Acacia Mining Mounting Tax Bill And Export Ban: An Eyesore To Investors

It has been a tumultuous 2017 for Acacia, with the concentrate ban imposed by the Government of Tanzania impacting the company’s ability to generate cash.

Investment Thesis

Acacia Mining Plc (OTCPK:ABGLF) (OTC:ABGLY), which spun-off from Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) last 2010, was accused of tax evasion in an ongoing case that triggered an enormous $190 billion tax bill. The government of Tanzania slapped the company with charges of alleged tax evasion. It was found out that the value of its mineral concentrates was ten times higher than what was reported in its books.

This conflict escalated to a point that its former parent company intervened by working out some arbitration notices for its Buzwagi and Bulyanhulu mines to provide protection for its shareholders to reach a settlement. Acacia agreed to pay the taxes eventually.

In this equity research, we will try to determine the operational risk surrounding the potential outcome of the arbitration and the hostile response from the Tanzanian government. The export ban remains a significant overhang for the company's stock.

Company Overview

Acacia Mining is Tanzania's largest gold producer. It operates three major mines in the country that include Buzwagi, North Mara and Bulyanhulu. The company is publicly listed in the U.K. with a secondary listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Barrick Gold Corporation is its majority shareholder.

Arbitration Process

Last year, the government of Tanzania prohibited exports of metal concentrate, forcing the company to scale-down production at its Bulyanhulu mine. Discussions between the Government of Tanzania and Barrick remain ongoing. Barrick indicated that a possible solution will likely to be reached in the first half of 2018. Acacia is providing support to Barrick and any agreements between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania would require Acacia's approval.

The assessments from the Revenue Authority in Tanzania are issued in respect of alleged under-declared export revenues, and appear to follow on from the findings of the First Presidential Committee announced in May 2017 and the Second Presidential Committee announced in June 2017.

ACA continues to share the Government of Tanzania's goals of enhancing the country's social and economic development and in 2017 contributed $143 million in taxes and royalties to Tanzania. This is divided into corporate taxes of $34.6 million, royalties of $44.9 million, payroll taxes of $46.1 million and import duties of $17.5 million.

As a group, the mines have generated $9 billion under Barrick/Acacia ownership and $9.4 billion since inception. Buly is slightly over $4 billion, while Buzwagi is just over $2 billion. North Mara has made $3.0 billion since 2006 (when Barrick bought it) but $3.3 billion since it started.

Management noted that while a negotiated settlement with the Government is the preferred outcome, the situation at Buly is not sustainable beyond. If this asset is shut, the one-off costs would be $30 million upfront plus the cost of unwinding accounts payable and ongoing care-and-maintenance costs of $2 million to $3 million.

Internally Generated Funds & Cash Flow

Revenue stood at $752 million in 2017 down 29% year-on-year as a result of inability to sell gold, silver and copper contained in concentrate minerals. Earnings before Income Tax Depreciation Amortization ((EBITDA)) was lower 38% year-on-year at $257 million.

Earnings were also impacted by a post-tax non-cash impairment charge of $644 million associated with increased uncertainty brought by reduced operations. This, together with an increase in uncertain tax provision from $128 million to $300 million, drove a net loss of $707 million.

Source: Company data

The company's gold production for 2017 fell by 7% year-on-year to 767,883 ounces when compared with 2016. For 2018, Acacia anticipates lower production of 435,000 ounces to 475,000 ounces of gold. Buzwagi will need to undergo transitions to process stockpiles, while Bulyanhulu solely re-processes tailings.

Source: Company data

Consequently, the operating activities at Bulyanhulu were reduced in the fourth quarter of 2017 in order to preserve the long-term viability of the company, incurring a one-off cost of $20 million to $25 million in addition to the unwinding of two months of working capital of approximately $35 million to $40 million.

The company continues to hedge the price of gold through put options. In 2017, the company announced the purchase of put options covering 210,000 ounces of gold at a strike price of $1,300 for a six month period. Early this year, the company bought further put options covering 120,000 ounces of gold at a strike price of $1,320 for four months between March and June 2018.

Source: Company data

Net cash levels dropped to $165 million in May from $196 million in March. Cash burn rate is around $15 million per month from January to June 2017 at Buly and Buzwagi. Net cash reflected the $34 million final dividend payment, $22 million refund of advanced payments for concentrate prior to export ban (now booked as receivable), and $10 million tax payment (North Mara). Unsold doré inventory stood at 15,000 ounces.

Source: Company data

Despite the deteriorated net cash, the company continued to repay its debt facility during 2017 and saw debt balances fall to US$71 million at the end of 2017. Towards the end of 2017, the company completed the sale of a non-core royalty for $45 million. This, together with the purchase of put options for a portion of future gold sales and strong cost discipline, will provide additional support to its balance sheet.

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure in 2018 is expected to drop to $100 million as a result of reduced operations in the Bulyanhulu mine. This is composed of an estimated $50 million of capitalized development or stripping at North Mara, $35 million of sustaining capital in North Mara and $15 million of expansion capital.

The expansion capital will be utilized as investment in the process plant at Bulyanhulu. A portion of expansion capital will be allocated for capitalized drilling at North Mara. The company plans to delineate more resources to support as its ten-year life of mine is capable of producing in excess of 300,000 ounces per annum.

Stock Valuation

The stock is trading at a Price-to-Net Present Value ((P/NPV)) of 0.67X under the current mine development agreement. It has an analyst consensus of Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation Amortization ((EV/EBITDA)) of 3.2X for 2018.

ACA may have to deal with risks that include commodity prices, operating and capital cost inflation, project delivery and political risk in Tanzania. M&A risk is potential which involves both acquisitions by Acacia and sale by its parent company Barrick Gold. The export ban on mineral concentrates is a significant risk for the viability of Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines given that concentrate minerals account for 50% of revenues from these mines.

Source: Company data

My Takeaway

I believe negotiations with the Tanzanian government would take time given the significant risk around it and hostile response from the government. Shares of ACA appear to be attractive with free cash flow yield of 18.5%, assuming exports can resume this year.

However, given the absence of in-country capacity for refining and smelting copper concentrate, the company will have difficult time to recover lost revenues. Copper concentrate represented 30% of its revenues. This data suggests that ACA contributed 37% of Tanzania's overall mineral revenues.

I believe that its other mining projects would also be significantly affected. They include three prospective large-scale nickel projects which will commence operations in the succeeding years.

On the other hand, the Tanzanian government will suffer an immediate fall in mineral revenues as a result of the export ban. Development of smelting and refining facilities will likely take at least three years, so revenues will be lower for some time, reducing the government's ability to address the country's urgent development needs. The opportunity cost will be even greater if the affected companies decide to halt exploration or move production operations completely.

The commercial viability of refining and smelting facilities are critical factors for consideration. Large scale economies are required for copper plants to operate profitably, while economies of scale are less important for refining and smelting of nickel.

I also noted that the mining sector in Tanzania would not generate the necessary scale economies for a smelter to be profitable. Cost levels also depend on the quality of the feedstock. Acacia's mine output tends to be blended with that of other producers before being smelted, given its lower quality.

The discovery of further copper reserves or perhaps the import of copper concentrate from elsewhere in the region may therefore be necessary for smelting and refining facilities to operate profitably in Tanzania without government support.

