently.

Another encouraging sign that happier times are returning for stock investors is visible in the following chart exhibit. Shown here is the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), which has long been one of my favorite leading indicators for the dominant interim direction of NYSE stocks. Broker/dealer stocks are extremely sensitive to the factors which have the most significant impact on the demand for equities, so a rising trend in the XBD typically bodes well for the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

Source: BigCharts

As can be seen here, XBD has closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average as of Apr. 17. As long as XBD doesn’t invalidate this signal by closing under the 288.33 level (the closing level of the Apr. 5 breakout) on Wednesday, traders can assume that an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom has been confirmed for broker/dealer stocks. This in turn would provide greater confidence that the broad market outlook is indeed improving as bulls consolidate their control of the immediate term.

Meanwhile there has been an important confirmation of returning strength for the stock market with intermediate-term (3-6 month) significance. I’m referring to the Fabian Formula signal which was discussed in this commentary several weeks ago. At the time the Fabian Formula hadn’t confirmed a market bottom according to its dictates. That has changed for the better as of Tuesday, Apr. 17, as we’ll now see.

One of the most important considerations for stocks after the market has experienced a “correction” is how well the three major Dow averages – the Industrials, Transports, and Utilities – sync up in the aftermath. This was the method used with great success by legendary fund trader Richard Fabian. He advocated buying stocks when the Dow Industrials close 2 percent above the lowest point of the market decline, and the Dow Transports are 4 percent above the lowest point of the decline, and the Dow Utilities are 8 percent above the lowest point of the decline.

With those rules in mind, let’s evaluate the current market and see how much progress Dow Jones stocks have made recently. It’s clear enough that the Dow Industrials have already closed 2 percent above the lowest point of its March decline. This was accomplished earlier this month when the Industrials closed at 24,500.

The next consideration is the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). The Transports closed near the 10,100 level last Monday, which was the correction low. The Transports have since risen just over 4 percent above this level, most recently closing at a multi-week high of 10,600. Thus, the DJTA has thus established its low from a Fabian Formula perspective.

The final element of our Fabian Formula analysis of the Dow Jones market averages is the Utilities. The Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) hit its lowest point during the market decline on Feb. 8 when it closed at 647.90. Since that time the Utilities have shown some progress, though not as much as the other two Dow averages. To confirm a Fabian Formula bottom, the DJUA must close at 699.73. This was accomplished on Apr. 17 when the Utilities closed at 700.24. Thus we now have a confirmed bottom signal in place for all three Dow Jones sectors. Based on the historical performance of this formula, the new Fabian bottom signal should produce a meaningful advance in all three averages with the Dow Industrials presumably leading the charge.

Source: BigCharts

In light of everything we’ve discussed here, investors should take advantage of continued broad market improvement to seek new buying opportunities in NASDAQ stocks which have shown relative price strength and solid fundamentals in recent weeks. It’s a little too soon to begin buying NYSE stocks with both hands, but based on the factors discussed in this report I expect we’ll soon have a confirmed buy signal for several NYSE-listed ETFs.

On a strategic note, I’ve purchased a conservative position in the ETFMC Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) after its recent show of relative strength. Additionally, HACK has recently made a series of new highs and enjoys the benefit of strong forward momentum. I’m currently using the $35 level as the stop loss for this position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.