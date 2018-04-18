LIBOR Lesson For The Buy-Side: If You Want To Succeed, Act.

The buy-side can help itself by making a new market that's simpler and cheaper.

But even these are splintered by the sell-side quest for commissions and fees.

The closest the buy-side has come to tailoring a market to its needs is the stock index ETFs of the equity markets.

The buy-side does not assert itself in the making of marketplaces.

The buy side complains; the sell-side acts. The buy-side will never balance the scales of the marketplace; will never win its running battle with the sell-side – by soliciting sell-side help getting fills in the equity market (as with dark pools). If the buy-side takes the initiative, it can bring balance to the world’s marketplaces. C’mon, buy-side! Act.

How? The buy-side can assert itself by leading a marketplace of its own conception. The financial instruments the world trades have been designed by and for operating companies – that want to raise money to provide real goods and services. The markets also need instruments designed for insurance, pension, and investment firms.

What’s in it for the buy-side? A marketplace that designs trading instruments that meet investors’ needs could drastically reduce the cost of transforming sell-side-friendly instruments into buy-side-friendly instruments.

It’s odd that the investment houses haven’t already taken the initiative. Isn’t the transformation of current income into future well-being the point of finance? Why not begin with the needs of the buy-side? Why does the buy-side need to finance itself by building Rube Goldberg machines from instruments designed by the sell-side to meet corporate needs, using complicated derivatives, pass-throughs, and the like?

Let the sell-side answer sell-side questions.

Turn the tables. Marketplace construction from a buy-side point of view begins with a shorter list of financial instruments that meet buy-side needs. Without putting words into buy-side mouths, I suspect that the bond market is more complicated than the buy-side would like it to be. The buy-side is being asked to douse a four-alarm fire with four thousand garden hoses. Ditto for the stock market.

The world has never built a marketplace that trades instruments tailored to buy-side specs. Once that conceptual bridge is crossed, the execution is not so demanding. This article characterizes a buyer’s marketplace for equity to match the buyer’s marketplace for debt described in the earlier LIBOR Lessons 2: Debt.

How a buy-side marketplace would look

The last article, LIBOR Lessons 2: Equity, addressing the stock market, began a junkyard tour through the labyrinthian maze the marketplace for common stock has become. We visited the subterranean electronic high-frequency trader (HFT)-inhabited rabbit’s warren that is northern New Jersey – linking a dozen warehoused exchange computers. Due to the SEC’s National Market System (NMS), this market is the very picture of sell-side heaven. Full of nooks and crannies, electronically intertwined to form an arbitrageur’s paradise. All designed by the sell-side and the marketplaces themselves.

The greater equity market now includes literally hundreds of marketplaces (including dark pools in Europe, where the rule-makers are playing catch-up with Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MIFID2) a heavy-handed attempt to rein in the dark pools being established by every broker/dealer and his brother.

This mess doesn’t meet buy-side needs. Four steps the buy-side should consider:

Design appropriate instruments.

Provide a place that trades these instruments the way the buy-side wants to trade them.

Open a series of funds that transform the very simplest high-volume, sell-side-devised, instruments to meet buy-side specs with the use of futures exchange-like clearing and margining practices.

Form an exchange with balanced governance.

A buy-side-designed equities trading venue

The buy-side doesn’t need much from the equities market. The buy-side seeks to move multiple securities, all at once, on the cheap. The established stock market vehicles for moving multiple securities simultaneously are various versions of the S&P 500 index listed above; S&P e-mini futures and options on futures provided by CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), The CBOE Global Market’s (NASDAQ:CBOE) S&P 100-based options (OEX), and the various S&P 500-based ETFs. [Vanguard offers (NYSEARCA:VOO), State Street Bank (NYSE:STT) offers (NYSEARCA:SPY), and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) offers (NYSEARCA:IVV)].

In fact, the buy-side gets more from the equities markets than it needs. Predictably, the sell-side offers multiple semi-identical versions of each underlying stock index, much advice about what to do with these multiple investment vehicles, and multiple derivatives based on the underlying indexes. But this excess of instruments is all about commissions and fees. There is one index to be traded. But many fees to be paid to many exchanges to trade it.

A more attractive answer to buy-side needs would have greater volume in a single marketplace; would not involve payment of data fees to the many redundant marketplaces of the existing NMS, and would use a futures-like trading technology. Clearing house-based trading eliminates custody issues, making a same-day settlement and cheap shorting possible. Simultaneously, collateral issues like rehypothecation are eliminated.

Steps to reverse the problems of the equity market.

Here are two. Create an alternative marketplace. Might a marketplace that stands outside the NMS, competing with the exchanges inside the NMS, prove more attractive to buy-side users? Create different instruments. Financial instruments custom-built to meet the needs of the buy-side.

These two steps could be achieved through a single market mechanism. I describe the elements of this market mechanism here. The markets machine has three components:

A standard electronic trading platform.

A futures-like clearing process.

A series of funds to transform existing instruments into buy-side friendly instruments.

The buy-side instruments of the equity market are the natural transformation of a LIBOR replacement, UNICOM, to a generic stock market equivalent.

The futures-like clearing house gives this equity instrument the capabilities of UNICOM, described here. The equity-equivalent to UNICOM, a Unit Cost of Equity (UNICOE) would trade for offset (without transfer of ownership) always for a seller, and at buyer’s discretion. Buyers that opt for possession would trade for same day settlement.

The clearing process eliminates the possibility of treating UNICOE as ordinary equity ETF. It cannot be cleared through the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (OTC:DTCC) which requires a three-day window to clear a trade. The funds management process, the third component of the markets machine, bridges the gap by transforming EFTs to UNICOE.

The clearinghouse changes trading for the better in several other ways. It introduces flexibility to permit buy-side market instrument creation. If other changes to equity instruments are attractive to the management of the clearinghouse, such changes are possible with little ado. The mutual form of ownership introduces balance to market governance that the for-profit exchanges have lost.

Perhaps the most interesting effect of adding a new marketplace to equities trading is the breaking of the arbitrage bond between the Unit Market and the other stock exchanges. The deadly calculus of volume will produce the usual market solution. Either UNICOE will take all the S&P 500-based markets or nothing at all. Unlike the SEC-protected existing exchanges, there will be no data feed fees to assure that the Unit Market will profit regardless of trader demand.

Conclusion.

This article summarizes the unit market method for trading a first buy-side-friendly equity instrument. The equity and debt instruments being defined in this series would all be traded using a single trading platform and clearinghouse. One or several investment fund managers might manage the funds that transform sell-side instruments into buy-side instruments.

The objective is to provide instruments that simplify the corporate finance-appropriate markets of yore into investment firm-appropriate instruments. If successful, buy-side-appropriate instruments might have a second-order effect on corporate securities issuance. This possibility and the instruments that would enable this change in corporate financing will be the subject of coming articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.