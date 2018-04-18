Costco Wholesale: Adapting To The Changing Landscape

Costco Wholesale (COST) is seeing strong investor optimism as management continues to adapt to the changing landscape. The company's share price has experienced solid upward momentum as of late, following the recent bout of broader equity market volatility. This is largely due to increasingly positive expectations regarding its growth. Management continues to expand its physical presence, as well as its e-commerce operations. With its e-commerce business gaining traction, it looks likely that the company will be able to further adapt to the changing retail environment. For these reasons, I am buying stock in the name.

Price Action

COST's share price has been in a strong trend higher since bottoming following the financial crisis. Overall market volatility, as well as the threat of competition from Amazon (AMZN) has led to choppier trade in recent years, but the trend higher remains intact. The company has been resilient as management evolved its online presence, while maintaining strong growth for its physical warehouse locations.

The stock's recent breakout above the $190 level was significant as the level had acted as resistance for much of this year. I am buying stock ahead of the company's earnings call. With its fundamental operations remaining strong, there is reason to believe its share price will continue to trend higher. Moreover, as management combats pressures from Amazon, COST could eventually capture more of the online market share, further improving investor sentiment and boosting its share price.

Fundamental Narrative

COST looks like an attractive investment at current levels as it continues its traditional warehouse expansion, but similarly adds to its impressive growth on the e-commerce side.

A sign of its still increasing growth and consumer demand comes from its continued warehouse expansion. As of the last earnings call, management planned to open net 15 units, giving COST 23 net openings for the year. This is a level of growth management is encouraged by, and signals a period of expansion amid a retail environment of closures and consolidation. This pace of 20+ annual net store growth is expected to continue throughout 2018 as well.

Its e-commerce business is similarly experiencing strong growth, boosting shareholder sentiment. COST currently operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Mexico, Korea, and Taiwan. Total e-commerce sales in the last quarter came in at $1.5 billion, up 29% year-over-year, according to management. COST's site traffic, conversation rates, and orders were up year-over-year as well. Its warehouses are currently supporting costco.com with signage and tablets in the store. The company has 195 U.S. buildings used to help search and purchase costco.com items for members in the warehouses. COST's ability to integrate both its online and in-store experience is creating synergies, leading to the strong growth metrics seen thus far.

Online grocery, both its dry grocery two day delivery and its same day fresh delivery food cart, are also contributing to the company's overall growth. The company is starting to do limited marketing for instant cart now, which is in 441 of its U.S. warehouses and should be in most of the remainder of its U.S. warehouses by calendar year end, according to management. By improving its online merchandise and services offerings, COST should be able to appeal to a wider range of customers, and even begin to potentially compete with Amazon's Prime Service in coming years.

Below is a chart of COST's revenue and earnings per share over the last three decades. Both metrics have trended strongly higher as the company continues to expand and evolve its operations. For example, transitioning from warehouse, to now growing its online presence, COST looks ready and able to expand its operations further. Investor sentiment remains elevated around the company as it continues to improve due to recent sales momentum and increased awareness of its digital presence, as well as the traffic seen in its warehouses. I expect it share price to similarly continue higher due to these trends.

Conclusion

COST is seeing strong investor optimism as management continues to adapt to the changing landscape. The company's share price has experienced solid upward momentum as of late, following the recent bout of broader equity market volatility. This is largely due to increasingly positive expectations regarding its growth. Management continues to expand its physical presence, as well as its e-commerce operations. With its e-commerce business gaining traction, it looks likely that the company will be able to further adapt to the changing retail environment. For these reasons, I am buying stock in the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.