Morgan Stanley: 'Hey, Maybe The Government Will Bail Out Tesla'

And if not a direct bailout, then one dressed up as a SpaceX combination.

Bernstein cautions that many Model 3’s rolling off the factory line are not ready for delivery.

What’s behind the latest "leaked" Musk email? Most likely a concern about losing Model 3 reservations.

The Tesla (TSLA) story just keeps getting stranger and stranger.

The comments to the Seeking Alpha news item about yesterday's “leaked” Elon Musk email do a fine job of capturing the email's bizarre features. (You can read the email in its entirety at electrek, which broke the story.)

Paulo Santos has done a fine job of reading between the lines, showing why the email telegraphs significantly skinnier margins than most analysts have assumed.

The Concern about Model 3 Reservations

I think the comment from Technology Equity Strategies gets to the heart of the matter:

Let’s be clear. Tesla is pulling out all the stops, costs be damned, to ramp production. Why? Because customers are canceling. Reservations declined in the first quarter, a fact that is concealed by Tesla having kept reservations on the books despite customers asking for refunds. Moreover, reservations are being further pressured by all the crappy quality, delays, poor product reviews in the press and in Tesla sites, competitive introductions and the looming shadow of FIT subsidies being exhausted are causing further reservations to be cancelled this quarter. If Tesla doesn't come up with production quickly, cancellations will accelerate and will likely hit a negative inflection point. And let’s face it, when that happens, we will all hear the giant sucking sound that has always been inevitable.

Obviously, only Tesla knows what's happening with its Model 3 reservations. The nature of the “Customer deposits” definition makes it impossible to determine the number from Tesla’s public filings and, in all events, by the time investors see the latest customer deposits number, it is already six or so weeks out of date.

That said, I find TES’s surmise – that Tesla is deeply concerned about having the reservation number shrink – to be highly plausible.

Does Elon Musk Receive Any Board Oversight?

To me, the most striking feature of the email is what it says about Tesla's corporate governance.

Even if the email was not intended to be leaked, it was all but certain to be leaked. So, once Musk hits the "send" button, it was inevitable his email would published, quickly and widely.

Are there any guidelines about those communications? A requirement of legal review? Of Board approval?

It appears Tesla’s Board of Directors has taken no steps to rein in the Twitter and email activity of its Chief Executive Officer. Many of his tweets and email statements amount to guidance about Tesla’s expected performance (making promises about cash flow, profitability, margins, and delivery numbers). For securities law purposes, these communications may well have the same status as formal 8-K filings.

It appears Elon Musk is the alpha and omega of corporate governance at Tesla. His fellow executives come and go (at an increasingly dizzying rate). His board is languid and listless. Tesla is increasingly a one-man show.

Bernstein: Produced Does Not Mean Deliverable

Toni Sacconaghi and his impressive team at Bernstein put out a detailed research piece yesterday, in conjunction with a conference call with their investors.

I cannot reprint it here, but I can say that Bernstein underlines the big difference between the number of Model 3 cars produced and the number that are deliverable.

The Bernstein people believe many cars are coming off the line in need of significant rework. That would certainly explain the hundreds of Model 3 cars we see stacked up in parking lots.

(Screenshot from the video of hundreds of new Tesla cars awaiting rework.)

Morgan Stanley's Latest Note

Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley is out with a new Tesla note today. Let me comment briefly on four features:

A. Morgan Stanley Goes There: Is Tesla Too Big To Fail?

First, pointing out Tesla employs more than 37,000 people, Morgan Stanley wonders whether Tesla is “too big to fail.” This is a striking thing to say. In effect, Morgan Stanley is admitting Tesla may need a governmental bailout.

Would the U.S. government ride to Tesla’s rescue? Or, if not the federal government, would California’s state government do so?

And, if that were to happen, what would it mean to the holders of Tesla’s equity and debt? Perhaps the experience of General Motors (NYSE:GM) would be instructive here: Any bailout would be for the benefit of employees, and at the expense of the owners of the capital structure.

B. The SpaceX Combination

Second, Morgan Stanley continues to beat the drum for a business combination with SpaceX. It says that while such a combination may be unlikely, investors all the same should consider it as a “fat tail” event.

To my mind, this is simply a variation on the bailout theme. Most of SpaceX’s revenues come from the federal government. A SpaceX combination would merely be a means of calling the bailout something else.

Dear readers, the tone of the Morgan Stanley notes about Tesla has changed a great deal in recent months. Ignore the price targets, and focus on the text, and you cannot help but see genuine concern about the difficulties Tesla will likely face in raising more capital and, indeed, about whether Tesla can remain solvent.

C. An Increase in Production Estimates

Third, Morgan Stanley has increased its Model 3 delivery estimates for the balance of 2018 by about 10%. Morgan Stanley now forecasts 114,000 Model 3 deliveries over the final three quarters, compared to its earlier forecast of 102,000.

I expect CoverDrive will, at some point, consider the new Morgan Stanley numbers as he refines his own model. The largest point of variance between CoverDrive and Morgan Stanley will not be the delivery numbers, though. It will be the gross margins.

Morgan Stanley sees automotive gross margins of about 24% in each of Q2 and Q3, increasing to 28% in Q4. I have no doubt CoverDrive will see significantly lower percentages, and am happy to guess that when the actual numbers emerge, they will be much closer to CoverDrive’s than to Morgan Stanley’s (which, by then, will have been revised downward).

D. Don't Expect Tesla To Do Much in China

Fourth, Morgan Stanley puts little stock in China’s announced relaxations on foreign investment. It sees no long-term future for Tesla or any other foreign auto firm have large and profitable operations in China.

Whither the Share Price?

As always, I have no idea what the short-term effect of these developments will be on Tesla's share price. At close to $300, the share price obviously remains completely detached from fundamentals.

I'm writing this from my Milan hotel while most of you are still asleep. And now, back to Italy. I thank my readers for all their excellent suggestions about what to see and enjoy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla via long-dated options