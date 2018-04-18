A Disney Story: Longevity

Introduction:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been the staple of family entertainment since it released its first fully animated movie, Snow White, in 1937. Disney has one of the most powerful brands in the world. It is so powerful I believe it will outlive every individual that reads this article. According to Forbes, Disney is the seventh most valuable brand in the world with an estimated value of $43,900 (in millions). Between Disney’s financial stability, incredible brand recognition, and diverse business segmentation, I believe Disney is a business that will last for decades to come. With Disney’s quantitative valuation, I believe they are worth any investor’s consideration.

Qualitative Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company has demonstrated stronger than average financial stability. This is great to see, especially with their recent business developments such as their pending acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox, investments into their theme parks, and working on their ESPN direct-to-consumer business. Disney currently has a long-term debt to total asset ratio of .21 as of the end of FY17. A long-term debt to total asset ratio of .21 shows solid financial stability in itself, however, the .21 represents roughly a 33% increase from FY16. This is ideal to see because Disney has been working and financing a handful of business developments that are going to generate shareholder equity. While financing acquisitions, projects, and park renovations, Disney has managed to still keep their debt at very reasonable and attractive levels. Disney generally has operated with a long-term debt to total asset ratio of .15. I like this metric a lot because it shows me that Disney is capable of building assets and shareholder equity without over extending themselves in debt. Not only is Disney building assets, they’re also making their current assets more profitable. For example, an ESPN direct-to-consumer service is going to cut out ESPN streaming middlemen. According to Statista, 61.91 million people viewed ESPN in spring of 2017. In spring of 2011 70.81 million people viewed ESPN. I believe that Disney’s initiative to provide an ESPN direct-to-consumer service will reduce the cost of ESPN subscriptions for consumers while simultaneously increasing Disney’s profit margins. Disney also has a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 17.51%. Their weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is 8.71%. It’s nice to see that Disney has an ROIC that is more than double their WACC. The fact that Disney has demonstrated the ability to build assets and shareholder equity, increase their profitability, and do so without having to finance an excessive amount of debt, is an incredible qualitative aspect of Disney’s business.

Potentially the most valuable aspect of Disney is the brand itself. Disney first released Snow White in 1937 and the company has been a living fairytale story ever since. They have built an entertainment empire that has been the foundation of childhood imagination and dreams for nearly a century. The pure imagination, fascination, and dreams that Disney has created with their movies and entertainment have left a footprint on people all around the world. The magic that Disney has created has awarded them the seventh most valuable brand in the world. Per Warren Buffett, investors should seek incredible companies with a moat. I feel confident that Disney is a brilliant company with a brand that will be nearly impossible to top. Disney pants imagination and a dream in a child, and then brings it to reality with their theme parks and cruises. They have parks in the U.S., France, and all around Asia. I believe Disney stock purchased today would continue to appreciate well past any average human lifetime. It is Disney’s incredible brand and global footprint is, in my opinion, the most valuable and impressive characteristic Disney possesses. Disney’s brand alone makes them worth taking a look at for any long term investor.

Another aspect that makes Disney an attractive investment is their diverse business segmentation. Disney makes revenue from four segments: Media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, and consumer products and interactive media. Disney’s most profitable segment is media networks, representing approximately 40% of their revenue. I like the media networks segment because of all of the recent developments in streaming and a transition to direct-to-consumer streaming services. For example, HBO was one of the first, if not the first, independent network to start direct-to-consumer streaming services. Disney is already in the works of making an ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service. When a network or service is streamed directly to a consumer, it makes the service cheaper for the consumer and more profitable for the network or service owner. I personally love the direct-to-consumer option because when consumers get a price, they buy more, and when network/service owners make better profit margins, investors reap the benefits. I anticipate that Disney’s media networks is going to not just grow, but also become more profitable. This would be a great development for Disney considering their media networks segment consists of approximately 40% of their revenue stream.

If Disney’s media networks primarily transition towards direct-to-consumer services, I believe their media networks segment will grow. If this is the case, I believe the other three segments will also follow. I anticipate the studio entertainment segment will grow consistently with the media networks. I don’t believe studio entertainment will become more profitable because of the costs associated with the segment, but if the media networks customer base grows, so will the studio entertainment customer base. While the media networks segment is the largest contributor to Disney’s revenue stream, parks and resorts is the second largest segment by revenue, representing approximately 33% of Disney’s revenue stream. Here’s why this all ties together and paints a good picture for Disney investors. The media networks segment of Disney is generally not the segment of their business that creates the magic and imagination that has made them the seventh largest brand in the world. The studio entertainment segment is what has made all of the incredible Disney classics that we all remember. I believe the anticipated growth in studio entertainment will also stimulate growth in the parks and resorts segment. This is because Disney movies spark the imagination in the viewers, and the parks and resorts turn that imagination into reality. With more people watching Disney movies, more people will be inspired to want to visit one of Disney’s parks and/or resorts. As said previously, growth in the parks and resorts segment of Disney would be great because approximately 33% of their revenue stream comes from their parks and resorts. If Disney’s media networks, parks and resorts, and studio entertainment segments grow in customer base and revenue, I believe their consumer products and interactive media segment will follow as well.

Overall, I believe that direct-to-consumer services could stimulate growth in all four segments of Disney’s business. I am excited to see what happens, as Disney is currently capitalizing on making ESPN a direct-to-consumer service, and could capitalize even more with the other major networks that they own and could stream directly. Between the incredible potential associated with technological developments and Disney’s business segmentation, their world class brand, and their ability to build assets and shareholder equity so cost effectively, Disney has some of the best qualitative characteristics I’ve seen a company possess.

Quantitative Analysis:

This analysis will be derived using a discounted cash forecast with a 3% discount rate. The forecast will be calculating Disney’s FY28 intrinsic value. Currently Disney has a trailing twelve month revenue of $55,704 (in millions). They have grown their revenue at CAGR of approximately 8% over the last decade. The true growth was 7.6%, however, I believe Disney can grow at 8% over the next decade with their direct-to-consumer service initiatives. With a 3% discount rate our true revenue growth rate is 5%. This would give us a FY28 revenue of $90,736 (in millions). Disney’s current net margin is 28.81%. Historically their net margins have floated around 16%. With recent business development as well as those discussed in the qualitative analysis, I believe Disney will be able to achieve at least a consistent net margin of 18%. I will 18% as my net margin in this analysis as I believe it is not pessimistic nor optimistic. This would give us a FY28 net income of $16,332 (in millions) and a FY28 EPS of $10.85. Disney has had an average P/E ratio over the last five years of 18.9. I will use an earnings multiple of 18 for this forecast, thus, giving us a FY28 intrinsic value per share of $195.30. Considering most of Disney’s assets are not tangible I will not make any adjustments to this value based on assets. Thus, I believe Disney will be trading in the area of $195.30 per share in FY28.

Current Market Price $102.17 FY28 Intrinsic Value $195.30

(Dalton H. 2018. MS Excel.)

Dividend Evaluation:

Currently Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share. With Disney’s current market price of $102.17 per share, the $1.68 dividend represents a 1.64% dividend yield. With earnings of $6.92 per share, the $1.68 dividend represents a payout ratio of .24. Should my quantitative forecast above play out, Disney will have FY28 EPS of $10.85. If they keep their dividend payout ratio consistent at .24 Disney will have a FY28 annual dividend of $2.60 per share. If Disney were purchased at today’s market price of $102.17, a $2.60 annual dividend would represent a forward dividend yield of 2.54%. While 2.54% isn’t that great of a yield, it’s not bad either. I also believe this dividend is easily achievable for Disney by FY2028.

Current Dividend Yield 1.64% FY28 Potential Dividend Yield 2.54%

(Dalton H. 2018. MS Excel.)

Conclusion:

Overall, Disney has an incredible business model, great qualitative characteristics and prospects, and a relatively attractive quantitative valuation. Between the incredible potential associated with technological developments and Disney’s business segmentation, their ability to build assets and shareholder equity so cost effectively, and having a world class brand that was named the seventh most valuable in the world, Disney has impeccable qualitative characteristics. Their quantitative valuation paints an attractive picture, representing a 95.15% upside in a decade, as well as a dividend yield getting close to 3%. I believe Disney is worth a good look for any long term investor out there. The company has all of the characteristics a long-term investment should have. While it may be pricier than some investors would like to pay, it’s an investment that will likely outperform the market over a long period of time. In conclusion, I believe Disney will easily be trading at the $195 per share mark with a 2.5%-3.0% dividend yield by FY28.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.