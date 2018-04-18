Celldex Tumbles On Phase 2 Trial Failure; Is There Any Value Left?

Celldex has an opportunity for a comeback with two studies it is running with its drug verlilumab in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo.

Despite the failure of glembatumumab vedotin there are plenty of other drug candidates in the pipeline that still hold value.

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) recently announced data from its phase 2 study treating patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). It noted that the trial failed to meet on the primary endpoint of the study, and the stock collapsed by 69%. The trial failure was disappointing but I believe that there is a nice opportunity here to buy as a speculative play. That's because it still has 5 other clinical products in the pipeline. There is one drug in the pipeline in particular that I believe could achieve a turnaround. For that reason, I see this drop as a buying opportunity.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was looking to see if Celldex's drug glembatumumab vedotin could improve upon progression-free survival for these mTNBC patients. Unfortunately the primary endpoint was not met, and just about posted the same PFS rate as the comparator drug used for the study Xeloda, which is marketed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). It was observed that those treated with glembatumumab vedotin obtained a PFS rate of 2.9 months compared to those on Xeloda with a PFS rate of 2.8 months. That gave a p-value of p = 0.76 which was not statistically significant.The negative aspect about all this is that Celldex had to abolish all programs associated with glembatumumab vedotin.

I believe though that the drop in Celldex's sock offers an attractive buying opportunity. That's because the company still has a large pipeline. That means that this one failure for this phase 2 study in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer should not be a big problem. It still has multiple shots on goal. It remains a very risky speculative biotech to trade, but the other drugs in the pipeline offer additional opportunities.

Potential Comeback

I believe that Celldex has a good chance at posting a comeback. What's the reason that's causing me to believe that? That's because when I inspected the remaining pipeline I noted one clinical candidate that is targeting multiple indications. This candidate is known as varlilumab. It is being developed to treat B-cell malignancies, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and Glioblastoma multiforme. The important thing to note about varlilumab is that it is being developed in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab). Opdivo is already approved to treat a variety of cancers. There are two phase 2 trials with respect to this candidate that is put together with Opdivo as a combination therapy.

In my eyes, there is huge potential with such a combination. It is still quite speculative, but there is a possibility that by combining Opdivo with varlilumab it could potentially enhance the T-cell responses in these studies. For that reason, that's why I believe that the drop based off of one phase 2 study for mTNBC was an overreaction.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Celldex Therapeutics has cash equivalents and marketable securities of $139.4 million as of December 31, 2017. In addition, the company sold $6.1 million worth of stock under an agreement with Cantor initiated on Jan. 1, 2018. Celldex believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2019. That means I believe that the next cash raise should take place sometime around mid 2019. I don't foresee any near-term dilution.

Conclusion

The phase 2 trial failure for glembatumumab vedotin in patients with mTNBC was a disaster. I believe though that Celldex can come back stronger. It is not as if it is a one shot wonder. It has multiple shots on goal with multiple clinical candidates that can potentially turn things around for this biotech. The one in particular that I highlighted was the varlilumab drug, which is being combined with Opdivo. I believe that some interesting data could be generated from such a combo. Even then, there are other phase 2 studies in the pipeline that are treating such indications like malignant melanoma and solid tumors.

The risk is that the combination studies may not yield a better outcome than Opdivo alone. That will likely result in further share price erosion. Even some of the other remaining candidates in the pipeline could end up failing as well. At that point the company won't have much value left. However, at this point in time I still think the combination studies with Opdivo hold some potential value. For that reason, I believe Celldex is still a buy.

